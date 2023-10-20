19 beautiful bamboo buys
Teori Mōsō bamboo Lin vase, produced in the Mabi area of Okayama, known for its cultivation of high-quality sustainable bamboo, £110, shop.japanhouselondon.uk
Baserange bamboo lyocell jersey top, £73, smallable.com
1970s vintage paper and bamboo chandelier, POA, vntg.com
Hay handmade bamboo place mats, £25 for set of two, earlofeast.com
Savannah Marrow 93 per cent Lyocell Juno swimsuit, £300, harrods.com
Michael Anastassiades bamboo and steel Ta-ke 2 floor light, 2022, £2,088, twentytwentyone.com
Ayten Gasson Oeko-Tex-certified lace and organic-bamboo-silk bralette, £58
Naked Sprout FSC-certified-bamboo unbleached toilet paper, £23 for 24 rolls
East London Parasols carved-bamboo-stick parasol, £399. For every purchase a tree is planted
Kate McLeod Balance Face Stone solid moisturiser with bamboo packaging, $68
Sid Neigum 95 per cent bamboo jersey dress, £612, luisaviaroma.com
Holmes Bespoke 100 per cent bamboo-silk made-to-order rug, £4,665, luxdeco.com
The Conran Shop bamboo lamp, handwoven in Vietnam, £155
Fruity Booty 96 per cent bamboo viscose bolero set, £55
1970s vintage bamboo bench, $9,500, 1stdibs.com
Loewe bamboo incense sticks, £150 for set of 25
Cariuma bamboo and recycled-PET sneakers, £119
Zao organic vegan blush stick with refillable bamboo packaging, £24.50
Norr11 bamboo and French-rattan Nomad lounge chair, £1,378, frankbros.com
