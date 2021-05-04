Riding highs – horseback journeys to free the mind and spur the spirits

Gallop the world, from Mongolia to Morocco

© Richard Dunwoody
How I Spend It: Julianna Margulies’ tales from the saddle

The star of ER and The Good Wife on why horse riding became her unexpected saviour

Wish I were there: on horseback across Mongolia

A 1,000-mile ride across the country offers a taste of nomadic life that seems more alluring than ever

Adventure at the eco corral: sustainable cattle ranching in Colorado

The FT’s US financial editor saddles up for an all-in cowboy experience in the high desert

The world’s toughest horse race

Twenty-three riders, 200-plus horses, vets, paramedics – and 500km of high Andean wilderness. Minty Clinch gallops alongside the Gaucho Derby

What horses can teach us about leadership

The FT visits an equine leadership development school

Rediscovering magical Andalucía on horseback

Beloved Spanish retreat Trasierra has become the starting point for a mesmerising horseriding safari

More from this Series

Riding with the cowboy ‘bagualeros’ in Chile’s wild south

Forget the five-star dude ranch — deep in Patagonia, a new experience offers a glimpse of backwoods beauty and brutality

Across Morocco on horseback

A month-long adventure from the dunes of the Sahara to the Atlantic coast

The wild south: on horseback in a Patagonian estancia

A riding tour in a 50,000-acre estancia offers home cooking and sprightly horses