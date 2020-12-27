With the nip of winter comes an unwelcome dryness that’s particularly hard on the lips. Stem-cell biologist Augustinus Bader has created a new lip balm featuring TFC8, the same formula that garnered his eponymous brand’s cult following. The vitamin- and nutrient-rich formula, encased in chic copper, promises to condition, plump and protect. Another ultra-hydrating treatment is Lanolips’s hard-working 101 Ointment, enriched with pure lanolin. To soothe and heal, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is silky smooth, while Chanel’s Les Beiges glide-on balm revives lip colour with subtle tints. A perennial favourite is By Terry’s shea butter-infused Baume de Rose with its velvety texture, delicate rose scent and non-sticky gloss. And lastly, for a personal touch, initials can be embossed in gold on the leather of Buly 1803’s plant-based balm (pictured top, €28 each including customisation).
