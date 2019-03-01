Ian Smith

Europe’s growth companies have big challenges ahead, from the potential disruption of Brexit to the end of the era of easy money. But this annual FT 1000 ranking — now in its third year — suggests that there are still many routes to increasing revenues at a rapid pace.

The FT 1000, compiled with Statista, lists the European companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2014 and 2017. The hurdle to securing a place was a little higher this year: the bottom-ranked company achieved a growth rate of 37.7 per cent, compared with 34.6 per cent last year.

Food delivery start-up Deliveroo has been edged off the top spot by fellow UK company Blue Motor Finance, which provides point-of-sale car finance. Meal-kit delivery service HelloFresh, which topped the 2017 ranking, is one of 89 companies that have demonstrated consistent turnover growth by making the list for three years running.

The FT 1000 continues to be dominated by the technology sector, which accounts for 149 of the businesses, and that is without counting the fintech and ecommerce categories. Again, Germany has the lion’s share of company headquarters at 230, while London remains the top city, with 63 businesses based there — down from last year’s 74.

RankCompanyIn 2018 list?In 2017 list?CountrySectorAbsolute revenue growthRevenue CAGR 2014-17Revenue 2017 (€m)Employee growth 2014-17Employees 2017Founded
1Blue Motor FinanceyesnoUnited KingdomFinancial Services51,364%701.4%61.41431551992
2DeliverooyesnoUnited KingdomFood & Beverage15,749%441.2%316.1163616642013
3TaxifynonoEstoniaTechnology12,231%397.7%17.83363502013
4SolectricnonoGermanyTechnology7,772%328.6%40.927302012
5Psioxus TherapeuticsnonoUnited KingdomPharmaceuticals7,126%316.5%64.441692006
6HousekeepnonoUnited KingdomTechnology6,100%295.8%7.319252013
7Crep ProtectnonoUnited KingdomFashion5,933%292.2%28.726292014
8Viajes Libratur (iTravex)yesnoSpainTravel & Leisure5,741%288.0%43.751622007
9DarktracenonoUnited KingdomCyber Security4,829%266.7%36.15686182013
10NBWMnonoNetherlandsFintech4,652%262.2%6.723302013
11Bis Rénovation EnergienonoFranceConstruction4,400%255.7%13.579802013
12Donatella*nonoGermanyFood & Beverage4,186%250.0%7.58102014
13KUPELAnonoFranceFood & Beverage3,987%244.5%7.4452011
14Jungle CreationsnonoUnited KingdomMedia3,863%240.9%11.71081102014
15FIDUCIMnonoFranceProperty3,806%239.3%8.3682013
16InStaff & JobsnonoGermanySupport Services3,485%229.7%5.119222014
17EskimozyesnoFranceSupport Services3,429%228.0%6.052602010
18TantalnonoGermanyEcommerce3,168%219.7%11.841452003
19BuzzoolenonoItalyMedia3,104%217.6%4.462652013
20FrameryyesnoFinlandInteriors3,059%216.1%39.91201292010
21Metacrew GroupyesnoGermanyAdvertising2,882%210.1%14.036522008
22GF Genovate*nonoUnited KingdomEnergy2,815%207.8%20.337432014
23TenderHutnonoPolandTechnology2,782%206.6%3.71982002010
24AND DigitalnonoUnited KingdomTechnology2,756%205.7%20.92052342013
25PerkboxnonoUnited KingdomTechnology2,721%204.4%40.71431612010
26KolinpharmanonoItalyPharmaceuticals2,660%202.2%4.116222013
27Anteco SystemsnonoSpainTechnology2,575%199.1%5.01771902014
28TooplooxyesnoPolandTechnology2,526%197.2%4.7891042012
29Musement**nonoItalyTravel & Leisure2,522%197.1%8.966672013
30DMSnonoGermanyMedia2,436%193.8%14.413182013
31One Retail Group*nonoUnited KingdomEcommerce2,342%190.1%16.411122014
32UnicoenergianonoItalyEnergy2,334%189.8%3.113152013
33Byte LondonnonoUnited KingdomAdvertising2,300%188.5%12.258682013
34DigidipnonoGermanySales & Marketing2,224%185.4%8.611132013
35Domator24.comnonoPolandPersonal & Household Goods2,204%184.5%7.617202004
36AdsmurainonoSpainAdvertising2,201%184.4%24.851542014
37Sarcos WindnonoItalyEnergy2,187%183.9%4.4452013
38Schuh BennernonoGermanyEcommerce2,173%183.3%25.08102013
39HabiteononoFranceProperty2,090%179.8%2.633472014
40DomalysnonoFranceHealth2,048%178.0%2.817202013
41Pocket LivingnonoUnited KingdomProperty2,035%177.4%54.413342002
42Laser Wire SolutionsnonoUnited KingdomTechnology1,944%173.4%6.022262011
43Unify CommunicationsnonoUnited KingdomTelecoms1,915%172.1%5.18152012
44ShokesyesnoGermanyEcommerce1,770%165.4%7.2-272009
45VmwaynonoItalyTechnology1,748%164.4%3.424262012
46Nexia Infraestructuras*nonoSpainConstruction1,715%162.8%5.342442014
47Innova Profesional Desarrollos*nonoSpainConstruction1,712%162.7%3.0792014
48PlastradingnonoItalyChemicals1,710%162.6%2.9342014
49Bauer HolzbausystemenonoGermanyIndustrial Goods1,679%161.1%13.743522004
50GaianonoItalyFood & Beverage1,666%160.4%2.110122013
51SendCloudnonoNetherlandsEcommerce1,666%160.4%21.142502012
52CampandanonoGermanyEcommerce1,635%158.9%2.851652013
53VelotransportnonoItalyTransport1,635%158.9%1.836402014
54SoorcenonoGermanySupport Services1,567%155.4%3.012142004
55Manolete PartnersyesnoUnited KingdomFinancial Services1,561%155.2%12.5472011
56Accolade HoldingnonoCzech RepublicProperty1,555%154.9%29.83463502010
57Ideas and ActionnonoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing1,554%154.8%2.0562014
58MeitisnonoFranceSupport Services1,546%154.4%3.436382013
59Greenstorm MobilityyesnoAustriaEcommerce1,543%154.2%10.955602014
60Rebecca nonoItalyEcommerce1,542%154.2%3.99102014
61AlterBoutiquenonoFranceRetail1,536%153.9%2.1682011
62Target CirclenonoNorwayTechnology1,508%152.4%6.8562014
63AllocabnonoFranceTransport1,504%152.2%6.915272011
64Maisons FidéanonoFranceConstruction1,452%149.5%3.7482005
65LamianonoFinlandTechnology1,443%149.0%4.237422012
66MissomanonoUnited KingdomEcommerce1,430%148.3%7.07102011
67TransmissionnonoUnited KingdomAdvertising1,397%146.4%12.547562013
68Löwentank*nonoGermanySupport Services1,394%146.3%7.170802014
69Eco CO2nonoFranceSupport Services1,380%145.5%2.014242009
70In Touch NetworksyesnoUnited KingdomEcommerce1,364%144.7%4.01161212013
71Da.Dif. ConsultingnonoItalySupport Services1,361%144.4%1.8562003
72RadarservicesyesnoAustriaCyber Security1,359%144.3%6.373882011
73ENPIREyesnoPolandTransport1,331%142.8%12.71321432011
74Tetra Consulting & EngineeringnonoSpainManagement Consulting1,303%141.2%2.337382010
75SalelifternonoPolandAdvertising1,300%141.0%2.413162013
76reiskundig.nlnonoNetherlandsTravel & Leisure1,296%140.8%3.0242013
77Personalhaus BielefeldnonoGermanySupport Services1,295%140.7%19.188711002014
78Winnow HoldingsnonoUnited KingdomTechnology1,293%140.6%2.849602013
79Merkkur*nonoGermanyEcommerce1,287%140.3%6.2242014
80FesticketnonoUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure1,280%139.9%42.067902012
81NurolenonoUnited KingdomTechnology1,277%139.7%1.510152014
82Cooperativa Sociale IntegranonoItalySupport Services1,241%137.6%2.632362014
83YouLoveWordsnonoFranceMedia1,233%137.1%1.611122009
84ID Finance InvestmentsnonoSpainFintech1,227%136.8%87.04955342012
85Chevalier TechnologiesyesnoUnited KingdomAutomobiles1,224%136.6%10.30202008
86Königskinder ImmobiliennonoGermanyProperty1,224%136.5%4.515202008
87IderianonoFranceRestaurants1,202%135.2%2.9792013
88HellofreshyesyesGermanyEcommerce1,200%135.1%904.9250040002011
89City Shop West KioskyesnoGermanyRetail1,199%135.1%3.412142012
90Ds Glass nonoItalyRetail1,188%134.4%5.4232013
91DCMNyesyesGermanyAdvertising1,187%134.3%57.01351532010
92Velocity OutletnonoUnited KingdomRetail1,187%134.3%15.615222012
93Cuadros Eléctricos JM*nonoSpainConstruction1,183%134.1%3.455702014
94VIRTUSnonoUnited KingdomTechnology1,183%134.1%43.415452008
95Hair Gallery StorenonoItalyEcommerce1,181%134.0%9.4232014
96Icon Outsourcing*nonoSpainPharmaceuticals1,165%133.0%6.0831012014
97HensingnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods1,164%133.0%3.918212014
98Naïo TechnologiesnonoFranceIndustrial Goods1,156%132.5%1.518262011
99Doctor Hail (Dottor Grandine)nonoItalySupport Services1,145%131.7%6.239432013
100Xt InsulationnonoItalyIndustrial Goods1,134%131.1%6.6182014
101LapelleyesyesItalyIndustrial Goods1,132%131.0%15.3242006
102Plimsoll ProductionsnonoUnited KingdomMedia1,119%130.1%14.716512013
103ImmoBauConsultnonoGermanyConstruction1,111%129.7%9.722301991
104Custom GroupnonoNetherlandsEcommerce1,090%128.3%3.414172012
105Home Design Virtual ShopsnonoSpainEcommerce1,080%127.6%2.516202012
106Testa E PlebaninonoItalyIndustrial Goods1,078%127.5%1.810122014
107Guts & GustononoNetherlandsFashion1,078%127.5%4.865712007
108GlobalinternetnonoNetherlandsTelecoms1,068%126.9%25.762722012
109Metalfer Di Pio Mario*nonoItalyIndustrial Goods1,052%125.9%3.0152014
110VIVALDAnonoUnited KingdomConstruction1,046%125.5%36.383902012
111Italfrutta Distribuzioni*nonoItalyFood & Beverage1,045%125.4%5.98132014
