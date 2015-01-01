Delicious Italian with feels-like-home ambience

Stephan Van den Eynde, investment manager, Antwerp, Belgium

‘Pink Mamma is everything what modern food should be about: passion for quality, authenticity, ambiance, sustainable in every way, originality, etc. With restaurants in both Paris and London, this is the ultimate tip for [a] City Secret guide. If the food quality is not enough to convince you, then the ambiance will. They understand the art of hosting and make anybody feel at home. This is a place to discover and to return to again and again.’