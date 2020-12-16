Interested in ETFs? Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs.

China has spoken out against the Trump administration’s recent sanctions on Chinese military-linked companies, dismissing the notion that their recent removal from major global indices might have an impact on foreign investors’ appetite for investment in the onshore market.

Wang Wenbin, a Beijing-based spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told journalists on Monday that recent decisions by index companies to exclude securities of these sanctioned companies would not keep global investment away.

China urges the US government to “stop politicising economic and trade issues” and to “cease to resort to excessive national power to suppress foreign companies”, Mr Wang said at the regular press briefing.

US president Donald Trump signed an executive order last month prohibiting “US persons” from “transactions” in the securities of 31 Chinese companies that the Department of Defense identified as “Communist Chinese military companies”. The ruling comes into effect on January 11, 2021.

Since the announcement in mid-November, global index providers have been racing to decide how to respond to the order, conducting consultations with their clients and trying to research what they will need to do to adhere to the impending US regulations.

Nasdaq has become the latest of the largest global index firms to reveal its decision on the matter, which is likely to impact billions of dollars in passive investments that track the indices, as well as other investment strategies that are benchmarked against them.

The US index provider said last Friday that it would remove four companies, including China Communications Construction, China Railway Construction Corporation and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, from indices it provided, Reuters reported. The exclusion is set to take effect on December 21.

Mr Wang said the ministry was aware of Nasdaq's decision but brushed off any suggestion that the index providers’ moves might impact the ability of global investors to access these companies.

“China’s capital markets have increasingly widened access for allocating to stocks of Chinese companies, while very few Chinese firms are excluded from some global indices,” Mr Wang said.

“It won’t prevent international investors from investing in these firms and share the growth of China’s economy,” he said, adding that Mr Trump’s order undermined the interests of global investors and damaged the reputation and national interests of the US.

Nasdaq’s announcement follows similar moves by FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones.

MSCI, the most influential index provider due to the popularity of indices that have exposure to China, ended its two-week consultation with clients regarding the order on December 4, but has yet to make any announcement.

