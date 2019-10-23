What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Shell’s marine and aviation business reasoned that it could do better. The energy multinational signs thousands of contracts a year. Whether a single sheet or running to hundreds of pages, every contract the company writes represents a business relationship that it would prefer to see fulfilled mutually.

Two years ago the group’s legal department recognised that unwieldy contracts stand in the way of harmony.

“Account managers spend so much time building customer relationships that they don’t want a contractual negotiation to then dismantle that relationship brick by brick,” says Adam Khan, Shell’s lead global counsel for aviation and marine.

The marine division started to redraft contracts using as much plain English as possible. The effort helped it cut word counts by just under 40 per cent. In addition, says Mr Khan, using plain English helped come up with commercial deals that were “reasonable to the position of the parties”.

Making contracts more faithful to the relationships they represent is a popular goal with commercial contracts. This has influenced how lawyers can represent agreements, while at the same time thinkers such as Oliver Hart, the Nobel prizewinner and Harvard University economist, have said contracts should be simplified.

A picture paints a thousand words: a document drawn up by Shell’s marine division

In a recent Harvard Business Review article Prof Hart and his co-authors argue that businesses should write contracts that specify mutual goals and governance structures to keep the parties’ expectations and interests aligned over the long term. This matters especially for “highly complex relationships in which it is impossible to predict every ‘what if ’ scenario”.

At the same time that Mr Khan was focusing on plain English, his colleagues noted a curious innovation gathering steam in the legal world: visual contracts that incorporate images alongside or even replace text. The underlying idea is that a picture paints a thousand words.

For almost a decade, writers such as David Sibbet in Visual Meeting and Dan Roam in Blah Blah Blah: What To Do When Words Don’t Work have advocated the use of graphics and charts to better communicate ideas between people.

Paul Branch and Stefania Passera at the International Association for Contract and Commercial Management, a membership organisation devoted to improving standards, say visual contracts can be used for simple and complex agreements.

“It’s not about substituting pictures for words but having additional images that best represent the concepts in the contract,” says Ms Passera. Images can be used to depict processes, illustrate timelines and provide formulas for key performance indicators.

By turning contracts into documents that are actively used, we can bring clarity and certainty to the relationship

Separately, Mr Branch is also developing a library of contract terms that can be assembled as modules to build complete agreements. The goal is to provide businesses with best practice examples of the most frequent and least divergent contract clauses. “Visualisation is important but just as important is simplification of the text itself,” says Mr Branch.

Shell started using visual contracts in its marine lubricant sale agreements to simplify general terms and conditions in order to avoid prolonged negotiations. “They should ideally also act as instruction manuals that are constantly used,” says Mr Khan. “By actually turning them into documents that are actively used, we can bring clarity and certainty to the business relationship.”

While there are many benefits to visual contracts, Mr Khan admits that “simple is difficult”. The work that goes into making pictures that can represent the terms of a contract to all parties involved and “requires careful examination of the business to make sure the contracts accurately reflect what the business does operationally, commercially and the risks attached to that.”

Shell’s marine business took more than a year to implement visual contracts. The company went through several phases: benchmarking, engagement with stakeholders, interviews with those affected by contract clauses (finance, credit, operations, tax, compliance), amendments, simplification, visualisations and sign-off.

If people feel they are not being treated fairly they will find a way to get back at the other party, no matter what the terms of a contract are

Speaking by phone from his office in Massachusetts, Prof Hart says that when counterparties sit down to negotiate contracts, often they default to an “adversarial mindset” and a “transactional approach”. Then they fret over every conceivable outcome and try to codify each one.

If people feel they are not being treated fairly in a business relationship they will find a way to get back at the other party, no matter what the terms of a contract are, says Prof Hart. It is counterproductive for negotiators to codify every minute detail of a relationship when instead much can be ascribed to a spirit of agreement, more similar to a constitution or code of ethics.

Prof Hart advocates relational contracts — where the contract is based on a “relationship of trust”. The explicit terms of the agreement outline the relationship over which an implicit understanding guides signatories’ behaviour.

“Parties agree about what they want to do together to come up with a common vision — discussing the vision with a recognition that the contract will be incomplete but will be governed by a set of guiding principles,” says Prof Hart.

Better contracts, he says, mean better social and commercial relationships for everyone.

