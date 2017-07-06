Ten ways HMRC can tell if you’re a tax cheat

When a gang of tax fraudsters was ordered to pay back more than £2m last week, HM Revenue & Customs was cock-a-hoop. After a five-year investigation, it had cracked a scam which used fake invoices to claim tax rebates for film projects. The authority boasted that however far criminals went to hide their ill-gotten gains, it would “pursue every penny to ensure that tax crime never pays”.

The rhetoric is a sign of the waning tolerance of tax cheats of any kind. After years of criticism from MPs over the huge sums — estimated at more than £11bn a year — lost to tax evasion and the hidden economy, HMRC has come under intense pressure to show it can be tough.

The resulting crackdown has raised the stakes, says Dawn Register, partner of the BDO accountancy firm. “It is fair to say the risk of being found out has never been higher.”

Here are 10 ways — some high-tech, some very traditional — that HMRC can use to check if you are cheating.

1 Joining the dots

At the heart of HMRC’s counter-evasion efforts lies a powerful computer program called “Connect”. Launched in the summer of 2010, it sifts vast quantities of information — more even than the data stored in the British Library — in its hunt for underpaid tax.

It ploughs through disparate, previously unrelated information to detect otherwise invisible networks of relationships. It automates analysis that would once have taken months, if it could have been done at all.

HMRC does not divulge all the sources of information it feeds into Connect, but it is thought to include details of bank interest, credit card data and Land Registry reports.

In an example of an early success involving Connect, HMRC analysts identified a string of credit card transactions associated with a private London residence. The property was worth millions of pounds and was owned outright by someone with no tax history and a state pension as their only source of visible income. A routine internet search found advertisements for an escort agency at the address. After an HMRC investigation the owner admitted trading there for at least six years, with takings of more than £100,000 a year.

HMRC has been energetically extending its data gathering powers. It recently acquired the right to force apps and platforms such as Apple, Amazon and Airbnb to hand over data — including names and addresses of sellers and advertisers — that would help it identify tax-evading businesses. Payment providers such as PayPal are another new source of data. Money services businesses, such as currency exchange services, are the next on the list, according to a recent consultation.

The tax authority insists that its new powers have no implications for individuals’ privacy, as it is only seeking information on business activities. But the Electronic Money Association, which represents companies like eBay, Airbnb and PayPal, worries there are insufficient safeguards concerning the way the data are used. Last year, it said the transfer of personal data to government could have a “profound” impact on consumer trust.

HMRC can already put together a detailed picture of most taxpayers, according to Mike Down of RSM, the accountancy firm. “Now they have Connect, the Revenue knows more about people than they know about themselves.”

2 International co-operation

Ten years ago, there were plenty of palm-fringed islands or Alpine states offering copper-bottomed secrecy to would-be evaders. Anyone with an offshore account could be pretty confident that HMRC would never find it.

That is no longer true. A global crackdown on tax evasion has lifted the lid on offshore secrets. From September, details of bank balances, interest, dividends and certain types of income earned by expats will start to be sent to their home governments wherever they may be. The new rules — known as the “common reporting standard” — will mean that evaders have very few places left to hide.

HMRC has already received some information from offshore centres. Last September it was handed information from the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories, which it hopes it can use to raise up to £300m of extra revenues, according to official forecasts.

It has also received information from the US which has moved ahead of other countries in closing its net on offshore tax evaders. Mr Down of RSM says he has seen a number of letters this year from HMRC saying “we understand you have assets in the US” and demanding an explanation.

In a sign of this trend for international co-operation, tax authorities are increasingly working with each other. In a recent example of a cross-border collaboration, Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank, was the subject of simultaneous tax investigations in the UK, France and the Netherlands in March.

3 Ghosts and moonlighters

HMRC believes it loses billions of pounds every year as a result of undeclared economic activity. Some of the losses it blames on what it describes as “ghosts” — people whose entire income is unknown to HMRC. An even larger share is attributed to “moonlighters” — people known to the tax authority who have sources of income that HMRC does not know about.

It has a multi-pronged approach to tackling the hidden economy. As well as encouraging recalcitrant taxpayers to come forward, it is seeking new sources of information and investigating other ways of encouraging third parties to help its crackdown.

HMRC has long targeted areas where it believes there might be non-compliance. In the past, it focused on specific trades and professions, such as plumbers, solicitors and doctors. More recently, it has launched campaigns targeting specific types of income that might be relevant to big swaths of the population, such as buy-to-let rental income and income from second occupations.

It is also eyeing a valuable new weapon in its efforts to bring untaxed activities out of the shadows. Local authorities are increasingly demanding that tenants have their properties licensed in an attempt to address poor property management. That helps HMRC because it creates a