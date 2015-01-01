Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
Hong Kong
with the FT

From where to get a delicious quick bite and how to get your circadian rhythm back on track — and advice for visitors amid the protests
Illustration of hong-kong
© Shonagh Rae

Our picks

Food and drink, culture, exercise and more

Travel advisory

Updated: advice for visitors amid Hong Kong protests

It is safe to travel to the city, but there are a few things to do to avoid getting caught out, writes deputy Asia news editor Ravi Mattu

Food and drink

Six top spots for drinks in laid-back Tai Hang

This Hong Kong neighborhood’s buzzy food and drink scene is increasingly putting it on the map for business travellers. Here’s where to quench your thirst

Jet lag

How to cope with jet lag in Hong Kong

Top tips from FT globetrotters on beating the jet lag blues, from where to grab a perfect cocktail to the best place for a late-night run

Food and drink

Hong Kong-style fast food

Finding a quick bite to eat in Hong Kong’s busy business districts is more a matter of avoiding FOMO than being starved of choice. The FT’s Robin Kwong shares his favourite spots

Food and drink

Chef Andrew Wong on his top HK eateries

The Michelin-starred British chef on where to find traditional dim sum and where to eat at 2am

Things to do

How to carve out leisure time on business in Hong Kong

Hiking, chatting to locals, and making time for the odd adventure should be priorities on your agenda too, says Michael Skapinker

Accommodation

A luxurious stay at the lavish new Rosewood

The Cheng family has spared no expense for the hotel brand’s arrival in their home city — and their new Rosewood may be Hong Kong’s most luxurious hotel

Food and drink

A vibrant Thai joint perfect for a solo meal

Ultra precise cooking, richly authentic flavours and a warm, friendly vibe at Thai restaurant Aaharn. By the FT’s Nicholas Lander

Your city secrets

Top tips from the FT Globetrotter community

Things to do

Skip the peak tram, walk instead

Barbara Leach-Walters, banking, Sydney, Australia

‘Avoid the peak tram. Take a taxi to the top of Old Peak Road… Wear workout clothes. Then walk up the pedestrian only road to the peak. It’s 30 minutes and good for you. Once at the peak, walk around the morning walk and continue to check out the amazing views, then pick up a coffee to go and continue your day. Walk down the hill or grab a taxi.’

Fitness and exercise

Go for a perfect 5k run

Christopher Ellis, professional services, Singapore

‘If you’re staying at one of the hotels at Pacific Place, the Bowen Road Fitness Trail is a perfect 5k. It's a steep walk up the hill (south) past the British Consulate-General along Kennedy Road and up Bowen Drive. Once you reach the trail head you'll meet other runners, folks out for a brisk walk, some walking their dogs. Run the length of the trail to where it ends at Stubbs Road, double back — and you'll be at just over 5k. The trail has incredible views of the city and you'll pass waterfalls and be surrounded by thick greenery. A perfect way to start the morning!’

Talking points

Curated reading from FT Weekend

  1. Lunch with the FT

    Protest leader Joshua Wong

    ‘We used to play laser tag. Now we face bullets.’ The face of the Hong Kong protest movement speaks to Sue-Lin Wong about defying Beijing

  2. Life & Arts

    Inside the battle for Hong Kong

    How a youth-led movement took on the world’s most powerful authoritarian state

  3. Books

    Five books that explain the Hong Kong protests

    What to read to understand the evolving situation in the city right now

  4. Opinion

    Hong Kong: what next for China’s halfway house?

    China’s reliance on a clutch of wealthy families gives a faulty image of the city, writes Tom Mitchell in Beijing

  5. Life & Arts

    Hong Kong diary — ‘Don’t get tear-gassed, Mum!’

    Louisa Lim on covering a city in turmoil — and ducking out of sieges to cook dinner for her children

  6. Lunch with the FT

    Art dealer Pearl Lam

    The powerhouse of China’s art world talks disapproving parents, ‘Shanghai Deco’ and bridging east and west