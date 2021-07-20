The complete guide to a flawless complexion Whether it’s eco sun protection or a total reboot, we’ve got your skin covered © Jean-Christophe Charbonnier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images My beauty staples: an expert guide to looking goodAlexa Chung, Gia Coppola and Olivia von Halle select the skincare, make-up and fragrances they cannot live without1 hour ago Eight skin-soothing face mistsVitamin-enriched skincare is just a spritz away Five eco sunscreens for Plastic Free JulySoak up the sun – without a hint of plastic Is this the secret weapon in the anti-ageing war?The science of senescence has been identified as key in treating age-related illnesses, from heart disease to cancer. No wonder beauty is getting in on the act Augustinus Bader and the making of a $70m phenomenonHow, in only four years, did two men with no prior knowledge of the beauty industry produce ‘the greatest skincare product of all time’? Is your skin overloaded? Call in the probioticsFermentation and ‘good bacteria’ are beauty’s new buzz ingredients. We look at the yeast you can do More from this Series Inside Dr Barbara Sturm’s first London boutiqueThe cult beauty brand, renowned for its ‘vampire facial’, has claimed a space in Mayfair Does your skin need a shrink?Stress, anxiety and trauma all manifest themselves in your complexion – which is why the latest beauty treatment is the talking cure The doctors bringing medical advances to skincareAs cynicism grows about generic wellbeing claims, women are taking a forensic approach to their skincare, seeking potent products researched and tested by medical experts from scratch. Bella Blissett reports The great beauty reset: how to reboot your skinThe past few months have played havoc with our complexions. But these high-tech new launches should get us glowing again