Aylin Bayhan

Jean Paul Gaultier viscose The Body Morphing minidress, £600, doverstreetmarket.com

Large Triangles, 2022, by Jesús Pedraglio, $16,000, artsy.net

Charles Rennie Mackintosh 1970s wood revolving bookcase, £7,200, paulsmith.com

Gucci raffia GG Marmont shoulder bag, £1,760, matchesfashion.com

Guess Originals viscose-mix GO SOPHIA jumper, £30, overkillshop.com

Aurélie Bidermann gilded oyster turquoise Alicanta ring, €250 

L’Objet wood Ionic salt and pepper mill, £397, farfetch.com

Proenza Schouler ice-dyed velvet shirt dress, £1,715

Næstved Møbler 1957 teak and fabric bench by Ejnar Larsen and Aksel Bender Madsen, £5,350, vinterior.co

Roxanne Assoulin enamel The Mélange beaded bracelets, £420 for set of three, matchesfashion.com

Lukhanyo Mdingi viscose-mix knitted fringed maxi dress, £1,495, net-a-porter.com

Ulla Johnson cotton Freda embroidered shorts, £342, net-a-porter.com

Dior raffia C’est Dior small bag, £2,500

Lorenza Bozzoli Couture wood and velvet Couture Geometric Stripe ottoman, £1,507, frankbros.com

Louis Vuitton denim trousers, £1,110

Hermès limited-edition Rouge Shiny lipstick in Brun Yachting, £66

Anni Albers by Brenda Danilowitz and T’ai Smith, £40, pallantbookshop.com

Golran wool-mix 1898 pouf, £728, modesens.com

