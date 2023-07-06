Scott’s in Bloom terrace at Scott’s restaurant

Scott's in Mayfair

Lush greenery and blooms intertwine on a verdant terrace, hosted in collaboration with Bird in Hand wine. Seafood is the speciality here (from Dover sole, £52 for 16oz, to lobster Thermidor, £35 for a half), but head chef David McCarthy also rustles up classics such as Bannockburn rib steak with Béarnaise sauce and chips (£49) as well as a full vegetarian menu. Scott’s, 20 Mount St, London W1; scotts-mayfair.com

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square x Laurent-Perrier summer terrace

Dragon fruit ceviche and Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

Themed around the Japanese concept of “wa” or “serenity”, this alfresco oasis offers a menu that is a lighter take on the Nobu experience: from seabass coconut ceviche (£18) to crispy squid shiso salsa (£15) and grilled salmon shiso tabbouleh (£32.50). The dishes pair sublimely with the French champagne maison’s selections of La Cuvée (£18 per glass) or Cuvée Rosé (£22). Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, 22 Portman Sq, London W1; london-portman.nobuhotels.com

The Lost Garden at Daphne’s

This is always a culinary delight during the summer months – dine out on the small covered terrace or inside the flower-fringed conservatory, which is decorated with hanging baskets and trailing blossoms. Indulge in Italian classics: linguine with Portland crab and chilli (£19.50/£30) or rigatoni with veal ragu (£16.50/£25.50) prepared under the supervision of head chef Chris Dargavel. Daphne’s 112 Draycott Ave, London SW3; daphnes-restaurant.co.uk

Aqua Kyoto x Veuve Clicquot terrace

Aqua Kyoto in the West End

Devour Japanese fare of rock shrimp tempura (£22) and black cod gyoza (£18) or a special pairing dish of spicy tuna roll with Veuve Clicquot champagne (£40 dish and £20 per glass) among cascading blooms. As an encore, sip cocktails flavoured with ingredients inspired by Tokyo’s Ginza district, while soaking in the Soho skyline. Aqua Kyoto, 5th Floor, 240 Regent St (entrance at 30 Argyll Street), London W1; aquakyoto.co.uk

The Terrace at The Princess Royal

Lunch at the Princess Royal

Dine out in a verdant garden created by reputed landscape designer Jinny Blom. Dishes by chef director and cookbook author Ben Tish include à la carte large plates of grilled Dorset coast monkfish with borlotti, chilli and salsa verde (£35); gnocchi with gorgonzola, brown butter, courgette, chilli and preserved lemons (£23); and choices from the grill such as salt-aged ribeye (£39). The Princess Royal, 47 Hereford Rd, London W2; cubitthouse.co.uk

The Terrace at The Maine Mayfair

The Maine Mayfair

The seating at this central London oasis is comfortable, with views over Medici Courtyard and the terrace fully covered. A new summer à la carte menu is offered with dishes ranging from crispy fish tacos (£18); steak tartare (£16/£25); and spicy shrimp linguine (£24). Arrive between 4pm and 6pm on weekdays to take advantage of the two-for-the-price-of-one drinks offer, along with fresh oysters for £1 per shuck. The Maine Mayfair, Unit 6, Medici Courtyard at 20 Hanover Sq, London W1; themainemayfair.com

Wagtail Rooftop Bar and Restaurant

Dover sole at Wagtail

Two alfresco dining terraces circle the dome of this historic building – both offering striking city views – while the rooftop bar, an ideal spot for sipping sundowners, has 360-degree vistas of the city. The terrace menu includes small plates such as grass-fed beef tataki with wasabi cream (£16); and slider selections, including native lobster and crayfish roll (£18). Wagtail, 68 King William St, London EC4; wagtaillondon.com

The Terrace at Norma

Norma in Fitzrovia

A slice of Sicily on a corner of Fitzrovia. Sit under parasols among lemon-adorned foliage and dine on seasonal small plates by executive head chef Giovann Attard that are light and tasty: from beech-smoked anchovies, salmoriglio crostini (£12) to aubergine, mint and almond bruschetta (£12). Wash them down with a punch (for three to four people) that includes the Palermo: vodka, watermelon syrup, lemon juice and pink pepper syrup (£36). Norma, 8 Charlotte St, London W1; normalondon.com

“A Floral Symphony” terrace at J Sheekey

J Sheekey in Covent Garden

Book for an alfresco lunch or pre-show supper surrounded by a display of scarlet flowers and the buzzy throng of theatreland. Make the occasion a feast by ordering the Afternoon Sea for Two, which combines its plateau de fruits de mer (Oysters, dressed crab, Atlantic prawns, mussels, clams, ceviche, cockles, whelks and langoustine) with a bottle of Nyetimber Sparkling Rosé MV (£150, available weekdays). Jazz music adds to the ambience on Sunday afternoon. J Sheekey, 28-32 St Martin’s Ct, London WC2; capricebookings.com

Isla at The Standard

Isla at The Standard in Bloomsbury

A flower-fringed outdoor garden terrace with retractable awning offering cuisine that is light and flavoursome. Go for dinner to sample dishes such as Cornish lamb with smoked aubergine, asparagus and mint dressing (£35); or roasted cauliflower, herb yoghurt, cherry molasses and mint (£16.50). Head there on Sundays for its Sketch & Spritz experience (from 3pm to 7pm), where two spritzes can be ordered for the price of one, and paper and pencils are on hand for those who want to try their hand at sketching, taking inspiration from the floral table designs. The Standard, 10 Argyle St, London WC1; standardhotels.com

