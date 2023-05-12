The world according to Kate Moss

FT SeriesThe world according to Kate MossThe supermodel curates a very special issue of HTSIThe rewilding of Kate MossFrom fashion royalty to wellness queen, the Croydon native talks about her beauty brand Cosmoss, aura cleansing and why she wants to be the next Lady BamfordTearsheets from a career in front of the cameraThese are the shots that capture Kate Moss’s career1 hour agoKate Moss’s names to know‘They’re creative, cheeky and they’ve got something else going for them other than their looks,’ says the model of her talent signings. Meet the gangRocketman at 50Chris Levine’s portrait of Elton John celebrates a stellar career and a philanthropic partnership32 things Kate Moss can’t live withoutThe guest editor of this weekend’s HTSI selects a few of her favourite thingsCourtney Love: ‘I went through 280 macarons last week’The musician on pub quizzes, night walking and her ‘war buddy’ Tracey EminThe best restaurants (according to Kate Moss)From a high-street Japanese to a blow-out in Beverly Hills, the model picks her top destinationsA supermodel guide to great hotelsWhere does Kate Moss go to rest, recharge and relax?