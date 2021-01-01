Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
Miami
with the FT

Supported by Art Basel

All content written and produced by the FT is editorially independent

Things to do in Miami

Treasure troves: Miami’s top private art museums

The city has become a leading modern-art destination — especially thanks to its world-class collections, open to the public in dramatic architectural settings

Eating and drinking in Miami

My Addresses: restaurateur Javier Ramirez on Miami

Where to find ‘pan con bistec’, ‘arepa’ and oysters Rockefeller

Eating and drinking in Miami

Five of the best: Miami restaurants

South Beach is enjoying a revival as a foodie haven, complete with sun-drenched scenery

  1. Collecting

    Art Basel returns with galleries and collectors hungry for connection

    The art fair’s 51st edition will have 272 exhibitors and a more local feel

  2. Collecting

    A new sculpture park in Miami hopes to make waves

    The seven-mile project, due in December 2021, will be informed by researchers and marine biologists

  3. North American prime property

    Sun, space and lower taxes: why New Yorkers are moving to Miami

    Many do not want to repeat the experience of living in small apartments in any future lockdown

  4. Collecting

    Mega-collectors Mera and Don Rubell: ‘It’s a walking history of our life!’

    The Rubells — known for spotting promising artists early — are opening a private museum in Miami

  5. Visual Arts

    The world’s most awesome outdoor installations

    Art shows that will hit you with a natural high

  6. Collecting

    Teresita Fernández: the Miami-born artist taking her hometown by storm

    ‘Beauty is one of the most powerful ways that we have to talk about justice’

  7. North America holidays

    Fashion, art and Dior cappuccinos in Miami’s Design District

    A once rundown area has evolved into the perfect riposte to ecommerce

  8. Miami travel

    Tapping into the Latin American beat from Miami’s Granny St

    FT correspondent’s Key Biscayne base has transformed from beach town to wealthy enclave

  9. Things to do in Miami

    Miami collector Dennis Scholl — ‘I got burnt out in the contemporary art world’

    The new chief executive of the ArtCenter/South Florida on raising the profile of local artists

  10. Things to do in Miami

    It’s got the art and the architecture — but can Miami hold on to its character?

    Edwin Heathcote surveys the city’s diverse styles