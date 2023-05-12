© Drew Jarrett

Georgia wears Jakke faux-fur Katrina coat, £299. Tod’s suede dress, POA. Polo Ralph Lauren silk top (worn as scarf), £305. Tara Turner silver and tiger’s-eye Tusk necklace, £450, gold and silver St Christopher pendant necklace, £600, and gold and tiger’s-eye Tusk earring, £180

Vincent wears Edward Sexton wool jacket, £1,200, and trousers, £475. LEJ silk-mix floral shirt, £295. Lucchese vintage suede boots, £95, cudoni.com. Tara Turner silver Bedouin BBell and Viking Moon necklace, £395. Vivienne Westwood vintage pearl necklace, Vincent’s own. Stevie wears Bottega Veneta check-printed leather shirt, £4,300, cotton tank top, £590, and denim-printed leather trousers, £4,390. Samer wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather trench coat, £6,960, silk shirt, £1,480, and denim trousers, £620. Pierre Hardy leather 400 boots, €795. Necklace, Samer’s own. Emily wears Bottega Veneta shearling coat, £18,000, and denim-printed leather skirt, £3,290. Miu Miu cotton tops, £690 and £580. Tara Turner gold, turquoise and coral necklace, £600. Vintage leather cowboy boots, stylist’s own. Bliss wears Miu Miu leather jacket, £4,400, and matching trousers, £3,950. Dior cotton/linen corset, £1,200, and linen-mix top, £630. Necklace, Bliss’s own

Elfie wears Louis Vuitton leather jacket, £9,200. Marine Serre silk top, €1,700. Tara Turner gold, jade, coral and Tahitian pearl Shark Heart necklace, £2,200

Lila wears Louis Vuitton wool-mix gilet dress, POA. Double RL cotton T-shirt, £80. Tara Turner silver and buffalo tusk choker, £550. Vintage necklace, stylist’s own. Rings, Lila’s own

Stella wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello fine viscose dress, £2,500. Tara Turner yellow and rose-gold and turquoise Infinity Chain necklace, £1,500, and gold and jade necklace, £1,500

Lila Moss

The 20-year-old made her solo modelling debut at 16 for Marc Jacobs Beauty, and has starred in campaigns for Miu Miu, Versace and Calvin Klein. Currently living in New York, Lila can be found exploring galleries, antique shopping or reading anything by Joan Didion. Emilie T

The 18-year-old grew up on her family’s farm in the Cotswolds, and was scouted by celebrity hairstylist James Brown while working in her local coffee shop. Currently studying Spanish, maths and biology for her A-levels, she plans on travelling to South America during her gap year. Elfie Reigate

Elfie, 23, was the agency’s first female model signing. The daughter of model-turned-nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson and artist Barry Reigate, she graduated from Bristol University with an MSc in gender and international relations and is an advocate for gender politics.

Emily wears Bottega Veneta shearling coat, £18,000, and denim-printed leather skirt, £3,290. Miu Miu cotton tops, £690 and £580. Tara Turner gold, turquoise and coral necklace, £600. Vintage leather cowboy boots, stylist’s own.

Elfie wears Alaïa denim top body, £930, and matching denim trousers, £720. Ariat leather Heritage R Toe Western boots (just seen), £160. Dévé silver Neo Concrete Movement ring, £295, and silver and malachite Wave Motion ring, £310. Georgia wears Gucci jersey dress with leather strings, £1,800. Tara Turner silver and tiger’s-eye Tusk necklace, £450, gold and silver St Christopher pendant necklace, £600, and gold and tiger’s eye Tusk earring, £180

Bliss wears Miu Miu leather jacket, £4,400, and matching trousers, £3,950. Dior cotton/linen corset, £1,200, and linen-mix top, £630. Necklace and earrings, Bliss’s own

Vincent wears Prada leather trench coat, £5,400. The Kooples viscose shirt (just seen), £195. Tara Turner silver Bedouin Bell and Viking Moon necklace, £395. Trousers and vintage Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace, Vincent’s own. Stevie, as before

Samer Rahma

Samer grew up in East Anglia and is now studying economics at Loughborough University. Between studying and playing football, he has shot campaigns for brands such as Valentino, Ferragamo, Dior, Aries and AMI Paris. Stevie Sims

The 18-year-old Stevie (right) is a painter and hopes to further her art education after finishing her A-Levels. Blondey McCoy

The British-Lebanese artist and skateboarder, 25, has skated professionally for brands including Palace and Adidas. He is the founder of clothing brand Thames MMXX, and has collaborated with Adidas on a line of vegan “Blondey” trainers.

Lila wears Chanel silk-satin and tulle top, £3,340. Tara Turner silver and buffalo tusk choker, £550, and gold and silver single hoop earring, £180

Stella wears Stella McCartney FSC-certified viscose waistcoat, £790, and matching diamanté trousers, £1,750. Lila wears Louis Vuitton wool-mix gilet dress, POA. Double RL cotton T-shirt, £80. Tara Turner silver and buffalo tusk choker, £550. Vintage necklace, stylist’s own

Stevie wears Bottega Veneta check-printed leather shirt, £4,300, cotton tank top, £590, and denim-printed leather trousers, £4,390

Stella Jones

Aged 20, the west London native has featured in campaigns for Prada and Marc Jacobs, and appeared on the covers of Italian Vogue, Chaos 69 and Perfect magazine. She is currently studying psychology at New York University Georgia Palmer

The 23-year-old British-Jamaican activist and DJ grew up near Birmingham but moved to south London shortly after being scouted aged 15. Now based between London and New York, she is the founder of Sibling Studios, a creative studio based in Dalston. Bliss Chapman

The 17-year-old daughter of Rosemary Ferguson and former YBA Jake Chapman lives in the Cotswolds where she can be found either reading, studying for her A-levels or riding her motocross bike. Vincent Rockins

The son of Tim Rockins and Jess Morris, founders of fashion label Rockins, Vincent (left), 16, is a costume designer based in London.

Blondey wears Prada leather jacket, £5,400. Adidas tech fleece hooded jacket, £80, Originals cotton-blend shorts, £45, and AB Gazelle indoor shoes, £100. Dévé gold vermeil and malachite Wave Motion ring, £350. Socks and ring, Blondey’s own

Stella wears Double RL denim jacket, £255. Prada nylon crepe de chine and paper-detail dress, £2,400. Ariat leather Heritage R Toe Western boots, £160. Vintage necklace, stylist’s own

Lila wears Stella McCartney FSC-certified viscose waistcoat, £790. Dior linen-mix tank top, £630, and cotton denim jeans, £1,200. Tara Turner silver and buffalo tusk choker, £550. Sonora leather Santa Fe cowboy boots, £748.20. Ring, Lila’s own. Stella, as before

Models, Bliss Chapman, Blondey McCoy, Elfie Reigate, Emily T, Georgia Palmer, Lila Moss, Samer Rahma, Stella Jones, Stevie Sims and Vincent Rockins, all at Kate Moss Agency. Hair, Hikaru at Frank Reps using Shu Uemura for Frank Reps (Lila Moss and Stella Jones only) and Naoki Komiya at Julian Watson using Davines. Make-up, Dick Page at Statement Artists (Lila and Stella only) and Kay Montano at C/O Management using Chanel Les Beiges and Chanel Hydra Beauty. Photographer’s assistant, Daniel Ciufo. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan, Kris Bergfeldt, Ady Huq and Souren Nazarian. Production, Trevor James at Supervision