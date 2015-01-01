Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
New York
with the FT

From running routes with a view to Manhattan’s new health hotel and the hot Tribeca bistro to book now
Illustration of new-york-city
© Shonagh Rae

Our picks

Food and drink, culture, exercise and more

Food and drink

FT readers’ top New York coffee shops

It’s the city that never sleeps — and the caffeine helps. Here’s where FT readers find their critical coffee fix

Culture

A must see exhibition on the power of prison art

Review: The show at New York’s Drawing Center highlights art made behind prison bars for two centuries

Exercise

The best 5k runs

Five great jogging routes to see the city by foot, by US banking editor and running obsessive Laura Noonan

Accommodation

(Vitamin) cocktails at a hip health hotel

Review: cult gym brand Equinox’s hotel is ‘a temple to total regeneration’ — vitamin drips, cryotherapy and all. The FT’s Josh Chaffin checks in

Food and drink

A post-work Korean eaterie

Review: the tasting menu at Soogil in Manhattan’s East Village is exceptional — and exceptional value, writes Nicholas Lander

Jet lag

How to cope with jet lag in New York

Our globetrotting staff’s top tips on how to get that circadian rhythm on track, from where to run, what to eat —  and crucially, what to drink

Food and drink

Frenchette: the Tribeca bistro to book now

Review: dinner at Frenchette impressed Nicholas Lander so much that he went back for lunch the next day

Things to do

A ‘magnetic’ musical to see now

Review: Tootsie — the new Broadway musical adaptation of Sydney Pollack’s 1982 film — is laugh out loud funny with stellar performances and salty one-liners

Food and drink

Chef Missy Robbins on her top NYC eateries

The American chef on shares her spots for the Big Apple’s best coffee, pizza and cocktails

Accommodation

Go back to the future of flying at the TWA hotel

Review: the former terminal now offers accommodation, runway views and a glimpse of aviation’s golden age. The FT’s Mark Vanhoenacker checks in

Food and drink

Chef Hélène Darroze on her top NYC addresses

The starry chef tells the FT her favourite spots, from fine dining on Madison Avenue to the best cronut in Soho

Your city secrets

Top tips from the FT Globetrotter community

Food and drink

Eat the best hotel breakfast

Christian Busch, technology professional, New York, NY, USA

‘Breakfast at the NoMad Hotel [in midtown Manhattan] is miles above the regular hotel breakfast. Delicious, private space, best way to start the day.’

Food and drink

Discover a great speakeasy

Scott Himes, investment banker, New York, NY, USA

The Garret [is] a low key and unpretentious speakeasy located above (and through) a Five Guys & Fries restaurant in Greenwich Village. Plus, one can grab a burger and fries on the way out.’

We want to hear your best travel tips and advice

Share your recommendations

We're working on something new

Please tell us what you think of this guide by completing our survey.

Give feedback

