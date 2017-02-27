Accessibility help Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Subscribe to the FT

Video

Fossil fuel hope found in Egypt
The World

4:21min

Fossil fuel hope found in Egypt

The FT's energy editor Andrew Ward on the geopolitical and business significance of the newly discovered gasfield in the Mediterranean.

Editor’s Choice

  1. Currency wars

    2:14min

    Trump draws battle lines in currency wars

    Roger Blitz explains US president's position in long-standing currency wars

  2. The World

    1:56min

    Chinese wage growth is soaring

    Average hourly wages now higher than in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico

  3. Week Ahead

    4:56min

    Trump's Congress speech, EU trade

    A round-up of the big stories being watched by the FT in the coming week

  4. Life & Arts

    5:41min

    Tamsin Greig's gender-bending Twelfth Night

    Gender-blind casting means better roles for women — but is it a gimmick?

  5. Music

    8:20min

    Can you learn how to become a pop star?

    David Cheal finds out if going to college makes you a successful pop musician

  6. Work & Careers

    9:45min

    The New Downstairs: Nannies

    Greater understanding of child development is raising bar for childcare

  7. Analysis Populism

    3:33min

    Orwell, Trump and liberal values

    Philip Stephens on the roots of the populist insurgency

  8. China capital controls

    5:27min

    China tormented by torrents of cash

    How Beijing imposes capital controls and what impact it has on the economy.

Latest Videos

  1. Markets

    4:41min

    New rules heighten dark pool risks

    The FT's Phil Stafford and Rob Crane of KCG discuss the new Mifid II regulations

  2. Market Minute

    1:08min

    Wall St records help European equities

    Mike Mackenzie on what to watch for in markets today

  3. FirstFT

    1:06min

    US military spending, Samsung heir

    The FT provides Tuesday’s top stories

  4. The World

    4:21min

    Fossil fuel hope found in Egypt

    Andrew Ward on gas reserves discovered in the Mediterranean

  5. World

    5:11min

    Living with Morquio syndrome

    In Mexico, a family with a rare genetic disease struggles to access treatment

  6. New York Minute

    1:14min

    One decade on...

    US stocks' winning streak continued on the 10th anniversary of the financial crisis' first sell-off

  7. Currency wars

    2:14min

    Trump draws battle lines in currency wars

    Roger Blitz explains US president's position in long-standing currency wars

  8. The World

    1:56min

    Chinese wage growth is soaring

    Average hourly wages now higher than in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico

Less than 90 seconds

  1. Market Minute

    1:08min

    Wall St records help European equities

    Mike Mackenzie on what to watch for in markets today

  2. FirstFT

    1:06min

    US military spending, Samsung heir

    The FT provides Tuesday’s top stories

  3. New York Minute

    1:14min

    One decade on...

    US stocks' winning streak continued on the 10th anniversary of the financial crisis' first sell-off

  4. Market Minute

    1:08min

    Markets await Trump trade’s first test

    Michael Mackenzie on what to watch for in markets on Monday

  5. FirstFT

    1:08min

    LSE-Deutsche Börse deal, Australia economy

    The FT provides Monday's top stories

  6. Market Minute

    1:08min

    German bond yields at new low

    Jamie Chisholm on what to watch out for in markets on Friday

  7. 1:27min

    Duterte opponent arrested

    Senator Leila de Lima has led the opposition to the philippine president's war on drugs

  8. New York Minute

    1:05min

    Retailers feel the Trump heat

    President Donald Trump spells trouble for retailers as they await detail on the border adjustment tax

Trending

  1. China capital controls

    5:27min

    China tormented by torrents of cash

    How Beijing imposes capital controls and what impact it has on the economy.

  2. Work & Careers

    9:45min

    The New Downstairs: Nannies

    Greater understanding of child development is raising bar for childcare

  3. Week Ahead

    4:56min

    Trump's Congress speech, EU trade

    A round-up of the big stories being watched by the FT in the coming week

  4. Companies

    3:45min

    Who will fill London's skyscrapers?