112Accesa IT SystemsnonoRomaniaTechnology1,044%125.3%15.43005002004
113LendInvestnonoUnited KingdomFintech1,042%125.2%41.81021272008
114Lemon WayyesyesFranceFintech1,037%124.9%10.964752007
115Traventia (Youbid)yesnoSpainTravel & Leisure1,026%124.1%13.711222013
116MEP WerkeyesnoGermanyEnergy1,022%123.9%40.131612011
117GpasPlusnonoFranceRetail1,020%123.7%2.4582012
118ECSnonoGermanySupport Services1,016%123.4%12.91301402013
119Wertbau NordnonoGermanyConstruction1,013%123.3%2.99132014
120Gute Marken OnlinenonoGermanyEcommerce1,011%123.2%11.1052011
121Bambridge AccountantsnonoUnited KingdomFinancial Services999%122.3%1.810122010
122LogiminonoItalyTransport998%122.3%2.3342013
123UniplacesnonoUnited KingdomProperty990%121.7%3.41001502013
124Mediterranean Food SolutionsnonoFranceFood & Beverage981%121.1%3.2242012
125SuperprofyesnoFranceEducation974%120.7%3.341492013
126OxworknonoFranceRetail972%120.5%1.98102014
127Nova FacilitynonoItalySupport Services971%120.4%7.7971022002
128GoodBarbernonoFranceTechnology970%120.3%3.537452009
129Fb.M. S.r.l.nonoItalySupport Services963%119.9%5.358702012
130CCL Fruit y Vegetales*nonoSpainTransport961%119.8%4.2232014
131UpgradenonoItalyAdvertising955%119.3%2.3132014
132TecnoprogettinonoItalyConstruction953%119.2%6.010152001
133IMASD EnergíasnonoSpainConstruction951%119.0%12.628362008
134Machines BrokernonoItalyRetail950%119.0%1.6232013
135SmarketsyesyesUnited KingdomFintech948%118.8%24.2841042008
136ClickLearnnonoDenmarkTechnology936%118.0%2.114162010
137Progetto OlimpononoItalyRetail927%117.4%9.114502014
138Web Stars ChannelnonoItalyAdvertising923%117.1%3.719202013
139Fancystage UnipessoalnonoPortugalBeauty917%116.6%3.313312012
140LaudacononoSlovakiaInteriors912%116.3%2.5562012
141Vetrocar & BusnonoItalyAutomobiles910%116.2%18.847602008
142Movetia DigitalyesnoSpainFintech909%116.1%4.977902011
143Synapsy*nonoItalyAdvertising891%114.8%5.8562014
144GPS GmbHnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods888%114.6%4.227322014
145Canadian School Of MilannonoItalyEducation884%114.3%2.410172004
146TreesystemnonoItalyEnergy883%114.2%3.1492010
147GT CompanynonoFranceTechnology879%113.9%1.9122013
148OsiwaynonoFranceTechnology871%113.3%2.4232014
149Mint Tower Capital ManagementnonoNetherlandsFinancial Services860%112.5%6.719252010
150Kiara BijouxnonoItalyPrecious metals849%111.7%6.3342012
151Syntelix Avances TecnológicosnonoSpainTelecoms845%111.4%1.6582014
152ISO Recruiting ConsultantsnonoGermanySupport Services845%111.4%7.89142013
153Roberto DemegliononoItalyRetail828%110.2%8.012282014
154AM-LagertechniknonoGermanyIndustrial Goods821%109.6%27.311152011
155Elettro TLCnonoItalyTelecoms820%109.5%9.229452014
156iwocanonoUnited KingdomFintech817%109.3%29.41792242011
157MotiusnonoGermanySupport Services814%109.1%2.133422013
158Geodem-AmbientenonoItalyConstruction804%108.3%9.132382012
159JAMnonoNetherlandsSupport Services803%108.2%2.8692012
160Over The LuxnonoItalyTravel & Leisure799%108.0%3.3452010
161StorytelyesyesSwedenMedia794%107.6%122.22863092005
162LG SurgelatinonoItalyFood & Beverage786%106.9%3.88102013
163EasypharmnonoItalyPharmaceuticals786%106.9%1.610132012
164ScribbryesnoNetherlandsEducation785%106.9%3.418222012
165Recambios EndadononoSpainRetail783%106.7%1.815192012
166FarmacosmononoItalyEcommerce778%106.3%14.321252012
167Stiltz Group HoldingsnonoUnited KingdomHealth778%106.3%14.61041352010
168PipedrivenonoEstoniaTechnology775%106.1%33.32403002010
169Le Slip FrançaisyesyesFranceFashion773%105.9%13.145522011
170AresnonoFranceSupport Services773%105.9%4.922222012
171STRVyesnoCzech RepublicTechnology770%105.6%5.6951352009
172Neuwagen24.deyesnoGermanyAutomobiles765%105.3%18.3572011
173Brausturm BierverlagnonoGermanyFood & Beverage762%105.0%1.9682014
174TrencadisyesnoRomaniaTechnology760%104.9%6.425402007
175SFAM GroupyesnoFranceInsurance757%104.7%240.0123013001999
176Alkemilla Eco Bio CosmeticnonoItalyEcommerce753%104.3%2.0692013
177Bufete Navarro Asociados LaboralnonoSpainLaw753%104.3%3.429372006
178Groupe CocheznonoFranceTransport749%104.0%21.5n/a1502008
179For DealernonoItalyAutomobiles744%103.6%1.9472014
180SupermetricsnonoFinlandAdvertising743%103.5%2.215162013
181Your PersonalnonoItalyTransport742%103.4%1.6n/a102011
182AMM ItalynonoItalyAerospace & Defence741%103.4%5.2262011
183InnovaMaxxyesyesGermanySales & Marketing741%103.4%16.4861102012
184C.D.V.nonoItalyHealth738%103.1%1.78102013
185T.I.P. S.r.l.nonoItalyEnergy727%102.2%16.7032011
186Readly InternationalnonoSwedenMedia723%101.9%13.227312012
187RTB HouseyesnoPolandTechnology721%101.7%43.61792712013
188Five MotorsnonoItalyAutomobiles720%101.6%43.531432013
189Tammi TalotnonoFinlandConstruction717%101.4%3.719302011
190Prestige Group nonoItalyTelecoms717%101.4%49.011142014
191Oxford Summer CoursesyesnoUnited KingdomEducation709%100.7%5.36122010
192Innovi RecherchenonoFrancePharmaceuticals703%100.3%1.7n/an/a2011
193WED2BnonoUnited KingdomRetail703%100.2%17.73143482009
194tristarnonoGermanyTravel & Leisure701%100.1%17.81611652011
195OTC EngineeringnonoSpainTechnology694%99.5%2.08112013
196La SaponarianonoItalyBeauty693%99.4%2.48162009
197Basedo SteelnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods689%99.1%3.59122014
198Muroexe IndustriesnonoSpainFashion688%99.0%2.413192012
199Agripower FrancenonoFranceEnergy682%98.5%5.5n/an/a2012
200Paweł Ochyński CSGnonoPolandBatteries680%98.3%9.660712008
201Ve.Ma.nonoItalyAdvertising679%98.3%2.260762014
202Travisanutto GiovanninonoItalyArchitecture679%98.2%3.1031993
203WorkstoriesnonoUnited KingdomInteriors670%97.4%9.019222013
204SGS Facility ManagementnonoGermanySupport Services668%97.3%1.8851102014
205easysparenyesyesGermanyRetail668%97.3%42.99172009
206Grupo Bar GalletanonoSpainRestaurants665%97.0%2.858732014
207SunnysmokernonoFranceRetail664%96.9%14.722262011
208hajoonayesnoGermanyHealth663%96.9%6.411172013
209ProceramyesnoGermanyConstruction657%96.3%4.57152011
210GS StaryesnoGermanyTravel & Leisure654%96.1%21.6781042011
211Sport-Treff AmthornonoGermanyRetail654%96.1%3.615211980
212Duo CapitalnonoPortugalFinancial Services651%95.8%2.324382012
213NUEVO Conseil et FormationnonoFranceSupport Services648%95.6%4.014302012
214VH24nonoGermanySupport Services647%95.5%3.717272011
215Marco Polo FoodexnonoItalyFood & Beverage641%95.0%6.9122014
216SilkhomnonoFranceSupport Services640%94.8%1.614152013
217StreamadsnonoNetherlandsAdvertising637%94.6%1.8352013
218Carpenteria VallynonoItalyIndustrial Goods633%94.2%2.0592013
219Balteks KemnonoEstoniaChemicals631%94.1%12.6012011
220LVS BrokersnonoFinlandFintech631%94.0%2.4232012
221Geo PluriservicenonoItalySupport Services626%93.6%2.2682012
222BidtheatrenonoSwedenTechnology626%93.6%8.4472012
223MarfreightnonoItalyTransport626%93.6%2.1122014
224Finanzchef24nonoGermanyFinancial Services623%93.3%3.213182012
225PanizzononoItalyIndustrial Goods615%92.6%2.838392014
226WanecqueyesnoFranceConstruction614%92.6%3.631362012
227Groupe QuintésensyesnoFranceFinancial Services614%92.5%21.215202009
228Heck! FoodnonoUnited KingdomFood & Beverage613%92.5%20.772972012
229PowerspacenonoFranceTechnology610%92.2%3.2382008
230AklamiononoGermanyTechnology604%91.7%6.043552011
231Akademie für Sport und GesundheityesnoGermanyHealth601%91.4%3.813162010
232Regional ExpressnonoFranceTransport601%91.4%8.676902013
233ReclamadornonoSpainSupport Services601%91.3%3.3821002012
234Car MaxnonoItalyAutomobiles598%91.1%1.9232012
235ImprecomnonoItalyConstruction598%91.1%4.99242014
236ATLANTIQnonoFranceFinancial Services597%91.1%284.47112010
237Brodynt Global ServicesnonoSpainTelecoms597%91.0%2.818202012
238China PowernonoItalyEnergy594%90.7%12.58122013
239Milano FreshnonoItalyAgricultural Commodities589%90.3%3.4672013
240AutodocyesnoGermanyAutomobiles586%90.1%254.095510002008
2414Most Group HoldingsnonoUnited KingdomInsurance586%90.1%22.2941202011
242ElasticanonoItalyTravel & Leisure584%89.8%2.9162014
243Genius ProgettinonoItalySupport Services583%89.8%8.0051994
244Freedom In SalesnonoItalyTransport581%89.5%4.2452012
245ApprontononoNetherlandsTechnology580%89.5%3.813162013
246DeepernonoLithuaniaTechnology580%89.4%9.345652012
247BeekeepernonoSwitzerlandTechnology578%89.3%2.881902012
248Häner BaumaschinennonoGermanyIndustrial Goods576%89.1%1.6012013
249NWG EnergianonoItalyEnergy575%89.0%49.629372014
250Compagnie de L’arc AtlantiquenonoFranceFinancial Services571%88.6%6.82132010
251InrigononoNorwayTechnology569%88.5%19.321492008
252CaffeinayesyesItalyAdvertising569%88.4%4.755632010
253EurafibrenonoFranceTechnology568%88.3%4.9272011
254CliQéoyesnoFranceSupport Services563%87.8%5.130502012
