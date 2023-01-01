Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
FT Globetrotter

Copenhagen
with the FT

Supported by Visit Copenhagen

All content written and produced by the FT is editorially independent

Explore • Eat and Drink • Exercise • Experience • Enlighten
Illustration of Copenhagen
© Shonagh Rae

Our picks

Eating and drinking in Copenhagen

Power dining: five tables where deals are sealed in Copenhagen

An insider guide to the top restaurants favoured by the city’s movers and shakers

Style

Cult Shop: a temple to ultra-minimalist accessories in Copenhagen

Yvonne Koné is a pared-back sanctuary of cool

Food & Drink

Chef Chris King on Copenhagen

Where to go for the best breakfasts, flaky Danish pastries and well-aged beef

Beauty

Cult Shop: holistic hairdressing with fashion pedigree in Copenhagen

Inside the studio of star Scandi hairstylist Cim Mahony

My addresses: chef Brontë Aurell on Copenhagen

The chef reveals where to get street food, brunch and fancy yet cosy meals in the Danish capital

Explore by topic

Talking points

  1. Food & Drink

    Inside food’s new Silicon Valley

    Meet the Copenhagen chefs creating the food of the future

  2. Food & Beverage

    Noma to close in Copenhagen after years as top-ranked restaurant

    Founder René Redzepi says it is hard to make ends meet despite diners paying $760 for some dishes

  3. Interiors

    Fritz Hansen’s pantheon of mid-century Nordic design

    The furniture company behind Arne Jacobsen’s ‘Egg’ and ‘Ant’ chairs celebrates 150 years in business

  4. Style

    The north star – an interview with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

    Born in Tasmania, Mary Donaldson never imagined she would marry the heir to one of the oldest monarchies in the world. As she turns 50, she reflects on what it means to be a modern royal

  5. Work & Careers

    Making a fortune out of Scandinavian cool

    Danish mid-century furniture is in vogue, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs

  6. Five reasons to live in Copenhagen, Denmark

    For peace, happiness and fine dining, the city ranks officially as a top destination