    Pace of development in London's financial district raises questions

  5. Analysis Populism

    3:33min

    Orwell, Trump and liberal values

    Philip Stephens on the roots of the populist insurgency

  6. The World

    1:56min

    Chinese wage growth is soaring

    Average hourly wages now higher than in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico

  7. 5:34min

    Why Kraft Heinz dropped Unilever bid

    FT editors consider the reasons behind the abandoned $143bn takeover

  8. 2:56min

    Chart doctor: the bubble chart

    The FT's Alan Smith on the genius of Hans Rosling's favourite chart

World

  1. FirstFT

    1:06min

    US military spending, Samsung heir

    The FT provides Tuesday’s top stories

  2. The World

    4:21min

    Fossil fuel hope found in Egypt

    Andrew Ward on gas reserves discovered in the Mediterranean

  3. World

    5:11min

    Living with Morquio syndrome

    In Mexico, a family with a rare genetic disease struggles to access treatment

  4. The World

    1:56min

    Chinese wage growth is soaring

    Average hourly wages now higher than in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico

  5. FirstFT

    1:08min

    LSE-Deutsche Börse deal, Australia economy

    The FT provides Monday's top stories

  6. Week Ahead

    4:56min

    Trump's Congress speech, EU trade

    A round-up of the big stories being watched by the FT in the coming week

  7. 1:27min

    Duterte opponent arrested

    Senator Leila de Lima has led the opposition to the philippine president's war on drugs

  8. The World

    1:19min

    UK net migration has fallen

    Numbers are mainly driven by Poles leaving after the Brexit vote

Markets

  1. Markets

    4:41min

    New rules heighten dark pool risks

    The FT's Phil Stafford and Rob Crane of KCG discuss the new Mifid II regulations

  2. Market Minute

    1:08min

    Wall St records help European equities

    Mike Mackenzie on what to watch for in markets today

  3. New York Minute

    1:14min

    One decade on...

    US stocks' winning streak continued on the 10th anniversary of the financial crisis' first sell-off

  4. Currency wars

    2:14min

    Trump draws battle lines in currency wars

    Roger Blitz explains US president's position in long-standing currency wars

  5. The Short View

    2:50min

    Solid returns from Japan small caps

    Toshiba's potential demotion to Tokyo's second board could open it to global investors

  6. Market Minute

    1:08min

    Markets await Trump trade’s first test

    Michael Mackenzie on what to watch for in markets on Monday

  7. Market Minute

    1:08min

    German bond yields at new low

    Jamie Chisholm on what to watch out for in markets on Friday

  8. The Short View

    2:20min

    Does M&A activity suggest a market peak?

