Thank you for your help!

Optional: help us by adding the time

What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

In this podcast, FT management editor Andrew Hill discusses how aspiring writers can bring a business book proposal to publication. He is joined by Georgina Laycock, publisher for non-fiction at John Murray; Joel Rickett, incoming managing director at Ebury and a Bracken Bower Prize judge; and Jonathan Conway, whose London-based literary agency specialises in non-fiction.

They share ideas on how an unknown author should approach literary agents and talk about what makes a book proposal stand out.

The panel are joined by Andrew Leon Hanna, winner of the 2018 Bracken Bower prize for young authors, and his co-finalists, Christian Busch and Piyumi Kapugeekiyana. Mr Leon Hanna’s £15,000 award will go towards developing his winning book proposal, Twenty-Five Million Sparks, exploring how entrepreneurial ideas emerge from refugee communities.

The Bracken Bower Prize is backed by the Financial Times and McKinsey &Company, and the 2019 award will open for entries in the spring.