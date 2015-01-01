Eat the best hotel breakfast Christian Busch, technology professional, New York, NY, USA ‘Breakfast at the NoMad Hotel [in midtown Manhattan] is miles above the regular hotel breakfast. Delicious, private space, best way to start the day.’

Discover a great speakeasy Scott Himes, investment banker, New York, NY, USA ‘The Garret [is] a low key and unpretentious speakeasy located above (and through) a Five Guys & Fries restaurant in Greenwich Village. Plus, one can grab a burger and fries on the way out.’