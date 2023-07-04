In 2023, to mark 10 years of showcasing groundbreaking business book proposals from younger authors with our Bracken Bower Prize, now renamed the Bracken Prize, we plan a celebration of past winners’ and entrants’ creativity and innovation. As a result, the Bracken Prize will not take place in 2023, but will resume in 2024. Anyone who would have been eligible to enter this year will still be permitted to enter in 2024. For further updates on this year’s celebration and on how to enter in 2024, please register here, or visit brackenprize.live.ft.com. Please direct any queries to BrackenPrize@ft.com