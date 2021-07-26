Rehabilitation PT

Kaia Health

Targeted at those with muscular skeletal issues – from shin splints to bad back or knee pain – this app uses AI-assisted motion-tracking phone technology to assess movement. Kaia’s camera-connected AI “motion coach” diagnoses the issue, and designs a 10-25 minute daily programme of rehabilitation exercises – giving real time audio feedback to ensure you do the exercises correctly. Golf pro Rory McIlroy is an investor. POA, kaiahealth.com

Air quality

AirPop Halo Sensor

Developed pre-pandemic after co-founder Chris Hosmer discovered that his two-year-old and newborn were both suffering from acute respiratory illnesses because of their local air quality, the AirPop mask holds a kitemark for its ability to block both virus particles and also pollution. A new dome-shaped iteration with an app-linked Halo Sensor now tracks the levels of pollution you encounter (helping you avoid the more smoggy places), your breathing rate, and how many particles it has removed from your in-breaths. £149.99, airpophealth.com

Dermatology

Get Harley

Most of your day-to-day dermatological quandaries can be dealt with virtually here. Upload images of your face, and the skin concierge matches your needs to beauty and medical specialists you’d otherwise wait months to see in clinic, for example super-facialist Nicola Joss and celebrated oculoplastic surgeon Dr Maryam Zamani. Thirty-minute consultations determine a skin regime, including prescription-only, medical-grade products – from a range of brands such as NeoStrata and Skinbetter Science – and have them biked to you within 48 hours. Slick and stylish, it’s a bit like Net A Porter for cosmeceuticals. £30 for a 30-minute consultation plus cost of products, getharley.com

Nutrition

Abbott Libre Sense Biosensor

The possibilities of this bottle top-sized biosensor – which sits on the back of the arm, painlessly reading glucose levels from the interstitial fluid beneath the skin – feel limitless, but for now, its focus is competitive sport. “People confuse lack of fitness with a lack of fuel,” says Todd Furneaux, co-founder of the Supersapiens app that collects data from the biosensor and uses it to give insights on nutritional strategies (such as what to eat when) to reach peak performance. €65 for a starter pack, libresense.abbott

Yoga

Zenia

A downside of home yoga is the lack of posture correction. Zenia – backed by supermodel turned tech investor Natalia Vodianova – seeks to solve this using AI motion-tracking technology on your phone’s camera. Beginners can choose simple sequences, and there is live audio feedback about how to adjust your poses. More experienced yogis can follow classes, and lights on the screen as well as sounds will convey when your form is good, or needs attention. $9.99 a month, zenia.app

Health and ageing

Humanity

For those interested in the quantified self, there’s a lot of data to mull. Humanity combines a range of available data (such as sleep, heart rate, running pace, glucose fluctuations) to calculate your rate of ageing – and advise on the most effective interventions to slow it down (for example swap your HIIT sessions for endurance, or eat earlier/later at night). At its most basic, it collects biomarkers via your phone and compares them with a mass of biobank data. In September it will start to look at the impact of nutritional changes, as well as launching more specific personalised guidance. Basic membership free, Premium £29.99 a year, humanity.health

Dermatology

Renude

This app uses a computer skin diagnostic algorithm to assess photographs of your complexion, and combines this with a second algorithm to recommend the best skincare products from an expert-vetted edit of brands including those by award-winning vegan label Harborist and K-beauty brand By Wishtrend. The AI is coupled with an interview with an in-house skin specialist, and membership includes a quarterly check-in with both expert and algorithm – redeemable on purchases. Membership £20 every quarter, renude.co

Running

Nurvv

Jonathan Margolis introduced us to Nurvv Run’s smart insoles late last year. They capture metrics on everything, from your speed to step length, cadence and pronation, and use this data to tailor live coaching for your next run. Now, the brand has launched a Footstrike Coach programme which uses your data to prescribe tailored strength training, and a plan to adjust your running style over time, again with live coaching. £250, nurvv.com