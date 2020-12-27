With the nip of winter comes an unwelcome dryness that’s particularly hard on the lips. Stem-cell biologist Augustinus Bader has created a new lip balm featuring TFC8, the same formula that garnered his eponymous brand’s cult following. The vitamin- and nutrient-rich formula, encased in chic copper, promises to condition, plump and protect. Another ultra-hydrating treatment is Lanolips’s hard-working 101 Ointment, enriched with pure lanolin. To soothe and heal, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is silky smooth, while Chanel’s Les Beiges glide-on balm revives lip colour with subtle tints. A perennial favourite is By Terry’s shea butter-infused Baume de Rose with its velvety texture, delicate rose scent and non-sticky gloss. And lastly, for a personal touch, initials can be embossed in gold on the leather of Buly 1803’s plant-based balm (pictured top, €28 each including customisation).

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, £19.50, cultbeauty.co.uk

Fresh Sugar Lip polish, £19.50

Tata Harper Be True lip treatment, $32, contentbeautywellbeing.com

Lanolips 101 Ointment, £10.99, cultbeauty.co.uk

Augustinus Bader The Lip Balm, £30

By Terry Baume de Rose lip care, £40, feelunique.com

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow lip balm, £31