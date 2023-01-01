Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
Zurich
with the FT

Supported by Zürich Tourism

All content written and produced by the FT is editorially independent

Eating and drinking in Zurich

Ground control: a guide to Zürich’s world-class coffee scene

The Swiss city is steaming ahead when it comes to excellent baristas and charming cafés for your morning hit

Style

Cult Shop: exuberant fashion and homewares in Zürich’s old town

enSoie offers super-colourful homewares and fashion to spark joy

Things to do in Zurich

Mats Klingberg’s perfect weekend in Zürich

The Swedish former financier and founder of Trunk Clothiers starts his weekend with Bircher muesli and a swim – and ends it in a sauna

Talking points

  1. Travel

    Zürich – Europe’s new capital of cool

    Think Switzerland’s biggest city is slick, staid, bourgeois and... a bit boring? Think again

  2. House & Home

    No mere truffle: could this delicacy be growing in your back garden?

    Usually unearthed by a rarefied elite of hunters, it can appear in some unexpected locations

  3. Life & Arts

    Expat in Zurich: clinical, expensive but with hidden depths

    Zurich offers quality of life, says FT correspondent Ralph Atkins

