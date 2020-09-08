The week’s best ETF articles Learn how to spot good, bad and ugly ESG funds and delve into the data on our brand new ETF Hub Niche ETFs provide investment route to future trendsA basket of stocks investing in a particular theme could help provide diversification How to separate the good from the bad and ugly ESG fundsEven oil majors can achieve good environmental, social and governance scores in some rankings What we learnt from fixed-income ETFs during the Covid sell-offSome of the biggest corporate bond funds traded at large discounts to net asset value ESG bond funds held back by fear of criticising US, research suggestsConcern that evaluating western governments’ debt is pushing managers into politics Equity fund managers dump banks for software stocksStock pickers have increased exposure to sector from 5.1% at start of 2020 to 6.4%, research finds ETFs set to usurp active funds in world of ethical investingShift to passive would be a body blow to traditional ESG investment approach More from this Series US ETF employees earn 60% more than European counterpartsTotal pay is an average of $392,000 compared to $242,000 earned in Europe Can active fund managers deliver higher returns than ETFs?Despite the lure of beating the index, for every winner there is a loser and higher costs can erode gains Saudi SWF pours $4.7bn into State Street ETFsMove comes after similar decision by US Federal Reserve, which has $8.7bn in ETFs Assets in ESG exchange traded funds and products top $100bn July total of $101bn reached after net inflows of $6.76bn SEC puts US Oil Fund on notice over investor disclosuresRegulator’s staff likely to recommend action over fund’s manoeuvres as crude prices crashed in spring China squeezes diversification out of MSCI’s EM equities nest Three countries in Asia now account for almost two-thirds of MSCI benchmark ‘Downbeat’ US executives dump most stock in a month since 2015Record-breaking equity rally encourages company executives to cash in Chinese managers apply to launch first Hang Seng Tech index ETFsThe new index includes Chinese tech giants such as Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan ETF joins world’s biggest gold owners as investors flock inState Street fund holds more of the precious metal than some central banks as price passes $2,000