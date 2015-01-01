‘If staying in Roppongi, take a run through Aoyama Cemetery up the Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Avenue to the Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery. The cemetery has a section for Christian missionaries and other notable foreigners. The Ginkgo avenue is gorgeous in the fall, a blaze of yellow.’

Stay for the weekend

Bethan Morey, M&A consultant, Reading, UK

‘If you have some free time over the weekend, I would suggest a day visit to Kamakura and Enoshima, only one hour away from Tokyo on the Yokosuka line (platform 1 or 2 from Tokyo Station). They are packed with fascinating temples, a giant ancient Buddha and beaches with incredible views of Mount Fuji all within very close proximity to one another. More info here.’