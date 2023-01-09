FT Globetrotter

First look at celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson's new NYC restaurant | FT Globetrotter

FT Globetrotter goes behind the scenes at Hav & Mar with Swedish-Ethiopian restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson and his artistic collaborator Derrick Adams. Samuelsson hopes the seafood restaurant will set an example in the industry for hiring Bipoc (black, indigenous and people of colour) staff and sourcing ingredients from Bipoc producers, while revolutionising kitchen culture and focusing on sustainability

Produced by Niki Blasina and Richard Topping, and filmed by Giovanni Ferlito