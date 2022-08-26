We use
cookies
and other data for a number of reasons, such as keeping FT Sites reliable and secure,
personalising content and ads, providing social media features and to
analyse how our Sites are used.
Supported by Boston Consulting Group
‘Landmark standard’ for US state where transport accounts for biggest share of emissions
Clash between environment champion Federated Hermes and its clients highlights ESG tensions
Scientists say weather will stay hotter and drier until November, compounding concerns about food and energy
Authorities scrap Shanghai Bund light show and drivers struggle to charge EVs as temperatures soar
Prime minister says government will step up reactor restarts and study construction of new plants
Independent body will have the power to eject members for not meeting new criteria such as ending coal financing
Global database shows probability of increased flows over the next four months remains low
Use of the fossil fuel surges in August to meet electricity gap created by drought in hydropower-producing areas
We are at an unexpected tipping point in the long campaign to force polluters to pay and slow climate change
Countries point to hypocrisy from the west and point out that hundreds of millions of Africans still lack access to basic electricity
Asset manager describes decision to single it out as hostile to fossil fuels as‘ opportunistic’
Voluntary climate initiatives may distract from what is really needed
Lack of proposals to reduce meat and dairy consumption breaks the law, say campaigners
This hard-hitting must-read sets out where will be habitable in a hothouse world and how we should manage the transition
Climate law links subsidy to domestic manufacturing goals that render some vehicles ineligible
Apple employees push back against company plan to return to the office
From sleeping in the woods to hugging trees, ‘experiential learning’ aims to help staff identify with company values
Despite the Biden administration’s climate concerns, demand for domestic fuel has surged. And those who took risks are cashing in
We must be able to measure the effectiveness of the measures adopted to tackle environmental emergency
Experts call on ministers to promote energy efficiency as gas and electricity bills soar and emissions targets loom
Plus, the climate implications of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
Chemists break down fluorine compounds that pose a global pollution problem and health risk
Deploying EU funds for climate objectives does not appear to have been a priority — that has to change
The waterborne infrastructure of global trade could dry out or shut down as the world heats up
Extreme weather in China’s Sichuan province slashes hydropower capacity
Persistent droughts would damage the status of hydropower as a reliable source of energy
Obstacles from solar panel import controls to local land-use rules shadow emissions goals
Two companies are on a mission in Iceland to find a technological solution to the elusive problem of capturing and storing carbon dioxide
Brussels plans to lower regulatory barriers to mining raw materials needed for wind farms and electric vehicles
Simon Stiell’s appointment welcomed by developing nations ahead of COP27 summit in Egypt
Not all of us feel that we owe a great deal to distant generations
International Edition