255AirhuntersnonoNetherlandsTransport561%87.7%7.0142013
256leguanononoGermanyRetail555%87.1%21.71823032009
257eila consultingnonoGermanyTravel & Leisure555%87.1%3.210122013
258Freaks 4U GamingyesyesGermanySales & Marketing555%87.1%16.2771232011
259FeinikononoGermanySales & Marketing553%86.9%4.9562012
260A.C. MischkeyesnoGermanyAutomobiles552%86.8%63.3782011
261Marfeel SolutionsyesnoSpainAdvertising552%86.8%7.956732011
262MoorenonoFranceConstruction551%86.7%13.013182012
263Pull EnergynonoSpainConstruction550%86.6%3.914162013
264Furlan RetailnonoItalyProperty548%86.5%2.6012013
265Groupe EssornonoFranceConstruction548%86.5%71.71131352001
266Seal AromasnonoSpainPersonal & Household Goods548%86.4%3.118252012
267Connect PartnernonoSlovakiaSales & Marketing544%86.0%1.7011997
268CrestanevadayesnoSpainAutomobiles543%86.0%5.9592012
269MC2 TechnologiesnonoFranceTechnology541%85.8%4.524362004
270TecnomacchinenonoItalyIndustrial Goods541%85.8%2.9672014
271ASET (UK)nonoUnited KingdomSupport Services540%85.7%6.321352008
272Like More ItalianonoItalyFood & Beverage539%85.6%3.76112012
273Younited CredityesnoFranceFinancial Services539%85.6%16.41412132009
274NatuvionnonoGermanySupport Services538%85.5%15.452602014
275fleXstructuresyesnoGermanyTechnology538%85.5%2.713202012
276Univers AutononoFranceAutomobiles533%85.0%11.7242012
277EllemodayesyesItalyEcommerce530%84.7%3.8272012
278AnalogFolknonoUnited KingdomAdvertising528%84.5%17.0271352008
279Fest AmsterdamnonoNetherlandsInteriors528%84.5%2.76112013
280Ser MarcononoItalyFood & Beverage527%84.4%2.4021994
281FreepikyesyesSpainTechnology527%84.4%12.070852012
282Emilia FoodsnonoItalyFood & Beverage526%84.3%8.3692013
283Peter KenkelnonoGermanyTechnology525%84.2%2.511152006
284Psykoterapiakeskus VastaamoyesyesFinlandHealth525%84.2%8.51492062008
285Black Swan DatayesyesUnited KingdomTechnology525%84.2%17.31011972011
286NanomakersnonoFranceChemicals522%83.9%1.88122010
287Funiglobal DevelopmentyesyesSpainEcommerce521%83.9%17.430502011
288Delivery HeronoyesGermanyFood & Beverage518%83.5%543.711864128822011
289IK ContainernonoGermanySupport Services518%83.5%5.310122011
290GEDANKENtankennonoGermanyEducation517%83.5%3.724322012
291Kave HomenonoSpainRetail514%83.1%7.56122013
292Hyper Recruitment SolutionsnonoUnited KingdomSupport Services511%82.8%9.520322011
293DiskoyesnoFranceMedia510%82.7%12.2901102010
294Augusta RationonoItalyEnergy509%82.6%117.7462012
295Golden Gates EdelmetalleyesnoGermanyPrecious metals509%82.6%21.49162012
296E-NoviayesnoItalySupport Services506%82.3%5.368732012
297Futura Società UninominalenonoItalyManagement Consulting501%81.8%2.4352013
298Epassi PaymentsnonoFinlandFintech498%81.5%63.228402007
299OrderbirdnoyesGermanyTechnology495%81.2%9.0661332011
300CAPS KunststoffenonoGermanyChemicals493%81.0%2.6012014
301Neoconcept VRDnonoFranceConstruction492%80.9%1.6572012
302M.C.I. Socio UnicononoItalyTransport491%80.8%17.81201692012
303Eland Oil & GasnonoUnited KingdomEnergy489%80.6%65.539702009
304LottolandyesyesUnited KingdomGames industry489%80.6%277.92043052012
305Mehr Geschäft Business CoachingnonoGermanySales & Marketing487%80.4%2.59102013
306The Lead AgencyyesnoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing487%80.4%7.517692002
307La Caña BrothersnonoSpainAdvertising485%80.2%5.872762010
308Enercotec ServiciosnonoSpainEnergy483%80.0%1.8232013
309ReddicononoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing483%80.0%1.813182012
310KantoxyesnoUnited KingdomFintech482%79.9%5.431782011
311Mark+Technik VerlagnonoGermanyMedia481%79.8%3.98102014
312Brightstone GroupnonoNetherlandsManagement Consulting480%79.7%4.928302013
313Terma Energia yesyesItalyIndustrial Goods480%79.6%3.520292006
314Creative-CablesnonoItalyRetail478%79.5%4.117182008
315Falcon Tower Crane ServicesnonoUnited KingdomConstruction477%79.3%58.62004002008
316Megasecur.EuropenonoFranceSupport Services475%79.2%2.2122011
317F.Lli Denaro*nonoItalyRetail474%79.1%6.520252011
318BPV GmbHnonoGermanyTelecoms474%79.0%6.222372012
319allbrandedyesnoGermanyAdvertising473%79.0%5.617252011
320The Valley DBSnonoSpainEducation473%78.9%5.434442011
321IN AUDITOyesnoGermanySales & Marketing473%78.9%8.828342010
322Stillfront GroupyesnoSwedenGames industry471%78.7%17.3911292010
323Fekra ConsultingyesnoFranceManagement Consulting468%78.5%6.261902008
324InnercirclenonoGermanySupport Services467%78.3%1.828522012
325Cast Group UnipersonalenonoItalyAgricultural Commodities467%78.3%2.3672009
326HicmobilenonoItalyAdvertising466%78.3%2.38122012
327Beeks Financial Cloud GroupnonoUnited KingdomFintech466%78.2%4.717222011
328Market Making (agency:2)nonoUnited KingdomAdvertising465%78.1%3.613212012
329Coanda EnergiesnonoFranceConstruction463%77.9%1.916192013
330ZOOT GroupyesyesCzech RepublicRetail462%77.8%37.54285772012
331LBBZyesnoGermanyAutomobiles460%77.6%25.5481101991
332ClearabeeyesnoUnited KingdomWaste management & recycling459%77.5%10.61651802012
333Tixalia WorldwideyesnoSpainTravel & Leisure459%77.5%5.67112011
334GastroherononoGermanyEcommerce459%77.4%42.31511712013
335Satis TTyesnoFranceSupport Services456%77.2%14.019252012
336CodetenonoPolandTechnology456%77.2%3.748902012
337Astech Food MachinerynonoSpainTechnology455%77.1%2.112192012
338DavricourtyesnoFranceSupport Services455%77.1%26.32102802011
339Absolvent.plnonoPolandTechnology455%77.0%2.9801002013
340InstareanonoSlovakiaTechnology455%77.0%2.728352008
341Atrys HealthnonoSpainHealth454%76.9%6.040622007
342StreetecnonoGermanyAutomobiles452%76.8%2.9582002
343Bakken & BæckyesnoNorwayTechnology452%76.8%6.529422011
344Iniziative ComuninonoItalyTransport452%76.8%9.7162013
345SublimenonoFranceMedia452%76.7%23.61021152012
346Les Films du WorsoyesnoFranceMedia452%76.7%6.0142003
347D-LevelnonoGermanySupport Services451%76.6%2.15112010
348Attestation LégaleyesnoFranceSupport Services449%76.4%4.639552010
349InstillononoGermanyPharmaceuticals449%76.4%1.99122013
350The Software HousenonoPolandTechnology448%76.3%3.3641002012
351WeAreReasonablePeoplenonoNetherlandsTechnology447%76.2%3.030342011
352Dreissigacker WeinnonoGermanyFood & Beverage446%76.0%2.2582013
353CobapharmanonoSpainPharmaceuticals444%75.9%3.1232011
354SICA SASyesnoFranceIndustrial Goods444%75.8%13.5012011
355beCuriou ASnonoNorwayTravel & Leisure443%75.8%4.6472013
356Valvero SachwertenonoGermanyPrecious metals442%75.7%10.65112010
357B.S.B. IngenieurgesellschaftnonoGermanySupport Services442%75.7%2.435421977
358InboundcyclenonoSpainSales & Marketing442%75.7%1.823392014
359Sassi EditorenoyesItalyMedia440%75.4%4.914162006
360QS Group UnipersonalenonoItalySupport Services439%75.4%3.49242014
361Tremend Software ConsultingyesyesRomaniaTechnology438%75.2%6.01431832005
362France BieresnonoFranceFood & Beverage438%75.2%3.114182009
363symbioun e.V.nonoGermanyHealth437%75.2%2.236422009
364WellynxnonoItalyEnergy437%75.1%1.88112011
365HiFuturenonoItalyTechnology437%75.1%2.821272013
366ComcertransnonoSpainAgricultural Commodities437%75.1%7.9772013
367Flat Iron SteakyesnoUnited KingdomRestaurants436%75.0%13.71722202012
368Velvet Media ItalianonoItalyAdvertising436%75.0%1.838392013
369Cussins (North East)nonoUnited KingdomProperty436%75.0%25.546642000
370Greatest DistancenonoPortugalRetail434%74.8%13.6242012
371FreshlandnonoGermanyFood & Beverage433%74.7%3.2582013
372VELOfacturnonoGermanyTransport432%74.6%2.3462011
373City MotorsnonoItalyAutomobiles432%74.6%25.410231998
374Aiuken SolutionsyesnoSpainCyber Security431%74.5%6.660752012
375PorcamononoItalyEcommerce431%74.5%3.1n/a72014
376BXR IndustrieserviceyesnoGermanySupport Services431%74.4%11.51501952006
377Good onenonoLithuaniaSales & Marketing431%74.4%4.519242009
378DeporvillageyesnoSpainEcommerce431%74.4%34.560752011
379ANTnonoPolandTechnology430%74.4%4.137582006
380Fly VictoryesyesUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure428%74.1%48.7821132010
381Car Fleet Services SasnonoFranceFinancial Services428%74.1%3.6132012
382H - J Tief- Und RohrleitungsbaunonoGermanyConstruction427%74.0%8.328452011
383CarrevolutisnonoFranceSupport Services426%74.0%2.020242009
384Hangon MakaronitehdasnonoFinlandRestaurants424%73.7%2.4n/an/a2010
385STATUS BeratungsgesellschaftnonoGermanyFinancial Services421%73.4%2.34122000
386ApoteayesnoSwedenPharmaceuticals421%73.3%156.61882362012
387ShinganonoNetherlandsRetail421%73.3%1.613152009
388Signal MedianonoUnited KingdomTechnology421%73.3%2.150622013
389TravelistnonoPolandEcommerce420%73.3%8.343642012
390Tor.Mec AmbrosinonoItalyIndustrial Goods420%73.3%8.829451990
391General ServicenonoItalyIndustrial Goods418%73.0%2.515222012
