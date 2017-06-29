HMRC hunts down tax cheats

The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.
FT Money Show presenter James Pickford and guests on HMRC taking action against people who evade tax, why some homeowners are staying put in their properties rather than moving up the ladder, and how some people are being forced to pay stamp duty twice.