The city has become a leading modern-art destination — especially thanks to its world-class collections, open to the public in dramatic architectural settings
Where to find ‘pan con bistec’, ‘arepa’ and oysters Rockefeller
South Beach is enjoying a revival as a foodie haven, complete with sun-drenched scenery
The art fair’s 51st edition will have 272 exhibitors and a more local feel
The seven-mile project, due in December 2021, will be informed by researchers and marine biologists
Many do not want to repeat the experience of living in small apartments in any future lockdown
The Rubells — known for spotting promising artists early — are opening a private museum in Miami
Art shows that will hit you with a natural high
‘Beauty is one of the most powerful ways that we have to talk about justice’
A once rundown area has evolved into the perfect riposte to ecommerce
FT correspondent’s Key Biscayne base has transformed from beach town to wealthy enclave
The new chief executive of the ArtCenter/South Florida on raising the profile of local artists
Edwin Heathcote surveys the city’s diverse styles
