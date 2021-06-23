News in-depth Lex

How will Brexit reshape the City of London? | Lex Megatrends

Brexit has eroded the City's position as Europe's financial hub. From Singapore-on-Thames to a lawless Dodge City, the FT's Lex looks at how the City will reinvent itself

Design and Animation by Russell Birkett, additional illustration by Dreamstime. Words by Jonathan Guthrie, voiced by Alan Livsey