392Enghofer Koch ConsultingnonoGermanyManagement Consulting417%72.9%3.511151991
393Idle ProjectsnonoUnited KingdomRetail416%72.8%2.026302014
394Aprotecnic GroupyesyesSpainArchitecture415%72.7%7.21031332010
39550FactoryyesnoFranceAutomobiles414%72.6%3.613182010
396HirschtecnonoGermanySupport Services413%72.5%5.137502005
397FD ConceptnonoFranceConstruction413%72.4%8.2n/an/a2013
397KBS GroupyesnoGermanySupport Services413%72.4%16.42854852010
399MK PremiumnonoSpainConstruction412%72.4%14.113192012
400Social Software DevelopmentnonoAustriaTechnology411%72.3%2.217242010
401SanaBioyesnoGermanyChemicals411%72.2%2.4572012
402Erdbär (Freche Freunde)yesyesGermanyFood & Beverage410%72.2%26.445602010
403Avis VérifiésyesnoFranceSupport Services410%72.1%4.450702012
404Comino MedianonoUnited KingdomMedia408%71.9%51.54746992013
405Midstream LightingnonoUnited KingdomTechnology407%71.8%3.0242009
406COFARIMnonoFrancePersonal & Household Goods406%71.7%3.55102010
407EcometricayesyesUnited KingdomTechnology406%71.7%6.411322008
408Görges NaturproduktenonoGermanyHealth405%71.6%8.140652013
409Prodiel ProyectosnonoSpainEnergy405%71.6%274.5221024002007
410MgM RoboticsnonoItalyTechnology405%71.5%3.19112014
411MGL LichtnonoGermanyTechnology403%71.3%5.1892014
412FioulreducyesnoFranceRetail403%71.3%21.99152011
413Smart AdserveryesnoFranceAdvertising403%71.3%84.91162152001
414PianteknonoFinlandInteriors403%71.3%6.910192005
415ZukunftsEnergie FichtelgebirgeyesnoGermanyEnergy403%71.3%5.3012011
416Family Web DiffusionnonoFranceRetail402%71.3%4.210122011
417Domino CreationsnonoItalyRetail402%71.3%2.1012011
418Nue-Pro SelectnonoFranceProperty402%71.2%1.6472012
419Rafa Grau TransportsyesnoSpainTransport401%71.1%9.343532014
420UtensilvenetanonoItalyRetail401%71.1%1.9042014
421Augustin BauyesnoGermanyConstruction400%71.0%12.544721995
421Best ITyesnoGermanyConstruction400%71.0%5.033482000
423House To HouseyesyesItalyRetail400%71.0%9.414212006
424DigilinxyesnoFranceSupport Services400%71.0%5.59102011
425Agence Renov DesignnonoFranceConstruction399%70.9%4.024292008
426EnecsolnonoFranceEnergy399%70.9%2.8342014
427FSP Creative Wine MerchantsnonoFranceFood & Beverage399%70.8%8.9n/an/a2012
428Epidemic SoundnonoSwedenTechnology398%70.8%11.81171462009
429Sos TariffeyesnoItalyEcommerce398%70.8%7.628352010
430Fourniresto.comyesnoFranceEcommerce398%70.7%4.713172012
431ALLESklarDRUCKnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods397%70.6%2.124342013
432TEC Systems Systemhaus nonoGermanySupport Services395%70.5%2.63111998
433BausalnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods395%70.5%3.4472012
434ZAC PersonalservicenonoGermanySupport Services395%70.4%4.61201702013
435Speechmatics*nonoUnited KingdomTechnology395%70.4%1.630402006
436aviationscoutsnonoGermanyEcommerce394%70.3%3.66122002
437Seren AutomobilinonoItalyAutomobiles394%70.3%3.1171989
438ManifoneyesnoFranceTelecoms394%70.3%6.46122006
439City ControlnonoGermanySupport Services393%70.2%13.847902012
440InreteyesyesItalySupport Services393%70.2%4.46132010
441Workstreampeople (Anywhere365)yesyesNetherlandsTechnology392%70.1%12.118342008
442Digital & YounonoFranceTechnology391%70.0%11.61001402013
4437LayersyesyesItalyCyber Security391%69.9%5.3492012
444OptiwellanonoHungaryTelecoms391%69.9%10.127422011
445Communicate TechnologyyesyesUnited KingdomTechnology390%69.9%4.724322011
446Signor PrestitononoItalyFinancial Services390%69.8%19.31862082012
447Traktech Construccions MecaniquesnonoSpainIndustrial Goods388%69.6%2.37132010
448AccedianonoBulgariaTechnology388%69.6%4.5711092012
449Bulpros ConsultingyesyesBulgariaTechnology387%69.5%31.077110982010
450Icon KeynonoPortugalFood & Beverage387%69.5%3.710132008
451Weller Media AgencynonoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing386%69.4%3.217252013
452PoTecyesnoGermanyEcommerce386%69.4%6.522322009
453Arcadia InvestmentnonoGermanyProperty385%69.3%2.47142012
454SDL GroupnonoUnited KingdomProperty384%69.2%99.23906121989
455Kernel AnalyticsyesnoSpainTechnology383%69.0%4.861812013
456BabenonoItalyRetail382%68.9%3.218252012
457ADNP GmbHnonoGermanySupport Services382%68.9%3.720252013
458Antigua TazzadorononoItalyFood & Beverage380%68.7%1.64142012
459Carmela Di CarononoItalyFood & Beverage379%68.6%4.9682007
460ENVENDO-POWERnonoGermanyEnergy379%68.5%1.5162010
461Giglio.com yesyesItalyEcommerce379%68.5%9.35142007
462squadnonoFranceSupport Services379%68.5%27.22483292010
463FBGyesnoItalyIndustrial Goods378%68.5%5.49152011
464rankingCoachnonoGermanySales & Marketing374%68.0%4.322452012
465Afinna One yesyesItalyTelecoms372%67.8%64.8362010
466Gestiona DesarrollononoSpainConstruction371%67.7%2.786892007
467Mason Advisory*nonoUnited KingdomManagement Consulting371%67.6%12.416322014
4683C S.r.l.nonoItalyAutomobiles370%67.5%9.87141979
469Construcciones AntedinonoSpainConstruction370%67.5%1.5362014
470Samurai SecuritynonoGermanySupport Services369%67.4%6.9621142007
471Le Petit VapoteuryesnoFranceRetail368%67.3%38.4801002012
472GrabyoyesnoUnited KingdomTechnology368%67.2%3.020342013
473Access ProtectionnonoFranceTechnology368%67.2%1.5252002
474aflexio*nonoGermanyManagement Consulting367%67.2%1.810142014
475FilobluyesyesItalyEcommerce367%67.2%19.5541122009
476Donau Star Bg EoodnonoBulgariaTravel & Leisure367%67.1%2.431351998
477Ate SystemnonoItalyTechnology366%67.1%2.615171995
478Kleine Riesen NordyesnoGermanyEducation366%67.0%6.4971162011
4795M ServicesnonoFranceConstruction364%66.8%2.012172013
480CO.NETyesyesGermanySupport Services364%66.7%8.06222001
481Grupa TENSEyesnoPolandAdvertising363%66.7%2.137782011
482Trustly GroupnoyesSwedenFintech362%66.6%49.01071632008
483artosyesyesGermanyFood & Beverage361%66.4%6.1582011
484BVS ConstructionnonoFranceConstruction361%66.4%1.7242012
485sonnen**noyesGermanyEnergy359%66.2%65.13084002010
486Ova ProjectsnonoSpainIndustrial Goods359%66.1%6.221252008
487Caamaño, Concheiro & SeoaneyesnoSpainLaw358%66.1%8.055802002
488Podium Advanced TechnologiesyesnoItalyAutomobiles358%66.0%2.314172011
489Sistemas Informáticos de NegociononoSpainAdvertising357%66.0%1.752532005
490G.C.CostruzioninonoItalyConstruction356%65.8%2.3072014
491MyposternonoGermanyEcommerce355%65.8%24.556682011
492Better GlobeyesnoNorwayAgricultural Commodities355%65.7%6.2122008
493Be-CloudyesnoFranceTechnology355%65.7%3.89242012
494Terzia Personal-ServicenonoGermanySupport Services355%65.7%4.41321862014
495CirruseoyesnoFranceTechnology354%65.6%12.032592011
496AgricollibiononoItalyFood & Beverage354%65.6%15.16102013
497ParcelHero.comnonoUnited KingdomTechnology354%65.6%7.712202009
498NordcloudnonoFinlandTechnology350%65.1%34.81121392011
499Rak & Spa ServicesnonoFranceAgricultural Commodities350%65.1%4.4-112008
500Industrias De ConformadononoSpainConstruction349%65.0%3.131352013
501Team17 GroupnonoUnited KingdomGames industry348%64.9%34.7621281990
502TecnogiardininonoItalySupport Services348%64.8%2.215332006
503Bari GruppenonoGermanyTravel & Leisure348%64.8%3.2-8202011
504AventomnonoUnited KingdomBeauty347%64.7%2.9582011
505Norsk RåvarenonoNorwayWaste management & recycling346%64.6%8.3032013
506O2FeelyesnoFrancePersonal & Household Goods343%64.3%11.110182010
507ArcureyesnoFranceTechnology343%64.3%5.09242009
508AutovianonoItalyTravel & Leisure341%64.0%15.050802005
509SelectusnonoItalyFood & Beverage341%64.0%3.6292011
510CET ConnectnonoIrelandTelecoms341%64.0%15.040661999
5113KLES ConsultingnonoFranceSupport Services340%63.9%4.416252012
512Innocv SolutionsnonoSpainTechnology340%63.9%2.831422012
513WoW International LogisticsnonoGermanyTransport339%63.8%3.77102013
514GOGYyesnoFranceConstruction339%63.8%2.212192004
515Dimensione EventinonoItalyTravel & Leisure338%63.6%4.1472013
516G5 EntertainmentyesyesSwedenGames industry337%63.5%118.51433462001
517BannerflowyesyesSwedenAdvertising337%63.4%6.534492010
518Metal Art WorksnonoSpainFood & Beverage336%63.4%3.1022006
519STEBU GerüstbaunonoGermanyConstruction335%63.3%2.220282012
520SelectrayesyesFranceTechnology335%63.2%24.54505502007
521Treasury Intelligence SolutionsyesnoGermanyTechnology334%63.1%6.313532010
522Mac-InteriorsnoyesUnited KingdomConstruction333%63.0%111.164832002
523TeleSoftasnonoLithuaniaTechnology333%62.9%6.0891342004
524CharliDiscount.comyesnoFranceRetail332%62.8%1.9-112009
525FreebitnonoNorwayPersonal & Household Goods331%62.8%3.6451998
526Redshift ConsultingnonoPortugalCyber Security331%62.8%1.85142010
527RiepharmnonoGermanyChemicals331%62.8%26.55172012
528Consorzio CISAnonoItalySupport Services330%62.7%2.3242009
529Gestaweb 2020yesnoSpainEcommerce330%62.6%16.620252013
