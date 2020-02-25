What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Henninger am Turm, Sachsenhausen Margarete, Altstadt Zum Bitburger, Bankenviertel Sullivan, Bankenviertel Naïv, Altstadt Moseleck, Bahnhofsviertel

Forget Munich and its Oktoberfest and Hofbräuhaus, the renowned beer hall — Germany’s beer capital is Frankfurt.

Yes, really. The city may not host world-famous beer events, but it is home to Germany’s largest brewer by volume, the Radeberger group. The family-owned company brews some 13m hectolitres of beer a year, or about a seventh of the country’s beer production. It would be hard to find a bar that didn’t stock any of the group’s 80-plus brands, which include Radeberger, Jever and Schöfferhofer.

Frankfurt is also home to a fledgling craft beer scene. “I love beer and I love Frankfurt,” says Simon Horn, who with a few friends founded a small beer company after he grew tired of the mass-produced Pilsner beers that dominate Germany’s beer market.

Mr Horn’s Fxxxxfxxxxr Helles, a pale lager that is less hoppy and milder than a Pilsner, was launched in 2018 and is available at a select number of restaurants and bars.

Mr Horn’s company is part of a growing trend for small craft breweries across Germany, some 200 of which have been founded over the past decade.

So whether you prefer classic German Pilsner or want to try a local small batch brewer, Frankfurt offers plenty of places to drink a frosty stein of either or both.

1. Henninger am Turm

Hainer Weg 58, 60599 Frankfurt am Main

Good for: a contemporary beer hall atmosphere

a contemporary beer hall atmosphere Not so good for: drinkers looking for a city centre pub

drinkers looking for a city centre pub FYI: try Handkäs mit Musik, a local cheese speciality

A half-hour walk from Frankfurt’s historic old town... ...you'll find Henninger am Turm, a brewery and restaurant south of the river Main

An obvious place to start is Henninger am Turm, a brewery and restaurant south of the river Main. A half-hour walk from Frankfurt’s historic old town, it is located next to the Henninger Tower, a new residential building on the site of a former barley storage silo (a now-demolished 120 metre-high block topped by a revolving restaurant that was Frankfurt’s tallest building until the first bank skyscrapers went up in the 1970s).

Besides several varieties of Henninger beer, a handful of other brews are on tap, including Progusta, an India pale ale, and the delicious Allgäuer Büble, an unfiltered beer made in rural Allgäu, close to the Alps in Germany’s south.

2. Margarete

Braubachstrasse 18-22, 60311 Frankfurt am Main

Good for: local craft beer and fine food

local craft beer and fine food Not so good for: a beer-hall atmosphere

a beer-hall atmosphere FYI: have a look at the historic Frankfurt pictures in the restaurant

Owner Simon Horn's own brew goes well with the food © Sebastian Schramm More restaurant than beer hall, Margarete brings a contemporary feel to the old town © Sebastian Schramm

Located close to the heart of Frankfurt’s recently rebuilt old town and owned by Fxxxxfxxxxr Helles founders Simon Horn and Raffaela Schöbel, Margarete is more a restaurant than a beer hall. It is named after Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, an Austrian architect who in the 1920s designed the Frankfurt kitchen, the forerunner of the modern built-in kitchen.

Margarete, not surprisingly, is one of the dozen or so places in the city that has Fxxxxfxxxxr Helles on tap. Another spot to sample this brew on Friday evenings during the spring and summer is Danzig am Platz, a pop-up bar in an abandoned 1950s office building in Frankfurt’s up and coming east end, five minutes’ walk from the European Central Bank headquarters.

3. Zum Bitburger

Hochstrasse 54, 60313 Frankfurt am Main

Good for: cold draft beer

cold draft beer Not so good for: quiet conversations

quiet conversations FYI: try the Mettbrötchen, a bread roll with raw minced pork

On the doorstep of the big banks, Zum Bitburger is as busy as any trading floor Beer comes prepared with care at Zum Bitburger

A historic traders’ pub in the heart of Frankfurt’s financial district, Zum Bitburger is defying Germany’s perennial banking woes: it is bustling even on Monday nights, and a reservation is highly recommended.

The staff practise the art of properly tapping the beer from a keg. According to conventional German wisdom, this takes around seven minutes, to allow the head to settle. To prevent beer from warming up during that time, the pub has an open fridge on top of its taps where glasses are parked until ready.

4. Sullivan

Kaiserstrasse 12, 60311 Frankfurt am Main

Good for: a metropolitan atmosphere

a metropolitan atmosphere Not so good for: an extended dinner

an extended dinner FYI: there is outdoor seating in the summer

If beer isn't your thing, there is no shortage of choice of spiritis and cocktails The Sullivan is one of the financial district's less traditional locals

If Zum Bitburger is too packed, or you fancy a less traditional atmosphere, try the trendier Sullivan bar. From the outside it always looks closed, but fear not, that’s just part of its efforts to look cool.

On tap is Duisburg-made König Pilsener, one of the best beers from the Ruhr area, Germany’s old industrial heartland. There is also a range of cocktails, from El Diablo (tequila, ginger and cassis) to Honey Bunny (rum, pineapple and honey).

5. Naïv

Fahrgasse 4, 60311 Frankfurt am Main

Good for: unusual beers

unusual beers Not so good for: people on a tight budget

people on a tight budget FYI: head for one of the many tasting evenings, from “Beer and Cheese” to “Whisky Meets Beer”

The sharp industrial aesthetic is as upmarket as some of the prices © Peter Krausgrill A frequently rotating menu of beers invites repeat visits © Peter Krausgrill

Naïv, a gastropub on the eastern fringes of the old town, is a magnet for beer lovers, offering one of the widest ranges of beers in Frankfurt. Its beer menu is eight pages long and sometimes changes every few days.

Naïv has eight different beers on tap, including pale ales and India pale ales, plus a plethora of bottled beer, including five non-alcoholic varieties, gluten-free beers and brown ales, which are a rarity in Germany.

While it’s easy to get stuck into the beer menu at Naïv, think twice before buying rounds as the prices are rather upmarket. For instance, a 400ml glass of FrauGruber Seriously Mysterious — a Bavarian-brewed IPA using hops from New Zealand — will set you back €7.90.

6. Moseleck

Moselstrasse 21, 60329 Frankfurt

Good for: an authentic German pub atmosphere

an authentic German pub atmosphere Not so good for: highbrow conversations

highbrow conversations FYI: explore the selection of champagnes

The Bahnhofsviertel location is a little unprepossessing © Evelyn Dragan 'An honest piece of Frankfurt' in a language the international visitor will understand © Evelyn Dragan

Moseleck is an iconic place to have a beer or two — if you dare. It’s a somewhat seedy corner pub in the notorious Bahnhofsviertel, the red-light district near Frankfurt’s main railway station, dating back to 1900. Henninger has been on tap since before the second world war.

In some ways it feels as if time has stopped at Moselek: legal loopholes mean it’s one of the few places where smoking indoors is still allowed.

It is a melting pot for bankers and bouncers, pensioners and hipsters — “an honest piece of Frankfurt”, according to Merkurist, an online magazine. Moseleck’s long opening hours (6am to 4am) mean it is a good option for a nightcap. And, yes, it is quite safe.

Where do you like to go for a beer in Frankfurt? Let us know in the comments

Follow @FTGlobetrotter on Instagram for insider tips from our global network of correspondents to help you make the most of your work travel. Let us be your locals