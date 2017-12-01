Deb Snavely

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, US

“

My father had early-onset Alzheimer’s beginning in the late 1960s aged 48. We three children, aged three, eight and 10 at the time, struggled with our kind, easy-natured father gradually becoming a belligerent, angry man. Initially, we noticed that he would repeatedly re-introduce himself to guests that came to our home. Then he began doing the same with his family. He would look at us as if we were strangers and then introduce himself. Within minutes he would repeat that pattern.

Deb Snavely's father

Our stay-at-home mother, who never learned to drive, had to find work. She ended up working in a department store an hour’s bus ride from home. We children were too young to drive, so on Fridays, when there was no late bus service, we helped direct dad as he drove to pick mom up. Thinking back on that escapade stirs feelings of both fear and laughter. Dad had no idea which was right or left, so we would shout in unison, “turn left” and had to point in the appropriate direction at every turn.

Dad had been a shoe designer and as he began to lose his skills, he would direct the three of us to use his special (very sharp) tools to mark pieces of leather for him. We loved it when he brought chains full of colourful leather samples. We’d cut out shapes and glue them to our headboards.

After 10 years of decline, we had to place him in a nursing home. On a beautiful day in early June, he died while holding in his hand my first son’s soft leather baby shoe. He had pulled it from my son’s foot as he died.