530COYOyesnoGermanyTechnology330%62.6%7.547662010
531EnergineoyesnoFranceTechnology329%62.5%4.114232009
532Etb ElectronicsnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods329%62.5%3.59202013
533VinobeernonoGermanyFood & Beverage326%62.1%2.6032013
534Global Innovations GermanynonoGermanySales & Marketing326%62.1%3.2292001
535VPFnonoItalyConstruction325%62.0%3.718301998
536Fiordelmondo LubrificantinonoItalyIndustrial Goods325%62.0%3.8122010
537Arc E-CommercenonoSwedenEcommerce325%62.0%8.114182013
538Clôture ARESnonoFranceRetail325%62.0%2.1472011
539Tradeinn Retail ServicesnonoSpainEcommerce324%61.8%114.8701461997
540PisamonasyesnoSpainFashion324%61.8%7.239512011
541CloudCallnonoUnited KingdomTelecoms323%61.8%8.1371192011
542adQuasnonoGermanySupport Services320%61.3%3.357852006
543ISTERnonoFranceConstruction318%61.1%1.67102012
544EsergeticanonoItalyEnergy317%60.9%8.1562013
545IVALO Creative AgencynonoFinlandSales & Marketing316%60.9%2.011182013
546SanterianonoItalyTravel & Leisure316%60.8%2.748582010
547hedgehog labnonoUnited KingdomTechnology315%60.8%3.151602007
548Lugar da VeigayesnoSpainFood & Beverage315%60.7%3.536482005
549Boohoo GroupnonoUnited KingdomRetail315%60.6%680.377815622013
550Taksee MobilityyesyesSpainTransport314%60.6%6.95142010
551Air Cargo ProfessionalsyesyesGermanyTransport313%60.5%12.35112011
552Avenir RenovationsyesnoFranceConstruction313%60.4%3.311142013
553Griffin Markets GroupyesnoUnited KingdomFinancial Services312%60.3%13.3-1252011
554Laca TradenonoItalyBeauty312%60.3%9.7252013
555Ghilardi SelezioniyesnoItalyFood & Beverage310%60.1%2.0462011
556Blue SharknonoItalyConstruction310%60.0%14.066951996
557Rivers Finance GroupyesyesUnited KingdomFinancial Services310%60.0%3.4592002
558Step-Up ConsultingnonoBelgiumFintech310%60.0%2.016232010
559Castor & PolluxyesyesFranceMedia309%59.9%5.128422010
560Total Management GroupnonoUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure309%59.9%12.616352006
561M SquarednonoUnited KingdomConstruction309%59.9%2.026402014
562Creotech InstrumentsnonoPolandTechnology309%59.9%2.732502008
563AffiliConnonoGermanyEcommerce308%59.8%19.718242011
564TheodoyesyesFranceSupport Services308%59.8%21.21331712007
565Wealth DynamicsyesnoUnited KingdomFintech308%59.8%10.351712012
566NoratisnonoGermanyProperty307%59.7%68.014312002
567Corvino ImpiantinonoItalyTechnology307%59.6%2.3362004
568EyeSpecnonoGermanyTechnology306%59.6%2.06122012
569SILBON ClásicononoSpainFashion306%59.5%4.021292010
570MySodanonoFinlandFood & Beverage305%59.5%2.212132011
571ZopayesnoUnited KingdomFintech304%59.3%54.6n/an/a2004
572RedmanyesnoFranceProperty304%59.3%32.138442007
573GD BetriebnonoHungaryEcommerce304%59.2%2.810132012
574Yogurt FactoryyesnoFranceAgricultural Commodities304%59.2%2.833482012
575Protection SecuritynonoItalySupport Services303%59.1%3.2851452012
576AHORN WohnmobileyesnoGermanyAutomobiles302%59.0%41.034421996
577Café du CyclistenonoFranceRetail302%59.0%2.815182009
578IT MindsnonoDenmarkTechnology302%58.9%9.0451502010
579Camping Car ParknonoFranceTravel & Leisure301%58.8%3.311262011
580BG Group (Bonne Gueule)nonoFranceFashion300%58.8%3.718292013
581Smadex**yesnoSpainSales & Marketing300%58.8%5.218322010
582Groupe InovefayesnoFranceProperty300%58.7%4.925302012
583Abalia ConsultingnonoSpainManagement Consulting298%58.5%9.41401882002
584AlpenitenonoAustriaTechnology298%58.5%10.41081392010
585Workinprogress ItalianonoItalyArchitecture298%58.5%2.4232007
586OpistononoFranceAutomobiles298%58.4%2.010142010
587Iris Società Cooperativa Sociale nonoItalySupport Services297%58.4%2.049572001
588DianominonoUnited KingdomAdvertising297%58.3%15.18212003
589Stadtkiosk Julius FrillingyesnoGermanyRetail296%58.2%4.232472013
590RKT Knauft TransportenonoGermanyTransport296%58.2%2.618322011
591Utopia LabyesnoItalyManagement Consulting296%58.2%2.38102008
592QuickcomnonoItalyTelecoms295%58.1%1.928342013
593Best Option MedianonoSpainAdvertising295%58.1%65.72192012
594Invibes AdvertisingnonoBelgiumAdvertising295%58.0%3.916282011
595exercon salesyesnoGermanyEnergy295%58.0%4.05142012
596SeemüllernonoGermanyConstruction294%57.9%1.911212010
597genEplanetnonoSloveniaHealth294%57.9%3.420302008
598Touch AssociatesyesnoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing293%57.9%48.1871132011
599LuxonnonoPolandTechnology292%57.6%5.022432008
600H. Wiebusch BauunternehmennonoGermanyConstruction291%57.6%5.527432010
601Seistag InnovacionyesnoSpainManagement Consulting291%57.5%5.91621.42013
602Triva GroupnonoPortugalInteriors291%57.5%8.613342010
603Isol SistemnonoItalyConstruction290%57.5%3.910222011
604Roc TechnologiesyesyesUnited KingdomSupport Services290%57.3%37.551822011
605AlbertaninonoItalyConstruction289%57.2%1.6n/a82012
606Eco-ItalynonoItalyFood & Beverage289%57.2%25.194952014
607Lventure GroupnonoItalyFinancial Services288%57.2%2.416242013
608Innovation RoundtablenonoDenmarkSupport Services288%57.1%2.720302010
609Virtus LabnonoPolandTechnology288%57.1%2.573812010
610ForsisyesnoFranceFinancial Services287%57.1%5.412182009
611Visionarea Audiovisual EventsnonoSpainMedia287%57.0%3.2n/an/a2006
612Kappa Offshore SolutionsnonoFranceSupport Services287%57.0%2.0262012
613Convent ExpertsyesyesGermanySupport Services287%57.0%20.51552652007
614Tarlogic SecuritynonoSpainCyber Security287%56.9%2.019292011
615Humán-TársnonoHungarySupport Services287%56.9%1.556992005
6163 V CargoyesyesGermanyTransport286%56.9%12.034532012
617IBOTECHyesyesGermanyTransport286%56.9%22.0751002007
618PredictnoyesItalyTechnology285%56.8%3.6572008
619BMB Entreprise MugnieryesnoFranceConstruction285%56.8%3.28122011
620Scalia GroupnonoItalyRetail285%56.7%2.610241996
621Mega ResourcesnonoUnited KingdomHealth285%56.7%1.81151352011
622CafePodnonoUnited KingdomFood & Beverage285%56.7%5.93142011
623Wiraya SolutionsnonoSwedenTechnology283%56.5%4.824352008
624Air InnovationnonoItalyConstruction283%56.4%1.810132014
625Bagheera Italia nonoItalyFashion283%56.4%6.010182008
626tmdrive Management ConsultingnonoSpainManagement Consulting282%56.4%1.711152001
627HomemanianonoItalyEcommerce282%56.4%6.015162013
628Cartes & ServicesyesyesFranceSupport Services282%56.3%7.91402202010
629Coppola FoodsyesnoUnited KingdomFood & Beverage282%56.3%2.4022012
630Controlar ElectrónicanonoPortugalIndustrial Goods281%56.3%21.156961995
631MatoomayesyesFranceTelecoms281%56.2%8.015342012
632AcrossnonoItalySales & Marketing281%56.2%11.428382011
633FlorenradicanonoItalyFashion281%56.2%1.69132014
634EnlocyesnoGermanyEnergy281%56.1%8.64132009
635SaimexnonoItalyIndustrial Goods280%56.1%2.6252002
636Kimble ApplicationsnonoUnited KingdomTechnology280%56.1%10.756782010
637ETICnonoFranceProperty279%56.0%2.111182010
638Send For HelpyesnoUnited KingdomTechnology279%56.0%15.0461002010
639Mdt GroupnonoItalySupport Services279%55.9%2.1n/a92013
640Link SoluzioninonoItalyFinancial Services278%55.8%1.7-272003
641Ashworth and ParkeryesnoUnited KingdomEcommerce278%55.8%118.62443692009
642Next ConsultnonoBulgariaManagement Consulting278%55.8%1.612252010
643Interni ItalianinonoItalyArchitecture278%55.7%4.711121995
644SupperfoodyesnoNetherlandsFood & Beverage277%55.7%6.6382008
645CN-ConsultnonoGermanyTechnology277%55.6%2.311221997
646LogisanyesyesItalyHealth275%55.4%24.57132004
647Outscale**nonoFranceTechnology275%55.4%25.6671032010
648HaarhoffnonoGermanySales & Marketing275%55.3%17.516322004
649Universal IberlandyesnoSpainFood & Beverage274%55.2%21.2352004
650ProgettononoItalyInteriors273%55.1%4.711142012
651Ziegler LogistikyesyesGermanyTransport272%55.0%27.31261462010
652Raven LogisticyesnoGermanyTransport272%54.9%5.120402012
653Done DeliveriesnonoPolandTransport271%54.8%11.857902013
654DeghinonoItalyEcommerce271%54.8%25.629422011
655Infomobility.It**nonoItalyTechnology271%54.8%8.929532014
656DigitalmindnonoItalyAdvertising270%54.7%2.710142012
657Supply Unique (Coffee Island)*nonoGreeceFood & Beverage270%54.6%31.61221821999
658NeteemnonoFranceSupport Services269%54.6%8.639592002
659Linkinpartner EuropenonoGermanyTransport269%54.5%13.96232009
660Teicos UenonoItalyConstruction268%54.4%4.1261995
661Flextra Trading & Service*nonoGermanyEnergy268%54.4%7.0122014
662VisiConsultyesnoGermanyIndustrial Goods268%54.3%13.633511996
663Everything UnlockednonoUnited KingdomHealth267%54.3%2.315312008
664Gruppo MnonoItalyAutomobiles266%54.2%54.025502009
665CodewiseyesyesPolandAdvertising266%54.1%39.01291562011
666LUNOSnonoSloveniaEnergy265%54.0%2.06112010
667Future ConsultingnonoGermanySupport Services265%53.9%50.118271996
668Reunion PortagenonoFranceSupport Services265%53.9%1.67122012
669INST formation à la SophrologienonoItalyInteriors265%53.9%9.152702004
