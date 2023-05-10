Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Collection nine-litre watering can, £40.99

Pottering around my home in the country is one of my favourite things to do; it’s when I’m most happy. I love tending to my house plants so a good watering can is essential. I was given this one as I’m always stealing my mum’s! johnlewis.com

Santa Maria Novella Acqua di Rose, £33

I love mooching around Santa Maria Novella and always come out with a bag of goodies. The rose water is my favourite product. It smells beautiful and makes me feel refreshed. I usually splash it on my face and body after my shower. uk.smnovella.com

Moss at the Saint Laurent SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Wolford nylon Individual 10 tights, £35

My friend Robert (who is beyond chic) always says that a “smoky leg” is truly elegant, and these Wolford tights are the best in getting that look. I always have them to hand when I’m going to an event – just in case! wolfordshop.co.uk

Hermès yak wool Yack’n’Dye blanket, £2,440

My powder-blue Hermès blanket with fringes is my number-one travel essential – I wouldn’t get on a plane without it. It’s a comforter: when I was little I had a blanket I took everywhere with me. This is my grown-up version. It’s no longer available to buy, but this is its nearest relation. hermes.com

Blundstone leather Rainbow Chelsea boots, £170

James Brown bought me a pair of these boots just before lockdown. I wear them to walk the dogs, do the gardening – and at Glastonbury last year, my brown ones, with Pride colours on the elastic, replaced my wellies. They keep my feet warm and dry. blundstone.co.uk

Cosmoss Golden Nectar, £105

This is my “hero” product. I use it day and night on my face before I moisturise, and on my body after a bath – it’s also great on my hair. It has CBD in it, so I take a little if I feel stressed or before a big event – a few drops under the tongue. cosmossbykatemoss.com

Olivia Von Halle silk Coco pyjamas, £530

These are the most glamorous pyjamas; there is always a great colour palette to choose from, though I particularly like them in Oyster Ivory. They are a staple in my wardrobe and on my Christmas list every year. oliviavonhalle.com

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away liquid concealer, £26

Charlotte Tilbury’s concealer is always in my make-up bag: not only does it cover everything perfectly, it illuminates my skin, making it look bright and smooth. It’s the best concealer I’ve tried. charlottetilbury.com

© Filippo Fior

Bottega Veneta printed-leather Denim trousers, £4,390

Matthieu Blazy, the creative director of Bottega Veneta, asked me to walk in the SS23 catwalk show in Milan last September. I fell in love with the look I wore and he very kindly gave it to me. The jeans, which look like denim, are actually the softest leather and so comfortable. They are the ultimate luxury and I wear them all the time. bottegaveneta.com

Adidas by Stella McCartney yoga mat, £100

I do yoga every other day, so a good mat is a must. Stella sent me this one a few years ago; I have used it ever since. adidas.co.uk

Princesse d’Isenbourg caviar, from £49.45

My favourite luxurious comfort food has to be mashed potato with sour cream and caviar. caviar.co.uk

The Health Box, Lechlade, GL7 3AA

Adrian and Lola, who own The Health Box in Lechlade, are wonderful and I have become friendly with them as I go in there nearly every day when I’m in the country. I get all my supplements from them, and they do really good CBD coffee and healthy snacks. They also stock crystals, incense, Indian robes – all the things I love, meaning I can always indulge in a little retail therapy. thehealthbox.co.uk

Jessie Western silver and turquoise Navajo cluster bracelet, £1,600

My daughter, Lila, told me about Jessie Western when we were talking about Native American necklaces, so I popped in for a look and realised I had been wearing Jessie’s clothes for many years but didn’t know they were her designs – like my first pair of moccasins! The shop on the King’s Road has the most wonderful range of ethical jewellery, bought straight from the reservations. I love the turquoise pieces; Native Americans believe that turquoise protects them on their journey through life. jessiewestern.com

Jake & Dinos Chapman No More Negativity wall hanging

Rosemary Ferguson and Jake Chapman are two of my best friends and I often pop in for a cup of tea. I love being in Jake’s studio looking at works in the making. When I saw this, I had to have it. jakeanddinoschapman.com

Set Pilates SECR Cadillac Reformer, POA

I recently invested in a Pilates Cadillac reformer at home, which is like a traditional reformer but with bars above the table. I have enjoyed learning to use it with my instructor, Hortense Suleyman, and have noticed a real improvement in my strength. setpilates.com

