FT Globetrotter is a series of curated guides to global cities, specially tailored for our readers. It will feature tips from our international network of correspondents and writers on everything from where to eat and drink to what to do in that pesky hour between meetings, as well as relevant reads from FT Weekend to keep you in the picture.

We will soon be launching taster guides to London, New York, Paris, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo on the FT app. Scroll down the app homepage and look out for FT Globetrotter in the coming weeks.

We are inviting you to share your tips and insights to inspire your fellow FT readers and help shape a community of like-minded travellers. As an opening shot: tell us your best city secret. Click here to enter, and also help us decide which city to launch next.

The first 50 will receive a branded universal adaptor to help you stay connected, wherever you are in the world. Please do enter your email so we can let you know if you have won.

Many thanks and watch this space!

Rebecca Rose

Editor,

FT Globetrotter