670AcondistecyesyesGermanyRetail265%53.9%17.55132014
671Non-Stop DogwearnonoNorwayRetail264%53.9%3.76102009
672EcogreenenergyyesnoFranceWaste management & recycling264%53.8%9.013252008
673DetramenonoSpainConstruction263%53.8%6.711392011
674EurovanillenoyesFranceFood & Beverage263%53.7%54.12731990
675CosmeinonoItalyBeauty263%53.7%6.312152009
676CLX CommunicationsnonoSwedenTechnology262%53.6%319.32203502008
677Urbania ProjektnonoGermanyConstruction262%53.5%4.8012010
678AlternatyvayesnoItalyTelecoms261%53.5%5.723382006
679Conrado y AsociadosnonoSpainConstruction261%53.4%5.951741985
680TrapizzinononoItalyRestaurants260%53.2%3.169882013
681Godel Technologies EuropenonoUnited KingdomTechnology258%53.0%16.34735292003
682Global MarketingnonoItalyIndustrial Goods258%53.0%1.6142011
683InnovasoftyesnoItalyTechnology258%53.0%2.514282011
684akkononoGermanySupport Services257%52.9%10.92503502012
685StaffnonoItalySupport Services257%52.9%101.642762012
686AmidoyesnoUnited KingdomTechnology257%52.8%13.9701092010
687AmiltoneyesnoFranceTechnology256%52.7%9.51471702012
688Tenso FloornonoItalyConstruction255%52.6%2.75112007
689DécononoItalyInteriors255%52.5%4.6572010
690NetguruyesyesPolandTechnology254%52.5%8.91802762008
691Nature DogyesnoFranceRetail254%52.5%3.59102011
692HumanasyesnoGermanyHealth254%52.4%11.61582192006
693Frontline HealthcarenonoUnited KingdomHealth254%52.4%6.314242014
694RainsnonoDenmarkFashion254%52.4%19.527352012
6956Point6nonoUnited KingdomTechnology254%52.3%17.030382012
696Gandolfi International TradingnonoItalyFood & Beverage253%52.3%39.8n/a12004
697C & J DirectyesyesGermanyRetail253%52.3%21.310542005
698Young DigitalsyesnoItalyAdvertising253%52.3%2.829432010
699InstantoryesnoSwedenFintech252%52.1%2.830502010
700Duetti PackagingyesyesItalyIndustrial Goods252%52.1%13.646592008
701SellsyyesyesFranceTechnology251%52.0%3.525472009
702Paseo MarketingyesnoGermanyAdvertising251%52.0%7.25152005
703Learning Technologies GroupnonoUnited KingdomTechnology249%51.7%61.12134112013
704ECO BATnonoFranceConstruction248%51.6%4.524382009
705TakistonnonoItalyFashion248%51.5%3.0-261997
706S4MnoyesFranceTechnology248%51.5%23.31061422011
707BodebocayesnoSpainEcommerce247%51.4%7.914252010
708equal personal nonoGermanySupport Services247%51.4%19.13005502013
709NettbureauyesnoNorwayEcommerce247%51.4%4.76122011
710ClabrunyesyesItalyRetail247%51.4%5.021382000
711AMMO by Mig JimeneznonoSpainGames industry247%51.3%2.717262013
712RcubeyesnoFranceConstruction246%51.3%1.9352008
713Green Energy OptionsyesnoUnited KingdomTechnology246%51.2%34.531652006
714Nordfit SporternährungnonoGermanyHealth246%51.2%2.7232006
715EPI GroupyesnoFranceSupport Services246%51.2%10.03152002
716Make Marketing y ComunicaciónnonoSpainAdvertising245%51.2%3.338562000
717DoveconvieneyesnoItalyAdvertising245%51.1%14.51051542011
718DMS TechnologieyesnoGermanyIndustrial Goods244%51.0%6.718252010
719Tresmes Eco ActivayesnoSpainRestaurants244%51.0%3.41842852010
720EurotoneyesnoGermanyEcommerce244%50.9%3.37212005
721Laboratorio La ValloneayesnoItalyHealth243%50.8%3.012132009
722BluespoonnonoGermanyEcommerce243%50.8%5.611172011
723Acanthe ConseilnonoFranceSupport Services242%50.7%3.425312013
724Green Park Interim & ExecutivenonoUnited KingdomSupport Services242%50.7%74.310452006
725Effegi Service Group*nonoItalySupport Services242%50.7%2.415222014
726Galenicum Special IngredientsyesnoSpainPharmaceuticals242%50.7%11.47122010
727MawsonianonoUnited KingdomMedia242%50.7%2.42102010
728CB EnergienonoGermanyEnergy241%50.6%4.9142011
729Adtraction MarketingyesnoSwedenAdvertising241%50.5%29.028402007
730The Media ImageyesnoUnited KingdomAdvertising240%50.4%32.318362009
731PumpUpnonoFranceMedia240%50.4%2.115232010
732Regulatory Finance SolutionsyesyesUnited KingdomFinancial Services240%50.3%60.574742005
733OsmiinonoUnited KingdomSupport Services240%50.3%4.110182011
734B&T TransportenonoGermanyTransport239%50.2%2.09162012
735Viver DistribuzionenonoItalyFood & Beverage238%50.1%2.1142006
736James and James FulfilmentyesnoUnited KingdomEcommerce238%50.1%10.5851002010
737PanenkayesnoFranceMedia238%50.0%1.8122012
738Consorzio delle TecnologieyesyesItalyTechnology238%50.0%3.9012006
739LumenetnonoHungaryEcommerce237%50.0%1.812162011
740GermanPersonnel E-SearchyesnoGermanySupport Services237%50.0%9.730582002
741PicturePeopleyesnoGermanyTravel & Leisure237%50.0%14.42504002010
742EPJnonoFranceConstruction237%49.9%2.113182010
743MailUpnonoItalyTechnology237%49.9%27.3541302002
744CanbolatnonoGermanyRetail237%49.9%11.012242009
745Croud IncyesnoUnited KingdomSales & Marketing237%49.9%12.8801212011
746P.ParmanonoItalyIndustrial Goods236%49.8%3.31132012
747Enra GroupyesnoUnited KingdomFinancial Services236%49.7%55.143962002
748Riccardo RetailyesnoGermanyRetail235%49.6%16.063802011
749GetconnectednonoItalyTechnology235%49.6%3.829452008
750Eastborder PromotionnonoFinlandSupport Services235%49.6%2.3132003
751Logando Display & Media SolutionsyesnoGermanySupport Services234%49.6%6.439482013
752Gazcologne Flüssiggas-ServicenonoGermanyEnergy234%49.5%1.8142014
753GPP CommunicationyesnoGermanyTechnology234%49.4%1.910152007
754K3 Capital GroupyesnoUnited KingdomFinancial Services234%49.4%19.3691332007
755GuaraninonoFranceTechnology233%49.4%7.0971202010
756AlexmafuernonoSpainConstruction233%49.4%2.020312003
757AF MarcotecnonoGermanySupport Services233%49.4%25.85201984
758Operador VitotransnonoSpainTransport233%49.3%5.7n/an/a2012
759WabelyesnoFranceTechnology232%49.2%4.615232010
760Pay Job IntérimyesnoFranceSupport Services232%49.2%3.77122010
761EZS IdenttechnikyesnoGermanyIndustrial Goods232%49.1%4.36101997
762MetsysyesnoFranceTechnology231%49.0%16.6711072011
763AakampnonoGermanyHealth231%49.0%17.3482011
764Tu Súper PurchaseyesnoSpainRetail231%49.0%6.653892006
765trabitzsch dittrich architektennonoGermanyConstruction230%48.9%2.18152012
766Nova ConsultingnonoFranceSupport Services230%48.9%6.525322006
767Cuinatur ActivanonoSpainRestaurants230%48.8%3.31972822003
768ABA English (English Worldwide)yesnoSpainEducation228%48.6%10.048742007
769ThinkopennonoItalyTechnology228%48.5%6.21381852011
770IWA OynonoFinlandTechnology227%48.5%1.930502009
771TravellandayesnoUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure227%48.4%72.811232010
772Obiz ConceptyesnoFranceSales & Marketing226%48.2%3.416292010
773Hofmann BetriebsmontagennonoGermanyIndustrial Goods225%48.2%1.714232010
774Anthesis Consulting GroupyesnoUnited KingdomManagement Consulting225%48.1%16.11192192013
775Kronos GroupnonoBelgiumManagement Consulting225%48.1%7.552652011
776Gioielleria DucanonoItalyRetail225%48.1%2.7122010
777YoungCapitalnonoNetherlandsSupport Services224%48.0%321.970010002000
778SeboThermyesnoGermanyConstruction224%48.0%10.424502012
779MühmelnonoGermanyConstruction224%48.0%2.615282011
780GeniemyesnoFinlandTechnology224%48.0%2.934442000
781NovaxianonoFranceProperty223%47.8%15.421452006
782I-Qubed SolutionsnonoUnited KingdomTechnology222%47.7%3.08142006
783Vacancy FillernonoUnited KingdomTechnology222%47.7%3.444632008
784Peragnoli AutononoItalyAutomobiles222%47.7%14.06161989
785ProfixsystemleasingyesnoGermanyAutomobiles222%47.7%7.26112008
786NeovaudenonoGermanySales & Marketing221%47.5%2.07112014
787acmeoyesyesGermanyTechnology221%47.5%19.045772007
788SofidysyesnoFranceTechnology220%47.3%35.8022008
789eMerus (HR2day)yesyesNetherlandsTechnology220%47.3%2.911282010
790ExrodnonoFranceAutomobiles219%47.3%2.1-131993
791ecolog innovationnonoFranceIndustrial Goods219%47.3%3.39142012
792jobvertising crossmedianonoGermanySupport Services219%47.2%14.7-1242011
793Expertus Sicherheits-Systemhaus*nonoGermanyIndustrial Goods217%47.0%2.110202014
794MolPortnonoLatviaChemicals217%46.9%2.77142006
795Werbung & Design SochernonoGermanySales & Marketing217%46.9%3.0061988
796L’ExceptionyesnoFranceRetail216%46.8%4.618252011
797EmmayliyesnoFranceRetail216%46.7%10.97152011
798Dag1yesyesNetherlandsSupport Services215%46.6%4.114222012
799Allianceinsay BrokernonoItalyInsurance215%46.6%3.26182011
800Blackrock Expert ServicesyesnoUnited KingdomManagement Consulting215%46.6%34.953842009
801ADITUSnonoGermanyTechnology215%46.5%9.335631998
802StarschemanonoHungaryTechnology214%46.5%8.0841082006
803Alps Residence HolidayserviceyesnoAustriaTravel & Leisure214%46.5%6.022312011
804Digital AngelsnonoItalySales & Marketing214%46.4%3.311142007
805Scatec SolarnonoNorwayEnergy213%46.3%164.1801842007
806Amplio AutomatikanonoHungaryAutomobiles213%46.3%5.135562011
807EC SecuritynonoUnited KingdomTechnology213%46.3%30.9921452012
