Winner

Sue Kench | Global chief executive, King & Wood Mallesons

When Sue Kench became managing partner for Australia of King & Wood Mallesons in 2013 she became the first woman to lead one of the country’s “big eight” law firms. It captured the attention of the market in a way that took her by surprised and promoted a deluge of letters and emails of support from outside the profession, she says. “I think it opened people’s eyes to what was possible.”

In June 2017, Ms Kench was appointed global chief executive and moved from Australia to the firm’s headquarters in Hong Kong. After the turmoil and uncertainty that surrounded the collapse of its European arm, the firm has regained its strong reputation in Asia-Pacific under her leadership.

Innovation has always been high on Ms Kench’s agenda. As Australia managing partner, her priority was to find new ways to engage people more fully in the firm’s strategy. “I wanted a growth agenda, a growth mindset with some design thinking and a relationship approach to really connect our people with strategy,” she says. The firm was one of the first to build a dedicated innovation unit and to draw heavily on the expertise of its non-legal professionals to develop new ways of working with clients.

Caroline Cox | Group general counsel, BHP Billiton

As the most senior lawyer at one of the world’s largest mining companies, Caroline Cox has a prominent role in a risky and high-profile industry.

Since taking over as general counsel in 2016, Ms Cox has focused on making her team take a holistic view of risk and opportunities.

She ensures the team considers long-term value and sustainability, as well as community and regulatory expectations, when advising the business.

Ms Cox has also introduced a range of secondment opportunities for the legal team as well as initiatives to support flexible work arrangements and promote mental health among her staff.

Before joining BHP in 2014, she practised as a disputes lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills, and specialised in cross-border regulatory investigations, including representing multinationals in public inquiries.

Susan Kiefel | Chief Justice of the High Court of Australia

Susan Kiefel was appointed to Australia’s highest judicial position in January 2017. The country’s prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, described her story as an inspiration, highlighting the humble start of her career.

Ms Kiefel left school at 15 and completed high school part-time while working as a legal secretary. She was admitted to the bar at 21, completed a master of law degree at Cambridge university in the UK and became the first woman in Queensland to take silk and then be appointed to the state’s supreme court. At her swearing-in ceremony, Ms Kiefel noted that 1901 marked the year that Australia’s High Court was established and the first women graduated in law from an Australian university. Yet it was not until 1987 that the first woman, Mary Gaudron, was appointed to the court.

Rebecca Lim | Group executive, compliance, legal and secretariat, Westpac

Rebecca Lim has transformed the compliance, legal and secretariat team to support Westpac’s digital transformation. This came amid increasing regulatory, governmental and public scrutiny of the Australian banking industry, after a host of scandals.

That process is far from complete; however, the legal team continues its focus on operational improvements and her team now works in an environment of “transformation as usual”. It includes an internal unit staffed with management consultants, data analysts and process experts that work on new projects. They are helping to roll out new tools, equip lawyers to work with different technologies, and using agile working methodologies.

Ms Lim has shifted the culture in the legal team to be proactive in tasks such as helping the bank develop new products or supporting a broader education for future law students.

Carmel Mulhern | Group general counsel and group executive of corporate affairs, Telstra

Carmel Mulhern retrained and empowered her legal team to support the business through a period of rapid change. Telstra’s business has undergone more drastic change than most over the past few years. The introduction of a new Australian national broadband network meant Telstra has given up its large wholesale broadband business and is reinventing itself as a leaner technology business.

Telstra has encouraged the use of “design thinking”, which encourages businesses to apply modern problem-solving techniques. This has included running brainstorming and training sessions to equip lawyers with the skills to develop better ways of working.

The Telstra legal team’s innovation programme has been used as a model for other legal teams around the world and for other business units within Telstra.