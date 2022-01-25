Wellbeing and fitness: the world’s most brutally beautiful sporting adventures

FT SeriesWellbeing and fitness: the world’s most brutally beautiful sporting adventuresAre you ready for record-setting escapades?© Swedish Lapland | Montane Lapland Arctic UltraSkiing’s longest runA new cable car connection makes it possible to ski across much of the Dolomites in a single daynew 11 ultra sporting challenges for 2022From a cross-channel Caribbean swim to a Kenyan safari marathon, go the extra mile with these endurance eventsMountaineer Nirmal Purja: ‘I’m sick of people saying things are impossible’The record-breaking adventurer on conquering the world’s 14 highest peaks — and climbing while hungoverThe power of the dog: an Arctic adventureIntense, magical and very, very cold — sledding in the Finnish wilderness with huskiesA teen pilot flies around the world and into the record booksAfter five months of flying — and numerous delays — Zara Rutherford is set to pilot her tiny plane back to Europe this week to conclude her epic tripConquering the Haute Route AlpsThe inside track on what it takes to complete one of the world’s toughest cycling challenges More from this SeriesAll-action kit for sailorsHit the decks with quick-dry jackets, sonar, floating speakers and that all-important cool boxOn the up: riding the world’s steepest streetHow an obscure record has energised the Welsh town of HarlechFrom gangland London to the wilds of AntarcticaDwayne Fields’ life changed when he discovered expeditions and adventure; now he wants to bring more diversity to the great outdoors