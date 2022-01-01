Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
Open side navigation menuOpen search bar
SubscribeSign InmyFT
FT Globetrotter

Toronto
with the FT

Supported by Destination Toronto x Visit Niagara

All content written and produced by the FT is editorially independent

Explore • Eat and Drink • Exercise • Experience • Enlighten
Illustration of Toronto
© Shonagh Rae

Our picks

Shopping in Toronto

A design lover’s guide to Toronto

Six sleek troves filled with collectibles by Canada’s coolest designers

Eating and drinking in Toronto

How to eat like a local in Toronto

Five of the top neighbourhood restaurants in one of the most exciting food scenes in North America

Things to do in Toronto

A day in Toronto with film-festival chief Cameron Bailey

The CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival shares his city highlights — from north to south

Eating and drinking in Toronto

Toronto’s booming craft beer scene — an insider guide

Fancy an AI-created pint? With its droves of pioneering — and playful — indie breweries, the Canadian city is a must-do for beer aficionados

Things to do in Toronto

An architectural guide to Toronto

Eight of Toronto’s most intriguing buildings, from a public-utility Art Deco beauty to a groovy Modernist maze

Eating and drinking in Toronto

Chef Aktar Islam’s top places to eat in Toronto

The British Michelin-starred chef-patron on his insatiable appetite for the city’s wildly eclectic food scene — elk sliders, poutine and all

Explore by topic

Your city secrets

Things to do in Toronto
FT readers: your favourite green spaces in Toronto

We asked you where you like to enjoy the great outdoors in the city. From lush parks to sandy beaches, here are your top spots

Tell us a Toronto city secret 

Tell us a Toronto city secret 

And shape our new FT Globetrotter guide

Talking points

  1. US immigration

    Toronto tech: why Canada is attracting the ‘best’ people

    With Donald Trump making it harder to gain visas to the US, its neighbour is benefiting from a ‘brain gain’

  2. Architecture

    Frank Gehry: ‘The more humane a building, the better’

    Now 93, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect has just completed his first residential buildings in Battersea. They’re a love letter to London

  3. Style

    How I Spend It: Dan Levy on the joy of making playlists

    Heaven is an iPod, 200 sweaty people and a Kelly Clarkson banger, says the man behind Schitt’s Creek

  4. North American prime property

    Toronto’s bubble in the ’burbs

    The ‘condo craze’ has moved from the centre of the Canadian city to its fringes, and prices are growing rapidly

  5. Life & Arts

    Emily St John Mandel: ‘There’s something taboo about talking about money’

    The ‘Station Eleven’ author on pandemics, Ponzi schemes and making art in a crisis

  6. Property

    Welcome to Silicon Allee: the new global tech hubs

    Where internet innovators lead, developers are following. From Berlin to Singapore, we find the new hot spots

  7. Smart cities

    Smart cities still need a human touch

    Urban experiments in Toronto and Barcelona will inform policymakers around the world