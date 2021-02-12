Fendi embroidered linen jumpsuit, £2,690, and embroidered canvas and leather belt, £980. Mukadi jersey bra, £72. MM6 Maison Margiela leather gloves, £385. Hannah Martin ebony and gold Warrior earrings, £3,420 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F406626b1-b711-4765-b4b4-ffb5f40ef077.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nFendi embroidered linen jumpsuit, £2,690, and embroidered canvas and leather\nbelt, £980. Mukadi jersey bra, £72. MM6 Maison Margiela leather gloves, £385.\nHannah Martin ebony and gold Warrior earrings, £3,420 © Thistle BrownSaint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello twill cotton trench, £2,080. Mukadi jersey bra, £72, and jersey trousers, £163. Acne Studios cotton/nylon fringe-heeled sandals, POA. Louis Vuitton cotton, linen and silk jacket, £3,900, jersey top, £550, and leather trousers, £3,500. Free Lance leather boots, £750. Earring, model's own Prada gabardine Re-Nylon dress, £1,250. MM6 Maison Margiela trompe l'œil denim-pant knee boots, £700. Earring, model's own

Y/Project cotton jumper, £388. Charlotte Chesnais vermeil and enamel Wave earring (on left ear), £360 for a pair. Other earring, model's own Bottega Veneta linen jumpsuit, POA, and French calfskin Shell bag, £2,845. Free Lance leather boots, £750. Earrings, as above

Mukadi Re-edition jersey asymmetric tank top, £81. Loewe wool and seersucker trousers, £1,950. Free Lance leather boots, £750. Earring, model's own Rokh virgin-wool blazer with trench sleeve, £950. Hermès Prince of Wales cotton jumpsuit, £3,000. Hannah Martin ebony and gold Warrior earrings, £3,420. Model, Bente Oort at Ford Models. Casting, Mathilde Curel for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Ramona Eschbach at Total World. Make-up, Satoko Watanabe at Artlist Paris. Manicure, Liza Papas at B.Agency. Set designer, Sir Arnaud Laurens. Photographer's assistant, Theophile Mottelet. Stylist's assistant, Marie Poulmarch. Special thanks to Shape Production 