What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Much dreaded by junior lawyers, repapering is the task of revising contracts, a job that can involve looking at many thousands of documents.

Sleepless nights spent locked in a room with stacks of contracts are considered a rite of passage in the profession. Now, though, tech start-ups say artificial intelligence will help junior professionals avoid the tedium.

The past decade has seen a series of repapering tasks, with regulatory changes forcing companies to review various sets of documentation. The implementation of the EU’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in 2018 required organisations to revise their privacy policies.

The UK’s divorce from the EU is also set to spell big changes to legal paperwork. In 2021, the financial sector faces a deadline to disentangle its contracts from the Libor benchmark interest rate.

Junior corporate lawyers spend vast amounts of time doing work they hate, that they are not that good at . . . that clients don’t like paying for

Armies of lawyers and paralegals used to spend hours doing this work manually. Now, start-ups equipped with software powered by artificial intelligence offer time-saving tools.

“Junior corporate lawyers spend vast amounts of time doing work they hate, that they are not that good at, that they screw up, and that clients don’t like paying for,” says Noah Waisberg, chief executive of Kira Systems.

It was while working as a lawyer that he had the idea for the start-up. He co-founded Kira with the aim of using machine learning to parse due diligence documents for mergers and acquisitions, a task he says can account for 30 to 60 per cent of a legal bill. Kira has since extended its focus to extracting data from all types of legal documents, especially contracts, using a tool that speeds up repapering by picking out the clauses to be reviewed.

In 2018, Insight Partners, the venture capital firm, paid $50m for a minority stake in the company, which counts firms such as Clifford Chance and Freshfields among its clients.

Investment in legal technology reached $1bn last year, up more than fourfold on 2017, according to research firm CB Insights. About a third of 2018’s spending was directed towards artificial intelligence.

We like to say that even lawyers can use it — that’s not to denigrate lawyers

Software company Eigen Technologies attracted £13m in its Series A fundraising in 2018, with Goldman Sachs and Singapore’s Temasek leading the round. Eigen also helps lawyers pick out the parts of a document that need to be scrutinised.

In a recent demonstration in the company’s London office, chief executive Lewis Liu entered questions such as “What is the governing law?” into the system. He then highlighted the answers in two contracts. From these examples, the system pulled and sorted relevant clauses from other documents within minutes. “We like to say that even lawyers can use it,” says Mr Liu — adding quickly: “That’s not to denigrate lawyers.”

Clients can use around 50 example contracts to teach the tool to find clauses related to Libor, privacy or EU treaties — whatever the lawyer needs to review. The ability to train the system on small amounts of data is key. It means clients can run the programs in-house, which may be essential for sensitive documents.

It is possible to run the system on small sets of data because it has already learned to recognise patterns in language. Mr Liu likens that process, called “transfer learning”, to what he sees in his young children. They learn what a car is from repeated examples; when they have a notion of “a car” in their memory they can apply that in new situations.

While a host of start-ups has won significant investment, the underlying technology is “relatively new and untested” in legal applications, says Gillian Hadfield, a professor at the Toronto university law school.

“It’s really important for lawyers to learn how this stuff works,” she says, especially as they remain professionally accountable.

Emily Foges, chief executive of Luminance, another legal start-up, says her team focuses on whether lawyers feel confident using its platform. “You, as a lawyer, need to feel you can stand behind the work,” she says.

Luminance was valued at $100m in Series B fundraising, which brought in $10m from Invoke Capital, Talis Capital and Slaughter and May, a top five London law firm that was the company’s first client. Invoke Capital’s founder, and one of Luminance’s directors, Mike Lynch, is accused of fraud in connection with the sale of software company Autonomy in 2011 — which he denies.

Overall, the increase in activity in the sector shows how far the scale of regulatory change has increased.

The case studies below showcase combining use of data and technology in business operations. They were compiled by RSG Consulting.