The week’s best ETF articles

Learn how to spot good, bad and ugly ESG funds and delve into the data on our brand new ETF Hub
Niche ETFs provide investment route to future trends

A basket of stocks investing in a particular theme could help provide diversification

How to separate the good from the bad and ugly ESG funds

Even oil majors can achieve good environmental, social and governance scores in some rankings

What we learnt from fixed-income ETFs during the Covid sell-off

Some of the biggest corporate bond funds traded at large discounts to net asset value

ESG bond funds held back by fear of criticising US, research suggests

Concern that evaluating western governments’ debt is pushing managers into politics

Equity fund managers dump banks for software stocks

Stock pickers have increased exposure to sector from 5.1% at start of 2020 to 6.4%, research finds

ETFs set to usurp active funds in world of ethical investing

Shift to passive would be a body blow to traditional ESG investment approach

US ETF employees earn 60% more than European counterparts

Total pay is an average of $392,000 compared to $242,000 earned in Europe

Can active fund managers deliver higher returns than ETFs?

Despite the lure of beating the index, for every winner there is a loser and higher costs can erode gains

Saudi SWF pours $4.7bn into State Street ETFs

Move comes after similar decision by US Federal Reserve, which has $8.7bn in ETFs

Assets in ESG exchange traded funds and products top $100bn

July total of $101bn reached after net inflows of $6.76bn

SEC puts US Oil Fund on notice over investor disclosures

Regulator’s staff likely to recommend action over fund’s manoeuvres as crude prices crashed in spring

China squeezes diversification out of MSCI’s EM equities nest

Three countries in Asia now account for almost two-thirds of MSCI benchmark

‘Downbeat’ US executives dump most stock in a month since 2015

Record-breaking equity rally encourages company executives to cash in

Chinese managers apply to launch first Hang Seng Tech index ETFs

The new index includes Chinese tech giants such as Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan

ETF joins world’s biggest gold owners as investors flock in

State Street fund holds more of the precious metal than some central banks as price passes $2,000