Excellent coffee in a cool setting Fabian, economist, Frankfurt, Germany ‘Holy Cross Brewing Society does an awesome coffee in a nice, slightly industrial setting in the heart of Frankfurt. Just opposite, NAIV offers a great selection of fantastic craft beers — though they come with a heavy price tag.’

The best currywurst in town Ben Perry, solicitor ‘“Best Worscht in Town”, a Currywurst van (Pommesbude) on Grueneburgweg road, is a Frankfurt institution. I had spent many lunchtimes there when seconded to Frankfurt as a trainee solicitor 20 years ago and was delighted to see it still there on a recent visit!’