RoofGarden by Booking Office 1869

RoofGarden by Booking Office 1869 in King's Cross

A slice of la dolce vita above King’s Cross finds lemon trees, fruits and a bougainvillea-decorated archway atop the rooftop hosted in collaboration with Malfy Gin. St Pancras Renaissance Hotel’s executive chef Julien Maisonneuve has conjured a paired menu of dishes including hot smoked trout with spring onion, dill dressing and new potaftto salad; and Isle of Wight tomatoes with extra virgin olive oil, aged malt vinegar and brioche croutons (both £16 each), as well as a selection of filled flatbreads (all £12). Booking Office 1869, St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London, Euston Rd, London NW1; booking-office.co.uk

Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill terrace

Bentley's Oyster Bar & Grill near Piccadilly Circus

Richard Corrigan’s popular seafood and champagne go-to is serving its full menu on its 60-seat terrace, which includes signature dishes of fish pie (£28.50), shellfish cocktail (£29.50), and Cornish dressed crab (£28.50). Bentley’s Oyster and Grill, 11-15 Swallow St, London W1; bentleys.org

Allegra terrace at The Stratford

Allegra terrace at The Stratford

Head here for a burger menu, which includes culinary takes on fast-food favourites such as the Happy Burger (Oklahoma-style, single patty, grilled onion and American cheese), £12, and a Fried Fish Sandwich (Spicy tartare sauce, potato crisps, lettuce and pickles), £15. The sunset views over east London add to the experience on the seventh-floor wraparound terrace and garden at Manhattan Loft Gardens. Allegra, 20 International Way, London E20; allegra-restaurant.com

Cloudy Bay Summer Terrace at Oxo Tower Restaurant

Cloudy Bay Summer Terrace at Oxo Tower Restaurant

Dine on the eighth floor in a botanical-style garden with views over the Thames. Try the six-course tasting menu by chef Jeremy Bloor (£150 with wine) pairing each dish – from Dorset crab and slow-cooked pork belly to halibut and clam chowder – with a chilled vino. Oxo Tower Restaurant, Oxo Tower, Barge House St, London SE1; oxotowerrestaurant.com

Dim Sum Terrace at Harrods

Pan-Asian cuisine at Dim Sum Terrace at Harrods

A new addition to Harrods’ culinary offering on the fourth floor (and one of only two terraces at the department store) reserved for all-day dining riffing on a menu of handmade dumplings. Expect culinary combinations such as lobster and coriander; wagyu with plum sauce; and caviar and saffron king crab. Music and cocktails are also part of the experience. Dim Sum Terrace, Room 87, Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Rd, London SW1; harrods.com

The terrace at Fallow

Fallow in St James's

This is not the prettiest alfresco spot in the city, but the cuisine here is top-notch, and can only be topped by enjoying dishes en plein air. Expect small plates of smoked sausage, gherkin gravy and crispy shallot (£11) or mushroom parfait with smoked shiitake, home-grown lion’s mane and grilled bread (£18); and hearty mains such as Bathurst Estate venison (£28). Fallow, 52 Haymarket, London SW1; fallowrestaurant.com

Pergola Paddington

Pergola Paddington

A go-to transformed into a Mexican escape in collaboration with Altos tequila for daytime parties and nighttime dancing. Sample street food from Salt Shed (from £8.50 for a burger) and Izakaya by Temaki Bros (from £7 per dish), washed down with Spicy Watermelon Margaritas, Palomas and “Largaritas”. Pergola Paddington, 5 Kingdom St, London W2; pergolapaddington.com

The Orangery and Garden at Number Sixteen

The Orangery and Garden in South Kensington

A resplendent garden of Mulberry trees, blooming hydrangeas and a wooden pagoda by a koi pond sets the scene for all-day dining: from breakfast to afternoon tea (£40 per person) and an à la carte offering that includes crispy polenta, globe artichokes, tomato and roast pepper sauce (£24); and classics such as smoked salmon, lemon and sourdough toast (£22) or lobster cocktail (£22). The Orangery and Garden at Number Sixteen, 16 Sumner Pl, London SW7; firmdalehotels.com

Sushisamba terrace

Sushisamba in Bishopsgate

A striking rooftop on the 38th floor of Heron Tower, arranged around a crimson-leafed tree. Indulge in the multi-course selection of signature dishes, from crispy lobster taquitos to wagyu gyoza and mains of churrasco rio grande ribeye. The Taste of Samba menu is priced £85 per person, for a minimum of two people. Sushisamba Terrace, Heron Tower, Bishopsgate, London EC2; sushisamba.com

Whispering Angel Rosé Sky Terrace at Aviary

Whispering Angel Rosé Sky Terrace at Aviary

On a terrace dressed with flower-adorned pergolas in a pretty pink scheme, rosé lovers can pair their chilled wine to delights such as a charcuterie board; a seafood tower of lobster, langoustine, prawns, oysters, cockles and mussels; as well as meat and cheese boards. For something simpler try the small plates, which include a teriyaki salmon. A resident DJ will spin tracks all summer; and for long, lazy Saturdays, a bottomless brunch is offered between 11am and 5pm. Aviary, Royal London House, 10th Floor Montcalm, 22-25 Finsbury Sq, London EC2; aviarylondon.com