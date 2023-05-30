FT Globetrotter: Five of the smartest new hotels in Paris An insider guide to some of the most stylish places to stay in the City of LightThe view from Hotel Dame des Arts, Paris © Nicolas BuissonHôtel Dame des Arts: a chic arrival on the Rive GaucheA former Holiday Inn has metamorphosed into a Raphael Navot-designed beauty that oozes Left Bank cool new SO/Paris hotel: the height of glamourRetro-futurist glitz and astonishing views of the city are drawing the fashion crowd to a once unfashionable quartier new Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain: a love letter to literary ParisThis smart Left Bank five-star hotel pays homage to famous former residents such as James Joyce, while offering haute bistronomy and a superlative spa experience new Le Pigalle: party time in the quartier of coolBoho vibes, quirky charm and DJ sets await you at this hipster haven new Hôtel Rochechouart: art de vivre in MontmartreDine, dance and dream in a throwback to Jazz Age Paris complete with tastefully 21st-century touches new