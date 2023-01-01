Supported by Zürich Tourism
All content written and produced by the FT is editorially independent
The Swiss city is steaming ahead when it comes to excellent baristas and charming cafés for your morning hit
enSoie offers super-colourful homewares and fashion to spark joy
The Swedish former financier and founder of Trunk Clothiers starts his weekend with Bircher muesli and a swim – and ends it in a sauna
Think Switzerland’s biggest city is slick, staid, bourgeois and... a bit boring? Think again
Usually unearthed by a rarefied elite of hunters, it can appear in some unexpected locations
Zurich offers quality of life, says FT correspondent Ralph Atkins
International Edition