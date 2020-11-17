Hermès Twilly d’Hermès, £111 for 85ml EDP

Hermès Twilly d’Hermès

Christine Nagel has been doing wonderful things at Hermès since she became its new nose. This twist on tuberose is a perfect example of how she creates fragrances that feel almost sculpted; when HTSI interviewed her for The Aesthete, she referenced both Rodin and Claudel as influences. Spicy, woody notes – there’s ginger at the top and, somewhere, a herbal hit of old-fashioned soap – offer a clean, medicinal foil to the sweet tuberose. Charming and expertly crafted. £111 for 85ml EDP

Lush Frangipani, £70 for 100ml EDP

Lush Frangipani

I defy anyone not to be suckered by Lush’s sweet festive offering. The name apparently references both the tropical flower and the legend of the Marquis of Frangipani, who fragranced his gloves with sweet almond. But to this nose the dominant note is more akin to the custardy frangipane of a Galette du Roi. Almond and sugar, that medieval luxury made mass-market, is always a killer combination and is joined here by a fizzy sherbet top note. £70 for 100ml EDP

Trudon Bruma, £180 for 100ml EDP, selfridges.com

Trudon Bruma

Saddle up for a gallop by starlight on your favourite steed – or uncap the scalloped green lid to experience what that crisp, nighttime air might smell like. Leather and vetiver bring earthy darkness, while iris’s violet notes and bitter green galbanum lift everything and add a string of twinkling lights. This is a powerful fragrance with real depth. £180 for 100ml EDP, selfridges.com

Chanel Sycomore, £155 for 75ml EdP

Chanel Sycomore

“There’s sap in the trees if you tap ’em,” croons musician Bill Callahan in “Sycamore”, one of his more hopeful tunes. If you’ve never been introduced to Callahan, or Chanel’s Sycomore – a smoky stalwart of its Les Exclusifs line – this is the ideal time of year to get acquainted. The scent is treasured by lovers of earthy vetiver root, which is joined by sandalwood – that creamy sap in the trees – on a journey to a crackling log fire. Best accompanied by a good bourbon (our drinks writer Alice Lascelles rates Eagle Rare). £155 for 75ml EDP

Ostens Cashmeran Velvet, £105 for 50ml EDP

Ostens Cashmeran Velvet

If in search of something comforting, calm and collected – and who isn’t right now? – this is your man (it’s at the masculine end of the scale). Cashmeran Velvet was inspired by a synthetic molecule of the same name that this new fragrance house – Ostens launched in 2018 – supplied to perfumer Sophie Labbé as her starting point. She wisely matched a novel molecule with age-old perfume ingredients such as sandalwood, vanilla and patchouli to stylish but ultimately reassuring effect. A 9ml “préparation” oil of the raw material can be worn alone or layered with the main scent. £105 for 50ml EDP

Cloon Keen Castana, €150 for 100ml EDP

Cloon Keen Castana

Another sophisticated gourmand offering from a respected Irish fragrance house. The top note offers the burnt caramel aroma of roasted chestnuts, alongside another little bit of nostalgia, toasted marshmallows. A blend of vetiver, cardamom and red pepper follows, with cinnamon’s cousin, cassia, and a hint of jasmine creating a spicy floral finish. Ambrosial. €150 for 100ml EDP