Photography by Thistle Brown. Styling by Isabelle Kountoure. Model, Bente Oort

Fendi embroidered linen jumpsuit, £2,690, and embroidered canvas and leather belt, £980. Mukadi jersey bra, £72. MM6 Maison Margiela leather gloves, £385. Hannah Martin ebony and gold Warrior earrings, £3,420
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello twill cotton trench, £2,080. Mukadi jersey bra, £72, and jersey trousers, £163. Acne Studios cotton/nylon fringe-heeled sandals, POA. Hannah Martin ebony and gold Warrior earrings, £3,420
Louis Vuitton cotton, linen and silk jacket, £3,900, jersey top, £550, and leather trousers, £3,500. Free Lance leather boots, £750. Earring, model’s own
Prada gabardine Re-Nylon dress, £1,250. MM6 Maison Margiela trompe l’œil denim-pant knee boots, £700. Earring, model’s own
Y/Project cotton jumper, £388. Charlotte Chesnais vermeil and enamel Wave earring (on left ear), £360 for a pair. Other earring, model’s own
Bottega Veneta linen jumpsuit, POA, and French calfskin Shell bag, £2,845. Free Lance leather boots, £750. Earrings, as above
Mukadi Re-edition jersey asymmetric tank top, £81. Loewe wool and seersucker trousers, £1,950. Free Lance leather boots, £750. Earring, model’s own
Rokh virgin-wool blazer with trench sleeve, £950. Hermès Prince of Wales cotton jumpsuit, £3,000. Hannah Martin ebony and gold Warrior earrings, £3,420. Model, Bente Oort at Ford Models. Casting, Mathilde Curel for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Ramona Eschbach at Total World. Make-up, Satoko Watanabe at Artlist Paris. Manicure, Liza Papas at B.Agency. Set designer, Sir Arnaud Laurens. Photographer’s assistant, Theophile Mottelet. Stylist’s assistant, Marie Poulmarch. Special thanks to Shape Production
