Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Teori Mōsō bamboo Lin vase, produced in the Mabi area of Okayama, known for its cultivation of high-quality sustainable bamboo, £110, shop.japanhouselondon.uk

Teori Mōsō bamboo Lin vase, produced in the Mabi area of Okayama, known for its cultivation of high-quality sustainable bamboo, £110, shop.japanhouselondon.uk

Baserange bamboo lyocell jersey top, £73, smallable.com

Baserange bamboo lyocell jersey top, £73, smallable.com

1970s vintage paper and bamboo chandelier, POA, vntg.com

1970s vintage paper and bamboo chandelier, POA, vntg.com

Hay handmade bamboo place mats, £25 for set of two, earlofeast.com

Hay handmade bamboo place mats, £25 for set of two, earlofeast.com

Savannah Marrow 93 per cent Lyocell Juno swimsuit, £300, harrods.com

Savannah Marrow 93 per cent Lyocell Juno swimsuit, £300, harrods.com

Michael Anastassiades bamboo and steel Ta-ke 2 floor light, 2022, £2,088, twentytwentyone.com

Michael Anastassiades bamboo and steel Ta-ke 2 floor light, 2022, £2,088, twentytwentyone.com

Ayten Gasson Oeko-Tex-certified lace and organic-bamboo-silk bralette, £58

Ayten Gasson Oeko-Tex-certified lace and organic-bamboo-silk bralette, £58

Naked Sprout FSC-certified-bamboo unbleached toilet paper, £23 for 24 rolls

Naked Sprout FSC-certified-bamboo unbleached toilet paper, £23 for 24 rolls

East London Parasols carved-bamboo-stick parasol, £399. For every purchase a tree is planted

East London Parasols carved-bamboo-stick parasol, £399. For every purchase a tree is planted

Kate McLeod Balance Face Stone solid moisturiser with bamboo packaging, $68

Kate McLeod Balance Face Stone solid moisturiser with bamboo packaging, $68

Sid Neigum 95 per cent bamboo jersey dress, £612, luisaviaroma.com

Sid Neigum 95 per cent bamboo jersey dress, £612, luisaviaroma.com

Holmes Bespoke 100 per cent bamboo-silk made-to-order rug, £4,665, luxdeco.com

Holmes Bespoke 100 per cent bamboo-silk made-to-order rug, £4,665, luxdeco.com

The Conran Shop bamboo lamp, handwoven in Vietnam, £155

The Conran Shop bamboo lamp, handwoven in Vietnam, £155

Fruity Booty 96 per cent bamboo viscose bolero set, £55

Fruity Booty 96 per cent bamboo viscose bolero set, £55

1970s vintage bamboo bench, $9,500, 1stdibs.com

1970s vintage bamboo bench, $9,500, 1stdibs.com

Loewe bamboo incense sticks, £150 for set of 25

Loewe bamboo incense sticks, £150 for set of 25

Cariuma bamboo and recycled-PET sneakers, £119

Cariuma bamboo and recycled-PET sneakers, £119

Zao organic vegan blush stick with refillable bamboo packaging, £24.50

Zao organic vegan blush stick with refillable bamboo packaging, £24.50

Norr11 bamboo and French-rattan Nomad lounge chair, £1,378, frankbros.com

Norr11 bamboo and French-rattan Nomad lounge chair, £1,378, frankbros.com

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Explore the series

READ MORE
A mother and son keep in step, at Knepp
See all 9 stories

Follow the topics in this article

Comments