FT Series Frieze New York 2019 As Frieze returns to the city, we look at the fair’s highlights and trends, and speak to some of the key people involved © Mark Blower Why Frieze Sculpture represents a new chapter for the New York fair The show, which features 20 works at Rockefeller Center, represents a strategic attempt by the fair to become more accessible Friday, 26 April, 2019 Film-maker Linda Goode Bryant: ‘I want to be disoriented’ The founder of a now-legendary gallery for black artists is celebrated at Frieze New York Friday, 26 April, 2019 Inside Sean Kelly’s Collect Wisely, the art world’s go-to podcast The gallerist talks about the making of his series, which ‘questions the art world status quo’ Friday, 26 April, 2019 1-54’s Touria El Glaoui: ‘Africa is becoming more visible in the art world’ The fair’s founding director talks about the region’s rising profile and challenging western dominance Friday, 26 April, 2019 The rise of selling sculpture shows An eager clientele can make a good business case for free public displays Friday, 26 April, 2019 How Lisa Schiff is disrupting the art advisory business The New York-based adviser talks about her plan to open a new exhibition venue that’s ‘more living room than white cube’ Friday, 26 April, 2019 More from this Series Komal Shah’s mission to redress the art world’s balance The collector talks about quitting tech for art, and how she’s giving a platform to women and artists of colour Friday, 26 April, 2019 Playboy’s bathroom Lichtenstein for sale Plus: Raphael under the radar; change at Photo London; Brussels gets ‘woke’ Friday, 26 April, 2019 In Object & Thing, New York gets a new breed of art fair The event, which opens in Brooklyn this year, could provide an alternative model for selling art and design Friday, 26 April, 2019 American film-maker Leslie Thornton on the exchange between science and art The artist talks about her residency at Cern and her ultimate trust in scientists Friday, 26 April, 2019