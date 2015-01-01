Accessibility helpSkip to navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer
Open drawer menuOpen search bar
myFT
FT Globetrotter

Tokyo
with the FT

From where to banish the jet-lag blues to a royal 5k run and the tempura of your dreams
Illustration of tokyo
© Shonagh Rae

Our picks

Food and drink, culture, exercise and more

Food and drink

FT readers’ tips: where to power breakfast in Tokyo

We asked you for the city’s best spots for a morning meeting. Here’s what you told us

Exercise

The best 5k run: the Imperial Palace

The ultra-popular circuit is a must-do for runners, writes FT correspondent Leo Lewis — as long as you observe the local etiquette

Jet lag

Gillian Tett’s Tokyo jet-lag tips

Body clock not yet on JST? The US Editor-at-large and former Tokyo bureau chief shares her best ways to make the most of it

Food and drink

Midtown tempura for die for

Review: Tempura Yamanoue — melt-in-your-mouth goodness that’s so fresh, it might as well be sashimi, says the FT’s Restaurant Insider Nicholas Lander

Shopping

‘J-beauty’ to stock up with

Japanese skincare is heating up the beauty industry. The FT’s beauty writer shares the hottest products worth getting hold luggage for

Food and drink

Exquisite sharing plates near Kanda station

Review: The Blind Donkey has ‘great sourcing, friendly service,’ says the FT’s Nicholas Lander

Things to do

A catnap at a trendy sleep cafe

Wake up to the benefits of napping on the job: try a midday snooze at one of the city’s new sleep cafes. By Chie Matsumoto of Nikkei Asian Review

Things to do

Stroll Tokyo’s memory lane at Shitamachi Museum

The museum meticulously re-creates the old working class neighborhoods to transport tourists back to a simpler time, says Yukiko Amano, Nikkei Asian Review

Your city secrets

Top tips from the FT Globetrotter community

Fitness and exercise

Go for a run through Roppongi

Carl Hahn, executive, Oakton, VA, USA

‘If staying in Roppongi, take a run through Aoyama Cemetery up the Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Avenue to the Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery. The cemetery has a section for Christian missionaries and other notable foreigners. The Ginkgo avenue is gorgeous in the fall, a blaze of yellow.’

Things to do

Stay for the weekend

Bethan Morey, M&A consultant, Reading, UK

‘If you have some free time over the weekend, I would suggest a day visit to Kamakura and Enoshima, only one hour away from Tokyo on the Yokosuka line (platform 1 or 2 from Tokyo Station). They are packed with fascinating temples, a giant ancient Buddha and beaches with incredible views of Mount Fuji all within very close proximity to one another. More info here.’

We want to hear your best travel tips and advice

Share your recommendations

We're working on something new

Please tell us what you think of this guide by completing our survey.

Give feedback

Talking points

Curated reading from FT Weekend

  1. Food and drink

    Jancis Robinson on pairing wine with Japanese food

    Wine may not be the most obvious partner for Japanese food, but follow these intricate rules and you’ll be pleasantly surprised

  2. Opinion

    Womenomics: cracks in Japan’s glass ceiling

    The days of the country’s famous ‘salarymen’ aren’t quite numbered but women are making gradual progress, writes the FT’s Gillian Tett

  3. Technology

    Japan’s gadget hall of fame

    The Tokyo museum trying to identify the technology that has changed the way we live, writes the FT’s Leo Lewis

  4. Lunch with the FT

    Former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi

    Japan’s most popular PM on Elvis Presley, nuclear power — and why he doesn’t regret his support for the Iraq invasion

  5. The Big Read

    Japan begins to embrace the 100-year life

    Tokyo is waking up to the huge implications — as well as opportunities — in healthcare, housing, finance and technology of an aging society

  6. Style

    Dior in Tokyo: 72 hours with Kim Jones

    The brand’s artistic director is determined to bring menswear onto a bigger stage