Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
Open drawer menuOpen search bar
myFT
FT Globetrotter

Frankfurt
with the FT

From where to get your caffeine fix to how to navigate the city on two wheels — and a nostalgic drinking spot for a post-work tipple
Illustration of frankfurt
© Shonagh Rae

Our picks

Food and drink, culture, exercise and more

Food and drink

FT readers on the best business dining in Frankfurt

Frankfurters and visitors alike are spoiled for choice in a city with dozens of great places to eat a delicious meal, whether it is with clients, colleagues, friends or solo

Exercise

Pedal pusher: four brilliant cycling routes

The best way to see the city and its surroundings is by bike — and eat and drink along the way, writes FT correspondent Olaf Storbeck

Food and drink

Power plates: top addresses for a business meal

Frankfurt may not have the slick business dining scene of other European financial centres, but it’s full of stylish places for a tasty meal, writes former bureau chief Claire Jones

Food and drink

Rieslings to be cheerful: these tasty German wines

Forget over-sweet Liebfraumilch, there are now some thrilling modern German wines. Jancis Robinson writes on the country’s wine revolution — and what to try now

Coffee

Coffee snob: top spots for a serious caffeine fix

Former Frankfurt bureau chief and coffee convert Claire Jones spills the beans on her favourite cafés

Food and drink

A wood-panelled hideaway for late-night drinks

Take your colleagues to Jimmy’s Bar, a nostalgic drinking spot with an excellent cocktail list

Your city secrets

Top tips from the FT Globetrotter community

Food and drink

Excellent coffee in a cool setting

Fabian, economist, Frankfurt, Germany

Holy Cross Brewing Society does an awesome coffee in a nice, slightly industrial setting in the heart of Frankfurt. Just opposite, NAIV offers a great selection of fantastic craft beers — though they come with a heavy price tag.’

Food and drink

The best currywurst in town

Ben Perry, solicitor

‘“Best Worscht in Town”, a Currywurst van (Pommesbude) on Grueneburgweg road, is a Frankfurt institution. I had spent many lunchtimes there when seconded to Frankfurt as a trainee solicitor 20 years ago and was delighted to see it still there on a recent visit!’

We want to hear your best travel tips and advice

Share your recommendations

We're working on something new

Please tell us what you think of this guide by completing our survey.

Give feedback

Talking points

Curated reading from FT Weekend

  1. European Central Bank

    Mario Draghi: victory in battle over the euro

    In an interview with Lionel Barber and Claire Jones, the departing ECB president justifies more stimulus and says hawks have lost the political argument

  2. German politics

    AKK: Germany’s next leader?

    How Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s appetite for risk has taken her from provincial politics to potentially replacing Angela Merkel

  3. European Central Bank

    What Christine Lagarde’s IMF legacy means for the ECB

    The French appointee’s record rests on political savvy and Argentina’s $57b bailout, writes James Politi

  4. Expats

    Why bankers are missing a treat in Frankfurt

    Anyone who thinks the German city is boring has not really lived here, says former Frankfurt correspondent Patrick McGee

  5. Eating and drinking

    The great German beer battle

    As consumption falls, brewers are turning to new models for success, writes Olaf Storbeck