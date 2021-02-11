Photography by Sophie Wedgwood. Styling by Isabelle Kountoure

Fluted, puffed, balloon-shaped: the sleeve should be no small consideration. Iris wears Chloé washed-silk poplin dress, £1,524. Rings, model’s own
A sense of nostalgia is powerfully felt for s/s 2021. Socks and sandals recall the age of innocence. Iris O’Carroll wears Miu Miu Lurex skirt, £665. Falke cotton-mix socks, £15. Chanel velour sandals, £910
Stand out in a statement collar. Giulia Ley wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello silk-mix dress with paquerette collar, £1,605
Delicate patchworks weave a tapestry of technicolour. Camilla Anvar wears Dolce & Gabbana velvet brocade dress with studs, £4,077, denim and jacquard patchwork boots, £898, and brocade patchwork Devotion bag, £2,061. Chloé vintage palladium brass Trudie ring, £280 (worn on first finger, right hand). Other rings, scarf and necklace, model’s own © Sophie Wedgwood
Summer knits have a craft quality that both cossets and comforts. From left: Santa Ramaherison wears Salvatore Ferragamo recycled hemp and cotton jumper (just seen), £530. Camilla wears Salvatore Ferragamo cotton-knit dress, £705
Dreamy, dramatic denim is newly elevated for day. Iris (near right) wears Dior cotton coat, €4,600, cotton-denim Dior Jardin jacket, €1,650, and matching skirt, €1,500, embroidered Dior & Moi slingbacks, €890, and calfskin Bobby bag, POA. Savannah Acquah (far right) wears Dior patchwork denim jacket, €3,600, denim jeans, POA, embroidered velvet Dior Poème shoes, €890, and calfskin St Honoré bag, €3,400. Ralph Lauren Collection cashmere sweater, £740. Rings and necklaces, models’ own
The logo lives on, so why not wear it head-to-toe? Camilla (far left) wears a Stella McCartney cotton and viscose lace dress, £750, and cotton and polyamide Isla shorts, £550. Tod’s leather and Perspex shoes, £390. Oliver Morris (near left) wears a Gucci multi-G grisaille Palace jacket, £2,050, felted wool jumper, £550, multi-G grisaille Palace trousers, £850, and leather moccasins with double-G detail, £610. Pantherella merino wool ribbed socks, £14.50 © Sophie Wedgwood
Do the clog dance in this season’s cult shoe. Iris (far left) wears Hermès suede plaited jacket, £8,200, stretch silk-knit dress, £1,960, and leather and wood Calya clogs, £760. Belt, stylist’s own. Ring, model’s own. Giulia (near left) wears Hermès silk, wool and braided deerskin tunic-sweater, £4,700, and leather and wood Calya clogs, £760
Gentle romance in a ruffle. Giulia wears Tod’s cotton and silk dress, £1,050, leather shoes, £409, and T Timeless leather bag, £860
Giulia wears Hermès punto Milano jersey tunic-sweater, £4,700. Models, Giulia Ley and Iris O’Carroll at Present Model Management. Casting, Lisa Marleen for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Kim Rance. Make‑up, Helena Kastensson. Photographer’s assistant, Jay Russel. Stylist’s assistant, Aylin Bayhan. Hair stylist’s assistant, Annie Rademacher. Make-up assistant, Molly King. Production, Regina Limon Vega © Sophie Wedgwood

