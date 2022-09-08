Latest news on ETFs Visit our ETF Hub to find out more and to explore our in-depth data and comparison tools

Vanguard led the US industry in ETF flows last month, lifted by strong sales for both stock and bond products.

The firm took in $24.2bn in August, nearly four times as much as iShares, its closest competitor, which attracted just $6.2bn, according to data from Morningstar.

Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF logged the industry’s second-best flows, at $3.6bn, behind State Street Global Advisors’ Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s $3.8bn.

Three Vanguard bond ETFs came next: the Total Bond Market ETF, with $2.6bn; Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, with $2.6bn; and Total Stock Market ETF, which ranked fifth, at $2.6bn.

iShares’ $6.2bn total for August was partly powered by its 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, with $2.4bn in new cash, and Core S&P 500 ETF, with $2.3bn.

Charles Schwab had the third-best flows, with $3bn, followed by Dimensional Fund Advisors with $1.9bn; SSGA with $1.8bn; and First Trust, with $1.7bn.

Among the other top 10 providers, ProShares had $1.3bn in inflows; WisdomTree, $700mn; Invesco, $200mn; and JPMorgan Asset Management, $100mn.

Industry-wide, ETFs posted inflows of $43.8bn, slightly below their monthly average inflow so far this year.

Stock ETFs garnered $28.8bn, while bond ETFs added $14.5bn.

So far this year, US ETFs have added $386.9bn of new money.

