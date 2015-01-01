Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
Open drawer menuOpen search bar
myFT
FT Globetrotter

Paris
with the FT

From Simon Kuper’s top coffee spots to the hottest techie cocktail bars, and where to run along the river in between
Illustration of paris
© Shonagh Rae

Our picks

Food and drink, culture, exercise and more

Coffee

Coffee snob: Simon Kuper’s top spots for a caffeine fix

The FT columnist on Paris’s coffee revolution, and his favourite cafes for a proper flat white

Culture

Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre

Review: this unmissable exhibition reveals how the artist captured the dynamism of body and mind with bold techniques

Food and drink

Great cocktail spots in ‘Silicon Sentier’

The FT’s Harriet Agnew lets us in on her top 2nd arrondissement hideaways

Food and drink

Brew la la! FT readers on the best coffee in Paris

From flawless flat whites to heavenly roasts, here’s where to find a caffeine fix in the French capital

Food and drink

Chef Daniel Rose’s top Parisian eateries

From a brilliant bistro to a temple to traditional French cooking, the acclaimed chef shares his favourite places

Exercise

The best 5k runs

Breeze past the city of light’s most iconic sights by following Paris bureau chief Victor Mallet’s top urban running routes

Culture

Francis Bacon at the Pompidou Centre

Review: A new show explores the painter’s literary influences, celebrating his epic scale and expressiveness, writes FT art critic Jackie Wullschlager

Food and drink

Cuisine to impress your colleagues

Review: Amarante — a 12th-arrondissement restaurant for those who aren’t afraid of butter, writes FT food critic Nicholas Lander

Accommodation

Le grand refurb: L’Hôtel de Crillon

Review: Paris correspondent, Harriet Agnew, inspects the results of a lavish four-year renovation of an 18th-century central Paris landmark

Culture

A mind-bending show at the Fondation Cartier

Review: An exhibition that argues that plants are not ‘less’ than humans — just radically different

Food and drink

Dinner in the trendy 10th

Review: ‘Beautifully judged seasonings and textures’ at Restaurant Eels in the up-and-coming 10th arrondissement, writes the FT’s Nicholas Lander.

Things to do

Kill an hour al fresco

Eau là là ! A fountain installation made with Swarovski crystal on the Champs-Elysées

Your city secrets

Top tips from the FT Globetrotter community

Food and drink

Delicious Italian with feels-like-home ambience

Stephan Van den Eynde, investment manager, Antwerp, Belgium

Pink Mamma is everything what modern food should be about: passion for quality, authenticity, ambiance, sustainable in every way, originality, etc. With restaurants in both Paris and London, this is the ultimate tip for [a] City Secret guide. If the food quality is not enough to convince you, then the ambiance will. They understand the art of hosting and make anybody feel at home. This is a place to discover and to return to again and again.’

Culture

A hidden gem of a museum

Federica Poletti, communications manager, Geneva, Switzerland

‘There is a hidden jewel in Paris: the Musée Gustav Moreau. This perfect afternoon visit could be completed by a good tea and treat in Salon the Thé in the garden of Musée de la Vie Romantique, just 450m far from Musée Moreau.’

We want to hear your best travel tips and advice

Share your recommendations

We're working on something new

Please tell us what you think of this guide by completing our survey.

Give feedback

Talking points

Curated reading from FT Weekend

  1. Lunch with the FT

    Gilet jaune leader Priscillia Ludosky

    The French activist who helped inspire a year of protest speaks to the FT’s Victor Mallet about forging a new fraternité

  2. European prime property

    Why London’s bankers cannot resist Paris property

    The French capital’s property market is attracting UK-based workers concerned about Brexit fallout

  3. European politics

    Cédric Villani - Paris’s next mayor?

    The mathematician proving to be a thorn in President Macron’s side

  4. Art market

    Is Brexit London’s loss and Paris’s gain?

    Uncertainty surrounding Britain’s departure from the EU has seen Paris reclaim art market power from London

  5. Lunch with the FT

    LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault

    The world’s third-richest man on luxury, LVMH’s succession — and taking a point off Roger Federer

  6. Expat lives

    An expat’s view of Paris

    Life in France’s capital gives FT correspondent Harriet Agnew glimpses behind the guide books

  7. Culture

    The fight for French identity

    How the country’s historians are rewriting the ‘roman national’ — to an often ferocious backlash

  8. Lunch with the FT

    Novelist Leïla Slimani

    The ‘Lullaby’ author speaks to Simon Kuper about the French version of #Metoo and representing la Francophonie for Macron

  9. Accommodation

    Airbnb’s number one destination

    How the home-sharing site is accused of driving up rents and house prices in the French capital

  10. Lunch with the FT

    Socialist politician Ségolène Royal

    The former presidential candidate discusses Macron’s mis-steps, her country’s malaise — and why the men who rule France should have listened to her