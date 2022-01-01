Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
Open side navigation menuOpen search bar
SubscribeSign InmyFT
FT Globetrotter

Madrid
with the FT

Supported by El Corte Ingles

All content written and produced by the FT is editorially independent

Explore • Eat and Drink • Exercise • Experience • Enlighten
Illustration of Madrid
© Shonagh Rae

Our picks

Eating and drinking in Madrid

Where to find the best seafood in Madrid

Madrileños love their mariscos. Here are four places to enjoy the finest in the Spanish capital

Europe holidays

An art-filled autumn city break in Madrid

The just-opened Liria Palace and the venerable Prado — 200 years old this week — are highlights of a blissful weekend

FT Magazine

My Addresses: food writer Vicky Hayward on Madrid

Where to find sticky tortilla, sleek chocolates, and a tapas bar that serves rare wines

Europe holidays

Move over Barcelona: why Madrid is ideal for a winter weekend break

From avant-garde art to experimental food, the capital is enjoying a new wave of confidence and cultural vitality

Explore by topic

Talking points

  1. Food & Drink

    Viva la tortilla: a timely celebration of a great Spanish dish

    For all its simplicity, ‘tortilla de patatas’ is a thing of beauty and the ultimate comfort food

  2. Wine

    Jancis Robinson on the new wave of Spanish wines

    There is a new-found confidence in what Spain, and Spain alone, can offer

  3. Coronavirus pandemic

    Madrid vs New York: a tale of two cities during Covid-19

    They were epicentres of the pandemic. But differing approaches to easing lockdown have seen their fortunes diverge

  4. Travel

    Many happy returns: the city spaces that bring joy to our correspondents and writers

    Be it New York subway trains, a Frankfurt bakery or a Tokyo karaoke joint, these are the spots that never fail to uplift the FT’s globetrotters

  5. Daniel Dombey

    Like Proust’s madeleine, Madrid’s calamari sandwich evokes bittersweet memories

    The city endures after being buffeted by terrorism and the pandemic

  6. European prime property

    Latin American buyers snap up Madrid’s prime property

    Spain’s capital attracts overseas buyers who want a fashionable foothold in Europe

  7. Spain

    Spanish tourism’s journey from mass market to luxury

    ‘Turismofobia’ and cheaper rival destinations are among factors driving a shift