Mason Pearson nylon Pocket hair brush N4, £36, and bristle and nylon Popular hair brush BN, £115

Nothing compares to a Mason Pearson hair brush. I have a large black one for my dressing table and a small one for my handbag – I try to buy the small one in baby pink or baby blue otherwise I can never find it. masonpearson.com

Moss carries The Vampire’s Wife Initial book bag at New York Fashion Week in 2022

The Vampire’s Wife silk-mix The Initial book bag, £820

Susie and Nick [Cave] are two of my favourite people. He is the coolest man ever and she is the most beautiful woman inside and out. She sent me this bag about a year ago and I love it. I use it all the time. The velvet is so soft and I can fit all my essentials in it. Genius. thevampireswife.com

Smythson Correspondence Card with name, from £216

Smythson is my go-to for stationery. I always have personalised note cards for when I am sending a gift or a note. They are very chic. smythson.com

House of Frankincense terracotta Muscat burner, £15, and Green Hojari frankincense, from £37.20

On a sunny afternoon walking around Notting Hill, I stumbled on The Frankincense Shop. The smell of the burning frankincense hits you when you walk in. It’s such a potent fragrance and I love the rituals that surround it. I burn it when I meditate, or in the evening after a long day at work while having a Dusk Tea. It calms me and helps me to relax. houseoffrankincense.com

Clarins Eau Dynamisante, from £75

The scent of Eau Dynamisante is so uplifting – I use it more like a mist than a perfume, and spray it liberally on my body almost every morning. It really gives me a boost. It was my inspiration when we created the Cosmoss Sacred Mist. clarins.co.uk

Liwan slippers, from £190

These slippers go with everything, I have them in black, red, emerald green, metallic blue, yellow... I wear them with my silk PJs when lounging or working from home. debonnaire.com

© Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Saint Laurent wool tuxedo jacket, £2,175

If in doubt... This is such a timeless classic. ysl.com

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond lifting and firming face mask, £24, and Rose Gold brightening facial treatment mask, £20

These are Lila’s favourites. When she comes home from New York we have pamper sessions, and these are always involved. She loves the Rose one, and I like the Black Diamond one. I also take them with me when I’m flying to stop my skin from drying out. 111skin.com

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi high-waisted leggings, £80

These are the best yoga leggings I have found. They are comfortable while holding me in (in all the right places) and keeping their shape. I go for black, navy or dark grey. beyondyoga.com

cbdMD Freeze pain relief roller, £150

Molecule is a Notting Hill find. The shop has lots of great CBD products, but my favourite is the 3,000mg Freeze spray; it’s great for soothing aches and pains. moleculehealth.com

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing hair oil, $57

Oribe was a great friend and an amazing hairdresser. I miss him, but he lives through his products. I always have this in my washbag – it smells amazing. oribe.com

Lorenzi Milano American walnut and leather garden toolbox, from €1,523

This is the chicest garden tool set. It’s made from stainless steel and walnut wood with saddle-stitched leather handles, and includes a trowel, pruners, saw and hand cultivator. lorenzi-milano.com

Neal’s Yard Remedies essential oils, from £12

Rose, bergamot, ylang ylang and neroli oils are always in my handbag. They instantly make everything smell wonderful. I like to blend them depending on my mood. nealsyardremedies.com

Dermalux Flex MD, £1,895

For the past six months, a 30-minute red-light therapy session with this gadget has been part of my daily beauty routine. It was created to address issues from eczema to acne, and it makes my skin feel brighter and tighter. It’s a must for me now. currentbody.com

Women Who Run With the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estes, £14.99

Courtney Love sent me a passage from this book that resonated so deeply with me that I immediately downloaded it onto my Kindle. The same day, my assistant Fifi bought it for me as a gift for Christmas… it’s a sign I was meant to read it. waterstones.com

Firzone Portable Infrared sauna, £229

I bought this pop-up sauna almost three years ago. I like to use it after exercise and before my shower, as it makes me feel rejuvenated after a workout. firzone.com

The Elder Statesman cashmere Yosemite socks, $215

I love being warm and cosy and these are the most luxurious cashmere socks I’ve found. I have them in all colours including ivory, peacock and bright pink. elder-statesman.com