808M.K. BauunternehmungnonoGermanyConstruction213%46.3%5.311242009
809WITOyesnoFranceConstruction212%46.2%3.223292010
810BiogroupeyesnoFranceAgricultural Commodities212%46.2%4.820282009
811Dexga TechnologiesyesnoSpainTechnology211%46.0%2.8082008
812Azora CapitalnonoSpainProperty211%46.0%37.4-962092003
813Kugellager-ExpressnonoGermanyEcommerce211%46.0%1.94122009
814F.H. Wheel CenteryesnoGermanyAutomobiles211%45.9%11.513332012
815ADNnoyesFranceEcommerce210%45.9%7.9052010
816Edition Michael FischeryesnoGermanyMedia210%45.8%7.611381991
817Inside GroupyesnoFranceTechnology210%45.8%18.61612602012
818Crown Care IVnonoUnited KingdomHealth210%45.8%11.82523752013
819PlemićnonoCroatiaConstruction209%45.7%3.97161996
820Verso HealthcarenonoFranceSupport Services209%45.7%38.010112010
821SynesthesiayesnoItalyTechnology209%45.6%2.521292011
822MutuisinonoItalyFinancial Services208%45.5%1.9592011
823Ultimate HoldingsnonoUnited KingdomProperty208%45.5%4.314222011
824elbkindnoyesGermanyAdvertising208%45.5%11.6871132008
825Man BuildingsnonoItalyConstruction208%45.4%7.5482001
826CycloidnonoPortugalTechnology207%45.4%2.59212005
827Digital Republic Media GroupyesnoGermanyTechnology207%45.3%12.242572009
828MeusnonoCroatiaTravel & Leisure207%45.3%1.910132010
829MonterailyesnoPolandTechnology206%45.2%2.825432010
830Azzure ITyesyesUnited KingdomTechnology206%45.2%6.120542011
831SynaptikonyesnoGermanyHealth206%45.1%2.317222011
832X4 GroupyesnoUnited KingdomSupport Services205%45.0%30.5851172008
833Aspens ServicesyesyesUnited KingdomFood & Beverage205%45.0%42.482112592008
834UlaboxyesnoSpainEcommerce204%44.8%9.530602010
835Wheely HoldingsnonoUnited KingdomTransport203%44.8%32.946902010
836Contis GroupyesnoUnited KingdomFintech202%44.6%10.827982008
837Cesare RoversinonoItalyInteriors202%44.6%5.03211988
838FinliberayesnoItalyProperty202%44.6%3.2692011
839mabonneviande.comnonoFranceFood & Beverage201%44.4%2.0112010
840Paris DirektnonoGermanyFood & Beverage201%44.4%3.25302007
841FME Frachtmanagement EuropayesnoGermanyTransport201%44.4%17.830392012
842BuyingpeersyesnoFranceManagement Consulting201%44.4%9.8601122012
843Kühl-KonzeptnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods201%44.3%3.08202006
844new SalesyesyesGermanyEnergy200%44.3%6.615292010
845Emballage Industrie ConceptnonoFranceChemicals200%44.2%9.2n/an/a2010
846Sociedad Deportiva EibaryesnoSpainTravel & Leisure199%44.1%58.7511051940
847Les Couvreurs OccitansnonoFranceConstruction199%44.1%1.69112012
848NorthwavenonoNetherlandsCyber Security198%43.9%4.725402006
849batteriumyesnoGermanyEcommerce198%43.9%10.515252011
850Horizon Couverture RavalementnonoFranceConstruction197%43.8%2.911192013
851ATPRnonoFranceConstruction196%43.6%1.77202012
852graciousnonoNetherlandsAdvertising196%43.6%2.010162007
853LeaskyesyesSpainEcommerce196%43.6%15.98382004
854i-systemsyesyesPolandEcommerce196%43.6%2.640882009
855T’A MilanononoItalyFood & Beverage195%43.4%5.236502007
856Premier Technical Services GroupyesnoUnited KingdomSupport Services194%43.3%62.12464572006
857Join BusinessnonoItalyManagement Consulting194%43.3%3.120252013
858Last2TicketnonoPortugalSupport Services194%43.2%1.95102011
859Rubert Straßen- und TiefbaunonoGermanyConstruction193%43.1%8.114442010
860NeoCons PlusnonoHungaryAgricultural Commodities193%43.1%1.85102011
861PG Projekt GlasnonoGermanyInteriors193%43.0%3.7232014
862Gruppo Toscano SpedizioninonoItalyTransport193%43.0%3.412182012
86389GradyesnoSwitzerlandTechnology192%43.0%2.922312010
864XuckeryesyesGermanyFood & Beverage192%42.9%11.118352010
865Hundt ConsultyesnoGermanyProperty192%42.9%4.530452008
866Relojitos EuromediterráneayesnoSpainEcommerce191%42.7%4.4692012
867Wallix GroupyesnoFranceCyber Security191%42.7%11.536832003
868WelljobyesyesFranceSupport Services190%42.7%58.1921431997
869Centro Medico SantagostinoyesyesItalyHealth190%42.6%23.8791392009
870iLux VeranstaltungstechniknonoGermanySupport Services190%42.6%4.311262007
871SiloadmaxxnonoGermanyIndustrial Goods190%42.5%1.8012013
872A.U.E. GencnonoGermanyEcommerce189%42.4%5.6292009
873InfinumyesnoCroatiaTechnology189%42.4%5.055902005
874Biometric SolutionsnonoDenmarkTechnology189%42.4%3.316222011
875IMMO9nonoFranceProperty188%42.3%2.220262014
876BartlenonoFranceSupport Services188%42.3%8.649672005
877ProcemoyesnoFranceSupport Services188%42.2%2.316352012
878Little Green HouseyesyesSwitzerlandEducation187%42.2%7.3751202011
8795Minds IT-SolutionsnonoGermanySupport Services187%42.2%3.433382009
880Eif InnovationnonoFranceSupport Services187%42.1%3.08142012
881Pitchup.comyesnoUnited KingdomTravel & Leisure187%42.0%3.04102008
882FSN LogisticnonoFinlandTransport186%42.0%11.825502012
883S.P.L. Soc. CooperativanonoItalyAutomobiles186%42.0%4.447622008
884Home Office Delivery Services*nonoSpainRetail186%42.0%2.1072014
885STX NextyesnoPolandTechnology186%42.0%9.91212642005
886Wasserweik WassersystemenonoGermanyTechnology186%42.0%4.222272011
887Siempre FreenoyesSpainTravel & Leisure186%41.9%7.529472007
888Sankrin WorldyesyesSpainRetail186%41.9%6.3262011
889Marlin GreennonoUnited KingdomSupport Services185%41.8%26.720322010
890Cap AdresseyesnoFranceTechnology185%41.8%3.18192007
891Kögel & Nunne BaunonoGermanyConstruction184%41.6%45.56252012
892Cloud Media ServicenonoNorwayMedia184%41.6%2.014222011
893Si-TecnononoFinlandTechnology184%41.6%1.93111987
894ProsinononoGermanySupport Services184%41.5%3.1012009
895O.K. Energie HausyesnoAustriaConstruction184%41.5%4.917322004
896Red Badger ConsultingyesnoUnited KingdomTechnology184%41.5%11.162922010
897Groupe Builders And PartnersyesnoFranceProperty183%41.5%16.2791172010
898Impresa PercassinonoItalyConstruction183%41.5%60.99551963
899Miramar CruisesnonoSpainTravel & Leisure183%41.4%5.211132012
900AlterfoodyesnoFranceAgricultural Commodities183%41.4%6.914232009
901GreendonkeyyesyesGermanyEcommerce182%41.3%3.03112011
902B&B EventtechniknonoGermanySupport Services182%41.3%5.69392005
903Cargo Truck Direct (CTD)nonoGermanyTransport182%41.3%7.916262010
904EnertimenonoFranceIndustrial Goods182%41.3%4.215412008
905Kerl & CienonoGermanySales & Marketing182%41.3%2.96102011
906Csp S.r.l.nonoItalyTechnology182%41.2%2.813202002
907Golden PeanutnonoGermanyEcommerce182%41.2%3.43152009
908Smart OrganicnonoBulgariaFood & Beverage182%41.2%12.3961472009
909EndosmartyesyesGermanyHealth181%41.2%5.935602012
91050NRTHyesyesGermanyPersonal & Household Goods181%41.2%10.66142004
911Artheau AviationnonoFranceAerospace & Defence181%41.2%4.0452012
912Bilingual British SchoolnonoItalyEducation181%41.2%1.825342010
913Consecution GroupnonoItalyAutomobiles181%41.1%3.912192009
914Reinbold FriseuryesyesGermanyRetail181%41.1%11.4-7212004
915Büromarkt BöttcheryesnoGermanyEcommerce181%41.0%282.41504002001
916KinougardeyesnoFranceEducation180%40.9%25.24827232010
917SmartCredit (SmartSearch)nonoUnited KingdomFintech180%40.9%6.530492005
918ERT European Road TruckingyesnoGermanyTransport179%40.8%12.010302011
919Doble Mercado FinancierononoSpainConstruction179%40.7%3.433501999
920Harmonia Renewable EnergynonoSpainWaste management & recycling179%40.7%1.822412012
921Perusia VitrumnonoItalyIndustrial Goods178%40.7%1.7382014
922FaciliConnoyesGermanySupport Services178%40.7%13.529652011
923Greyson ConsultingnonoSlovakiaManagement Consulting178%40.7%10.01071612007
924UplinenonoItalySupport Services178%40.6%2.26102011
925Strong Recruitment GroupnonoUnited KingdomSupport Services178%40.6%6.511192011
926NexteriayesnoItalySupport Services178%40.5%8.01322132011
927Edition BougainvillenonoFranceRetail177%40.5%3.610152012
928Kallehave Stål & MontagenonoDenmarkConstruction177%40.5%4.324332013
929ShinenonoItalyIndustrial Goods177%40.5%1.7132010
930VenquisnonoUnited KingdomSupport Services177%40.5%27.721492011
931Risk ControlnonoFranceConstruction177%40.4%3.527352011
932DTS MaschinenbaunonoGermanyIndustrial Goods176%40.3%4.413502011
933AdyoulikeyesyesFranceAdvertising176%40.3%20.750902011
934Sire Group HoldingyesnoNetherlandsSupport Services175%40.2%9.49382012
935CesbronnonoFranceConstruction175%40.1%1.87142012
936DOGUyesnoNorwayTechnology175%40.1%2.00172011
937Scale FocusnonoBulgariaTechnology174%40.0%13.42033552012
938FashComyesyesNetherlandsEcommerce174%39.9%4.211202011
939Materia PrimanonoItalySupport Services174%39.9%3.3452012
940Distrib EtiknonoFranceRetail174%39.9%1.7672010
941WebrankingnoyesItalyAdvertising174%39.9%11.035841998
942Team NeustanonoGermanySupport Services174%39.9%163.252510101993
943Neon DiagnosticsyesyesUnited KingdomHealth174%39.9%5.23112011
944Retail Money MarketyesyesUnited KingdomFintech173%39.8%40.31492262010
945Prodigioso VolcányesnoSpain

