Red Paddle Original Roll Top Dry Bag

Made from a heavy-duty abrasion- and puncture-resistant TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), this waterproof bag will protect valuables and a dry change of clothes. Reinforcements at the base and wide-welded seams give added durability, plus the D-rings on both the top and bottom mean it’s easily secured to the deck. You can also clip on the padded shoulder strap to carry it around comfortably dockside. From £26.95

Helly Hansen Aegir Race sailing jacket

This highly protective jacket cocoons you from the harshest conditions on deck – wind, rain or spray – while offering great freedom of movement. Falling into the bracket of “offshore-worthy gear”, it features details such as a fleece-lined collar that offers protection and warmth high around the neck and chin. It also has reflective patches, fully taped seams, a second rubberised inner cuff to keep water out, and its four-layer construction makes for incredible waterproofing and durability. £550

Yeti Tundra 105 Hard Cooler

When it’s time for you and your shipmates to drop anchor, a well-stocked cool box is a godsend. At 78cm long and 50cm high, this can hold 67 tins of beer (with a 2:1 ice ratio factored in), and as it is wide rather than tall, it’s not only space-saving but doubles as an extra seat. Check out the great details such as heavy-duty and easy-to-use rubber latches, nice carry handles and a built-in drainage system for easy cleaning. £479.99

Gill UV Tec Active Shorts

Thanks to a four-way stretch fabric, these shorts are supremely comfortable and breathable, allowing you to move freely around the confined spaces of a boat. They have a water-repellent finish, so light splashes will roll off, and should bigger waves lend you a soaking, the lightweight fabric is quick-drying. You’ll find nice deep hand pockets, two popper-secured cargo pockets and two rear pockets offering lots of storage. The shorts are reinforced with an abrasion-resistant material on the seat, have 50+ UV protection and the velcro tabs around the waist band make them adjustable for comfort. £80

Dubarry Ultima Sailing Boot

Built specifically for boating – from recreation to racing – these durable boots are made from quality waterproof leather, which becomes strong and supple with years of hard use, and as they are soaked in salt water. The breathable Gore-Tex insulation keeps your feet warm, and the non-marking grippy outsoles are perfect on the deck. £279

Catalyst Total Protection Case For iPhone

This fully sealed iPhone case is drop-proof to 2m and waterproof to 10m, and will help protect your phone not only when boating, but in everyday life too. Samsung and Google have similar versions. $89.99

Garmin EchoMAP UHD 75sv Sonar and Fishfinder

A navigation and fish-finding unit in one device, this is a must-have in the cockpit of your RIB (rigid inflatable boat) or small vessel. Pair it with a compatible transducer and the sonar will let you know the depth of water below the boat and create high-resolution images so you can differentiate between the size of fish. The sunlight-readable 7in touchscreen is easy to use and navigate, plus it comes pre-loaded with detailed coastal charts for navigational use. £899.99

Musto LPX GTX Infinium Aero Jacket

This very lightweight jacket is perfect for inshore sailing in the spring and summer, or as a handy all-rounder for more casual boating use. It’s made with two-layer Gore-Tex fabric with fully taped seams and integrated hood, so it’s also a windstopper that’s suitable for light showers or spray, and is highly breathable when in action on the water. £250

Victorinox Ranger Grip Boatsman

This boating-specific pocket knife boasts 22 functions, including the main blade that conveniently can be opened with one hand where it locks safely in place. Also notable are the needle-nose pliers with ingenious lever operation; a marlin spike to untie fiddly knots or splice rope; and the essential bottle opener and corkscrew. £185

Speaqua Barnacle Vibe 2.0

This eye-catching speaker, with an IP68 rating, plays music via Bluetooth from your phone, or independently with built-in storage for 2,000 tracks. There are eight hours of battery time and various mounting options, plus it floats. $89.99