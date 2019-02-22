FT Series

The Art of Fashion SS19

From ballet costumes, to moving sculptures and wearable weavings, this season’s Art of Fashion has taken on a more kinetic spirit
© Burberry/siduations
Simone Rocha — Common threads

Simone Rocha became obsessed with the artist Louise Bourgeois as a student. She tells Aimee Farrell why she still feels so connected to the woman — and her work

Fiorucci: delving into a graphics goldmine

Unseen for 25 years, thousands of original Fiorucci artworks have been uncovered by the Italian superbrand’s new owners

Designers and dance, the perfect pas de deux

Fashion has long been devoted to dance. But what happens when catwalk designer meets choreographer?

Crimson tide — why nothing stirs the emotions like a rush of red

Dangerous, devastating, divine: no other colour compares

Craig Green’s craft works

Balsa wood frames, weather vanes and Ikea weaves have all helped build the the British menswear designer’s wardrobe

@siduations: the Instagram artist putting the funny into fashion

From pairing Meghan Markle with Marine Serre to Bella Hadid with Big Bird, his instantly recognisable images have made Sidney Prawatyotin fashion’s hottest artist

Wear with all — the art of Andrea Zittel

For the American creative, art is more than something you look at in a gallery. And in her latest show, you become part of the work

Christian Dior: the story of a suit

The fashion curator at the V&A uncovered a little bit of fashion history while researching the new Dior exhibition in London