Advertising

173%39.7%3.624442010
946Xpose360yesnoGermanyAdvertising173%39.7%2.627352009
947NCE S.r.l.nonoItalySupport Services173%39.7%4.120352003
948Groupe QuanteamyesyesFrance

Financial Services

172%39.6%68.04416602007
949akiwifi (Nostravant)nonoSpainTelecoms172%39.6%2.324482012
950evobeamnonoGermanyTechnology172%39.5%4.35152011
951Grup MontanernonoSpainSupport Services172%39.5%58.732712005
952Solten Business InternationalyesnoIrelandSupport Services171%39.5%3.219282008
953M2.yesnoGermanySupport Services171%39.4%3.112162009
954DynaphosnonoBulgariaRetail171%39.3%2.34142007
955HD InsurancenonoCyprusInsurance170%39.2%9.424522011
956AdomosnonoFranceProperty170%39.2%7.53151999
957Anstrich Riko-RnonoGermanyConstruction169%39.1%3.516402008
958Fresco ToursnonoSpainTravel & Leisure169%39.1%1.8152008
959Racing OnenonoGermanyAutomobiles169%39.1%1.8372011
960MaylimnonoUnited KingdomConstruction169%39.1%46.39312002
961Xpand SolutionsnonoPortugalTechnology169%39.0%10.01301952003
962MetalveniceyesyesItalyAutomobiles169%39.0%3.436611999
963A-VoluteyesnoFranceTechnology168%38.9%3.012312004
964Olibar nonoItalyFood & Beverage168%38.9%19.413442000
965TailoradiononoItalyTechnology168%38.9%1.87142004
966Experts PeoplenonoFranceSupport Services167%38.7%2.613212012
967Logistica CannistrànonoItalyTransport167%38.7%3.740802012
968Pensum MEDnonoGermanySupport Services167%38.7%8.0n/an/a2007
969ProDigestnonoBelgiumTechnology166%38.6%3.616282008
970TemeranonoItalyTechnology166%38.6%6.13352009
971DovevivoyesyesItalyProperty166%38.5%15.346622007
972FleetpoolyesnoGermanyAutomobiles166%38.5%45.045602008
973Readie ConstructionyesyesUnited KingdomConstruction165%38.5%160.6631042007
974Cooperative Mary PoppinsnonoItalyEducation165%38.4%2.318332000
975Krähling BauunternehmungnonoGermanyConstruction165%38.4%2.712312009
976Grafos SteelnonoItalyIndustrial Goods165%38.4%5.421352009
977Rudolf Wiegand und PartnernonoGermanyRetail165%38.3%28.021661992
978blau direktyesyesGermanyFinancial Services165%38.3%36.538922000
979Eurofirms ETTyesyesSpainSupport Services165%38.3%351.64025841991
980LandwärmenoyesGermanyEnergy165%38.3%202.314282007
981AttensinonoNorwayTechnology164%38.3%3.730412009
982CaptiveanonoFranceTechnology164%38.2%1.913252007
983Niese CaravanyesnoGermanyAutomobiles164%38.2%7.1392003
984SIAN WholesalenonoUnited KingdomPersonal & Household Goods164%38.1%30.217262003
985IVO Capital PartnersnonoFranceFinancial Services164%38.1%4.65152012
986Ca.PrinonoItalyRestaurants164%38.1%10.159911999
987Prima RetailyesyesGermanyRetail163%38.0%4.518302009
988Bébé BoutikyesyesFranceRetail163%38.0%11.021362012
989InventrynonoUnited KingdomTechnology163%38.0%5.961702010
990Script and GononoFranceTechnology163%38.0%1.69222011
991Münsterland PlusnonoGermanyConstruction162%37.9%2.124342011
992Eazy CasenonoGermanyEcommerce162%37.9%1.89142012
993Specialiste Bois MateriauxnonoFranceConstruction162%37.9%4.3462013
994Europäische Schule RheinMainyesnoGermanyEducation162%37.9%15.6501502011
995Agence VerywellnonoFranceMedia162%37.9%2.414262007
996AtlanteyesnoFranceManagement Consulting162%37.8%2.26122011
997Everlight RadiologynonoUnited KingdomHealth162%37.8%21.4741082010
998ACE InstrumentsnonoGermanyRetail162%37.8%11.12152004
999SteinmülleryesnoGermany

Fashion

162%37.8%3.310192007
1000Atheneum PartnersnonoGermanySupport Services161%37.7%10.7601802010

* Companies marked with an asterisk had less than 12 months of revenue in the 2014 financial year, but it still passed €100,000 revenue.

** Companies marked with a double asterisk have been acquired since the ending of the relevant timeframe.

Methodology

The FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies is a list of the top 1000 companies in Europe that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2014 and 2017.

The ranking of the FT 1000 was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

The project was advertised online and in print, allowing all eligible companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times. In addition, through research in company databases and other public sources Statista has identified tens of thousands of companies in Europe as potential candidates for the FT 1000 ranking. These companies were invited to participate in the competition by post, email and telephone.

The application phase ran from September 1 2018 to December 31 2018. The submitted revenue figures had to be certified by the CFO, CEO or a member of the executive committee of the company.

Criteria for inclusion in the list

To be included in the list of Europe’s fastest growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:

  • Revenue of at least €100,000 generated in 2014 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).
  • Revenue of at least €1.5 million generated in 2017 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).
  • The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).
  • The revenue growth between 2014 and 2017 was primarily organic (ie “internally” stimulated)
  • If a company is listed on a stock exchange, its share price has not fallen 50% or more since 2017

Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

Calculation of growth rates

The calculation of company growth rates is based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in the respective national currency. For better comparability in the ranking the revenue figures were converted into euros. The average exchange rate for the financial year indicated by the company was used for this purpose.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was calculated as follows:
((revenue2017 / revenue2014)^(1/3)) - 1 = CAGR

The absolute growth between 2014 and 2017 was calculated as follows:
(revenue2017 / revenue2014) - 1 = Growth rate

Evaluation and quality assurance

All data reported by the companies was processed and checked by Statista. Missing data entries (employee numbers, address data, etc.) were researched in detail. Companies that did not fulfill the criteria for inclusion in the ranking were deleted.

The minimum average growth rate required to be included in the ranking this year was 37.7 per cent.

