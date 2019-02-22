FT Series The Art of Fashion SS19 From ballet costumes, to moving sculptures and wearable weavings, this season’s Art of Fashion has taken on a more kinetic spirit © Burberry/siduations Simone Rocha — Common threads Simone Rocha became obsessed with the artist Louise Bourgeois as a student. She tells Aimee Farrell why she still feels so connected to the woman — and her work Friday, 22 February, 2019 Fiorucci: delving into a graphics goldmine Unseen for 25 years, thousands of original Fiorucci artworks have been uncovered by the Italian superbrand’s new owners Friday, 22 February, 2019 Designers and dance, the perfect pas de deux Fashion has long been devoted to dance. But what happens when catwalk designer meets choreographer? Friday, 22 February, 2019 Crimson tide — why nothing stirs the emotions like a rush of red Dangerous, devastating, divine: no other colour compares Friday, 22 February, 2019 Craig Green’s craft works Balsa wood frames, weather vanes and Ikea weaves have all helped build the the British menswear designer’s wardrobe Friday, 22 February, 2019 @siduations: the Instagram artist putting the funny into fashion From pairing Meghan Markle with Marine Serre to Bella Hadid with Big Bird, his instantly recognisable images have made Sidney Prawatyotin fashion’s hottest artist Friday, 22 February, 2019 Wear with all — the art of Andrea Zittel For the American creative, art is more than something you look at in a gallery. And in her latest show, you become part of the work Friday, 22 February, 2019 Christian Dior: the story of a suit The fashion curator at the V&A uncovered a little bit of fashion history while researching the new Dior exhibition in London Friday, 22 February, 2019