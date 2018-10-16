Print this page
Experimental feature

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00
Experimental feature

Anjana Ahuja

Science commentator

Brooke Masters

Opinion & analysis editor

Jamil Anderlini

Asia editor

Michael Mackenzie

Senior investment commentator

Tony Barber

Europe editor

Wolfgang Munchau

European commentator

Nick Butler

Energy commentator

Sarah O’Connor

Employment commentator

Pilita Clark

Business commentator

Sebastian Payne

Political leader writer

Gavyn Davies

Macro-economics commentator

David Pilling

Africa editor

Rana Foroohar

Global business commentator

Gideon Rachman

Chief foreign affairs commentator

Janan Ganesh

US political commentator

Martin Sandbu

Economics commentator

David Gardner

International affairs editor

Robert Shrimsley

Editorial director, political commentator

John Gapper

Chief business commentator

Michael Skapinker

Business and society commentator

David Allen Green

Law and policy commentator

Philip Stephens

Chief political commentator

Andrew Hill

Management editor

Frederick Studemann

Notebook columnist

Izabella Kaminska

FT Alphaville editor and markets commentator

Gillian Tett

US managing editor and markets & finance commentator

Amy Kazmin

South Asia bureau chief and notebook columnist

John Thornhill

Innovation commentator

Roula Khalaf

Deputy editor and notebook columnist

Courtney Weaver

US politics commentator

Edward Luce

Washington commentator

Martin Wolf

Chief economics commentator

Henry Mance

Notebook columnist

Get alerts on Financial Times when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article