The complete guide to a flawless complexion

My beauty staples: an expert guide to looking good

Alexa Chung, Gia Coppola and Olivia von Halle select the skincare, make-up and fragrances they cannot live without

Eight skin-soothing face mists

Vitamin-enriched skincare is just a spritz away

Five eco sunscreens for Plastic Free July

Soak up the sun – without a hint of plastic

Is this the secret weapon in the anti-ageing war?

The science of senescence has been identified as key in treating age-related illnesses, from heart disease to cancer. No wonder beauty is getting in on the act

Augustinus Bader and the making of a $70m phenomenon

How, in only four years, did two men with no prior knowledge of the beauty industry produce ‘the greatest skincare product of all time’?

Is your skin overloaded? Call in the probiotics

Fermentation and ‘good bacteria’ are beauty’s new buzz ingredients. We look at the yeast you can do 

Inside Dr Barbara Sturm’s first London boutique

The cult beauty brand, renowned for its ‘vampire facial’, has claimed a space in Mayfair

Does your skin need a shrink?

Stress, anxiety and trauma all manifest themselves in your complexion – which is why the latest beauty treatment is the talking cure

The doctors bringing medical advances to skincare

As cynicism grows about generic wellbeing claims, women are taking a forensic approach to their skincare, seeking potent products researched and tested by medical experts from scratch. Bella Blissett reports

The great beauty reset: how to reboot your skin

The past few months have played havoc with our complexions. But these high-tech new launches should get us glowing again 