Our picks
Food and drink, culture, exercise and more
Your city secrets
Top tips from the FT Globetrotter community
Go for a run through Roppongi
Carl Hahn, executive, Oakton, VA, USA
‘If staying in Roppongi, take a run through Aoyama Cemetery up the Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Avenue to the Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery. The cemetery has a section for Christian missionaries and other notable foreigners. The Ginkgo avenue is gorgeous in the fall, a blaze of yellow.’
Stay for the weekend
Bethan Morey, M&A consultant, Reading, UK
‘If you have some free time over the weekend, I would suggest a day visit to Kamakura and Enoshima, only one hour away from Tokyo on the Yokosuka line (platform 1 or 2 from Tokyo Station). They are packed with fascinating temples, a giant ancient Buddha and beaches with incredible views of Mount Fuji all within very close proximity to one another. More info here.’
We want to hear your best travel tips and adviceShare your recommendations
We're working on something new
Please tell us what you think of this guide by completing our survey.Give feedback
Talking points
Curated reading from FT Weekend