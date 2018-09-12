FT Series Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 shows Our guide to the best of the new season’s collections Coach SS19 show review: where the Aristocat is king Disney meets Burning Man in a sandblown desert fantasy Wednesday, 12 September, 2018 Calvin Klein SS19 show report: lots of Jaws — little to chew on Raf Simons’ show was cleverly uncomplicated and highly commercial Wednesday, 12 September, 2018 The best of New York Fashion Week SS19 Oscar de la Renta loosens up and a hunt for the Olsen twins at The Row — the best bits of September’s shows Monday, 10 September, 2018 Escada, DVF SS19 review: a sleeping giant stirs Can a new team re-establish a quintessential Eighties brand? Monday, 10 September, 2018 Ralph Lauren show report SS19: a brand at 50, forever in blue jeans A star-studded show in Central Park marked a New York moment that even New Yorkers were impressed by Sunday, 9 September, 2018