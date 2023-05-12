Kate Moss’s names to know
Georgia wears Jakke faux-fur Katrina coat, £299. Tod’s suede dress, POA. Polo Ralph Lauren silk top (worn as scarf), £305. Tara Turner silver and tiger’s-eye Tusk necklace, £450, gold and silver St Christopher pendant necklace, £600, and gold and tiger’s-eye Tusk earring, £180
Vincent wears Edward Sexton wool jacket, £1,200, and trousers, £475. LEJ silk-mix floral shirt, £295. Lucchese vintage suede boots, £95, cudoni.com. Tara Turner silver Bedouin BBell and Viking Moon necklace, £395. Vivienne Westwood vintage pearl necklace, Vincent’s own. Stevie wears Bottega Veneta check-printed leather shirt, £4,300, cotton tank top, £590, and denim-printed leather trousers, £4,390. Samer wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather trench coat, £6,960, silk shirt, £1,480, and denim trousers, £620. Pierre Hardy leather 400 boots, €795. Necklace, Samer’s own. Emily wears Bottega Veneta shearling coat, £18,000, and denim-printed leather skirt, £3,290. Miu Miu cotton tops, £690 and £580. Tara Turner gold, turquoise and coral necklace, £600. Vintage leather cowboy boots, stylist’s own. Bliss wears Miu Miu leather jacket, £4,400, and matching trousers, £3,950. Dior cotton/linen corset, £1,200, and linen-mix top, £630. Necklace, Bliss’s own
Elfie wears Louis Vuitton leather jacket, £9,200. Marine Serre silk top, €1,700. Tara Turner gold, jade, coral and Tahitian pearl Shark Heart necklace, £2,200
Lila wears Louis Vuitton wool-mix gilet dress, POA. Double RL cotton T-shirt, £80. Tara Turner silver and buffalo tusk choker, £550. Vintage necklace, stylist’s own. Rings, Lila’s own
Stella wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello fine viscose dress, £2,500. Tara Turner yellow and rose-gold and turquoise Infinity Chain necklace, £1,500, and gold and jade necklace, £1,500
Elfie wears Alaïa denim top body, £930, and matching denim trousers, £720. Ariat leather Heritage R Toe Western boots (just seen), £160. Dévé silver Neo Concrete Movement ring, £295, and silver and malachite Wave Motion ring, £310. Georgia wears Gucci jersey dress with leather strings, £1,800. Tara Turner silver and tiger’s-eye Tusk necklace, £450, gold and silver St Christopher pendant necklace, £600, and gold and tiger’s eye Tusk earring, £180
Bliss wears Miu Miu leather jacket, £4,400, and matching trousers, £3,950. Dior cotton/linen corset, £1,200, and linen-mix top, £630. Necklace and earrings, Bliss’s own
Vincent wears Prada leather trench coat, £5,400. The Kooples viscose shirt (just seen), £195. Tara Turner silver Bedouin Bell and Viking Moon necklace, £395. Trousers and vintage Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace, Vincent’s own. Stevie, as before
Lila wears Chanel silk-satin and tulle top, £3,340. Tara Turner silver and buffalo tusk choker, £550, and gold and silver single hoop earring, £180
Stella wears Stella McCartney FSC-certified viscose waistcoat, £790, and matching diamanté trousers, £1,750. Lila wears Louis Vuitton wool-mix gilet dress, POA. Double RL cotton T-shirt, £80. Tara Turner silver and buffalo tusk choker, £550. Vintage necklace, stylist’s own
Stevie wears Bottega Veneta check-printed leather shirt, £4,300, cotton tank top, £590, and denim-printed leather trousers, £4,390
Blondey wears Prada leather jacket, £5,400. Adidas tech fleece hooded jacket, £80, Originals cotton-blend shorts, £45, and AB Gazelle indoor shoes, £100. Dévé gold vermeil and malachite Wave Motion ring, £350. Socks and ring, Blondey’s own
Stella wears Double RL denim jacket, £255. Prada nylon crepe de chine and paper-detail dress, £2,400. Ariat leather Heritage R Toe Western boots, £160. Vintage necklace, stylist’s own
Lila wears Stella McCartney FSC-certified viscose waistcoat, £790. Dior linen-mix tank top, £630, and cotton denim jeans, £1,200. Tara Turner silver and buffalo tusk choker, £550. Sonora leather Santa Fe cowboy boots, £748.20. Ring, Lila’s own. Stella, as before
Models, Bliss Chapman, Blondey McCoy, Elfie Reigate, Emily T, Georgia Palmer, Lila Moss, Samer Rahma, Stella Jones, Stevie Sims and Vincent Rockins, all at Kate Moss Agency. Hair, Hikaru at Frank Reps using Shu Uemura for Frank Reps (Lila Moss and Stella Jones only) and Naoki Komiya at Julian Watson using Davines. Make-up, Dick Page at Statement Artists (Lila and Stella only) and Kay Montano at C/O Management using Chanel Les Beiges and Chanel Hydra Beauty. Photographer’s assistant, Daniel Ciufo. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan, Kris Bergfeldt, Ady Huq and Souren Nazarian. Production, Trevor James at Supervision
