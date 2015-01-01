Our picks
Excellent coffee in a cool setting
Fabian, economist, Frankfurt, Germany
‘Holy Cross Brewing Society does an awesome coffee in a nice, slightly industrial setting in the heart of Frankfurt. Just opposite, NAIV offers a great selection of fantastic craft beers — though they come with a heavy price tag.’
The best currywurst in town
Ben Perry, solicitor
‘“Best Worscht in Town”, a Currywurst van (Pommesbude) on Grueneburgweg road, is a Frankfurt institution. I had spent many lunchtimes there when seconded to Frankfurt as a trainee solicitor 20 years ago and was delighted to see it still there on a recent visit!’