    A spate of giant bids has raised concerns over the outlook for equities

Opinion

  1. Brexit

    3:07min

    Article 50 debate reaches House of Lords

    The FT's Henry Mance gives his weekly update on the Brexit process

  2. Analysis Populism

    3:33min

    Orwell, Trump and liberal values

    Philip Stephens on the roots of the populist insurgency

  3. 2:56min

    Chart doctor: the bubble chart

    The FT's Alan Smith on the genius of Hans Rosling's favourite chart

  4. 4:48min

    Trump's feud with intel community

    DC bureau chief on national security crisis

  5. Analysis Greece Debt Crisis

    4:35min

    Why Greece is as sick as ever

    Europe editor Tony Barber on why the agony is likely to go on

  6. Opinion

    4:36min

    The Future of Britain: the debate

    Highlights from the FT's live debate, held at Twitter London

  7. World

    2:35min

    The Future of Britain

    Find out what motivated the writers to enter the FT's competition

  8. Brexit

    5:35min

    UK's Brexit priorities and next steps

    Lionel Barber and Janan Ganesh discuss what’s ahead for the UK

FT Features

  1. FT Features

    16:48min

    Inside Brexit: How Britain lost Europe

    Inside Brexit: George Parker pieces together how Brexit unfolded

  2. FT Features

    16:00min

    Frozen Dreams: Russia's Arctic obsession

    The harsh realities of Putin's northern vision

  3. FT Features

    15:18min

    The end of the Chinese miracle

    China reaches an inflexion point

  4. FT Features

    22:53min

    Big Game, Big Money

    A global investigation into the illegal wildlife trade

Companies

  1. Work & Careers

    9:45min

    The New Downstairs: Nannies

    Greater understanding of child development is raising bar for childcare

  2. 5:34min

    Why Kraft Heinz dropped Unilever bid

    FT editors consider the reasons behind the abandoned $143bn takeover

  3. Companies

    3:45min

    Who will fill London's skyscrapers?

    Pace of development in London's financial district raises questions

  4. Work & Careers

    10:02min

    The New Downstairs: Tutors

    Wealthy parents hire full-time tutors to provide a bespoke education for their kids

  5. Robert Wright

    3:37min

    E-bikes offer cycle business boost

    Transport correspondent Robert Wright explores the hottest cycling trend

  6. 1:09min

    Samsung heir arrested

    Lee Jae-yong accused of bribing the president

  7. Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

    0:43min

    Robots make coffee at Cafe X

    San Francisco coffee shop offers fully automated espressos and lattes

  8. Work & Careers

    9:36min

    The New Downstairs: Chefs

    Diet fads and hungry pets — today's private chefs have a lot on their plate

Life & Arts

  1. Life & Arts

    5:41min

    Tamsin Greig's gender-bending Twelfth Night

    Gender-blind casting means better roles for women — but is it a gimmick?

  2. Music

    8:20min

    Can you learn how to become a pop star?

    David Cheal finds out if going to college makes you a successful pop musician

  3. Visual Arts

    4:13min

    What is an original print?

    An interview with artists Cornelia Parker and Michael Craig-Martin

  4. Dance

    4:37min

    Virginia Woolf as ballet

    How choreographer Wayne McGregor turned modernist fiction into dance

  5. Life & Arts

    5:04min

    Stargazing with Neil deGrasse Tyson

    A guide to the night sky with America's most famous living astrophysicist

  6. Life & Arts

    6:59min

    The FT’s best books of the year

    FT writers pick their must-read titles in history, fiction and fashion

  7. Life & Arts

    4:08min

    How to use plants at Christmas

    Decorations from florist Shane Connolly

  8. Life & Arts

    4:12min

    Winter magic in the Lake District

    Farmer and writer James Rebanks on home

Work & Careers

  1. Work & Careers

    9:45min

    The New Downstairs: Nannies

    Greater understanding of child development is raising bar for childcare

  2. Work & Careers

    10:02min

    The New Downstairs: Tutors

    Wealthy parents hire full-time tutors to provide a bespoke education for their kids

  3. Work & Careers

    9:36min

    The New Downstairs: Chefs

    Diet fads and hungry pets — today's private chefs have a lot on their plate

  4. Work & Careers

    9:58min

    The New Downstairs: House Managers

    From Downton Abbey to downtown help: meet the modern house manager

  5. Work & Careers

    13:40min

    Sapone: the CEO on a butler start-up

    Hello Alfred founder on the pressure of starting a company

  6. Work & Careers

    14:25min

    Soriot: the CEO who fought a bid

    Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca on coping with Pfizer's hostile bid

  7. Work & Careers

    14:08min

    Kozlowski: the CEO who went to jail

    Andrew Hill with Dennis Kozlowski on the scandal at Tyco

  8. Work & Careers

    14:18min

    Hester: the CEO who rescued a bank

    Leaders Under Pressure — Andrew Hill with Stephen Hester on RBS

Welcome to the new FT.com.

The same global insight. Faster than ever before on all your devices.

View tips

Give feedback