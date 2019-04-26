FT Series

Frieze New York 2019

As Frieze returns to the city, we look at the fair’s highlights and trends, and speak to some of the key people involved
© Mark Blower
Why Frieze Sculpture represents a new chapter for the New York fair

The show, which features 20 works at Rockefeller Center, represents a strategic attempt by the fair to become more accessible

Film-maker Linda Goode Bryant: ‘I want to be disoriented’

The founder of a now-legendary gallery for black artists is celebrated at Frieze New York

Inside Sean Kelly’s Collect Wisely, the art world’s go-to podcast

The gallerist talks about the making of his series, which ‘questions the art world status quo’

1-54’s Touria El Glaoui: ‘Africa is becoming more visible in the art world’

The fair’s founding director talks about the region’s rising profile and challenging western dominance

The rise of selling sculpture shows

An eager clientele can make a good business case for free public displays

How Lisa Schiff is disrupting the art advisory business

The New York-based adviser talks about her plan to open a new exhibition venue that’s ‘more living room than white cube’

More from this Series

Komal Shah’s mission to redress the art world’s balance

The collector talks about quitting tech for art, and how she’s giving a platform to women and artists of colour

Playboy’s bathroom Lichtenstein for sale

Plus: Raphael under the radar; change at Photo London; Brussels gets ‘woke’

In Object & Thing, New York gets a new breed of art fair

The event, which opens in Brooklyn this year, could provide an alternative model for selling art and design

American film-maker Leslie Thornton on the exchange between science and art

The artist talks about her residency at Cern and her ultimate trust in scientists