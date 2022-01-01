Supported by Destination Toronto x Visit Niagara
Six sleek troves filled with collectibles by Canada’s coolest designers
Five of the top neighbourhood restaurants in one of the most exciting food scenes in North America
The CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival shares his city highlights — from north to south
Fancy an AI-created pint? With its droves of pioneering — and playful — indie breweries, the Canadian city is a must-do for beer aficionados
Eight of Toronto’s most intriguing buildings, from a public-utility Art Deco beauty to a groovy Modernist maze
The British Michelin-starred chef-patron on his insatiable appetite for the city’s wildly eclectic food scene — elk sliders, poutine and all
We asked you where you like to enjoy the great outdoors in the city. From lush parks to sandy beaches, here are your top spots
And shape our new FT Globetrotter guide
With Donald Trump making it harder to gain visas to the US, its neighbour is benefiting from a ‘brain gain’
Now 93, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect has just completed his first residential buildings in Battersea. They’re a love letter to London
Heaven is an iPod, 200 sweaty people and a Kelly Clarkson banger, says the man behind Schitt’s Creek
The ‘condo craze’ has moved from the centre of the Canadian city to its fringes, and prices are growing rapidly
The ‘Station Eleven’ author on pandemics, Ponzi schemes and making art in a crisis
Where internet innovators lead, developers are following. From Berlin to Singapore, we find the new hot spots
Urban experiments in Toronto and Barcelona will inform policymakers around the world
