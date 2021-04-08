“My London patients are among the most discerning in the world when it comes to their skincare knowledge,” says German beauty entrepreneur Dr Barbara Sturm. “I have treated patients there for the better part of two decades and it is like a second home to me.” Which is why Sturm, who is based in Düsseldorf, has settled on the city as the newest spot for her rapidly expanding list of locations, opening a dedicated boutique and spa in Mayfair next week.

Dr Barbara Sturm © Chris Singer

The new Mount Street outpost is spread across two floors and was designed in collaboration with Sturm’s architect brother Tobias Freytag. “With each new location,” says Sturm, “we hope to reflect the lifestyle of our customer and the culture that surrounds the store.” In London, that translates to a minimalist white space with the building’s original pave flooring and archways lit up by futuristic-looking lights. The centrepiece of the store is the “Discovery Table” made from a giant slab of swirling Italian green onyx, on which customers can try Sturm’s cult Molecular Cosmetics products, including the best-selling Glow Drops (£110) and Hyaluronic Serum (£235). There’s also the millennial-friendly “Candy Shop”, a pick-and-mix selection of miniatures offered at a lower price point (from £10).

Sturm’s new London flagship at 125 Mount Street © Chris Snook The “Discovery Table” made from Italian green onyx © Chris Snook

Underneath the boutique are four treatment rooms, which are similarly kitted out in stark white with marble accents. Here the team will offer Sturm’s renowned spa menu, including the Instant Glow Facial (45 mins from £150), “an elevated, super anti-ageing treatment that features unique massage techniques to lift, tone and firm the facial contours”, says Sturm, and the Revitalising Scalp Massage (10 mins from £25), designed to relieve tension in the head. There is also microdermabrasion, micro-needling and a host of other services available.

One of the treatment rooms at Sturm’s Mayfair outpost © Chris Snook

The London flagship is the third standalone location for Sturm, who worked as an orthopaedic doctor before pivoting to skincare in 2002. Her first product, the bespoke MC1 cream, mixed a patient’s own blood with moisturiser to address signs of inflammation and, ergo, ageing. She quickly gained popularity in the United States and attracted a celebrity clientele, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian West (who also popularised Sturm’s most famous treatment, the Vampire facial, which is only available at the Düsseldorf outpost).

During the pandemic, Sturm and her team have been seeing clients via virtual consultations, but are looking forward to being able to reconnect physically with customers in London. “I hope the minimal aesthetic and calm atmosphere makes them feel relaxed, stress-free and welcome, and that they will feel excited to experience the ‘Sturm Glow’ with us.”