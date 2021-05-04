Riding highs – horseback journeys to free the mind and spur the spirits Gallop the world, from Mongolia to Morocco © Richard Dunwoody How I Spend It: Julianna Margulies’ tales from the saddleThe star of ER and The Good Wife on why horse riding became her unexpected saviournew Wish I were there: on horseback across Mongolia A 1,000-mile ride across the country offers a taste of nomadic life that seems more alluring than ever Adventure at the eco corral: sustainable cattle ranching in ColoradoThe FT’s US financial editor saddles up for an all-in cowboy experience in the high desert The world’s toughest horse raceTwenty-three riders, 200-plus horses, vets, paramedics – and 500km of high Andean wilderness. Minty Clinch gallops alongside the Gaucho Derby What horses can teach us about leadershipThe FT visits an equine leadership development school Rediscovering magical Andalucía on horsebackBeloved Spanish retreat Trasierra has become the starting point for a mesmerising horseriding safari More from this Series Riding with the cowboy ‘bagualeros’ in Chile’s wild southForget the five-star dude ranch — deep in Patagonia, a new experience offers a glimpse of backwoods beauty and brutality Across Morocco on horsebackA month-long adventure from the dunes of the Sahara to the Atlantic coast The wild south: on horseback in a Patagonian estanciaA riding tour in a 50,000-acre estancia offers home cooking and sprightly horses