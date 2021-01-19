The FT hair clinic

From barbers and bald spots to buzz cuts and blow outs – we've got all your hair issues covered

© Patrice Picot/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images | Catherine Deneuve and Jacques Perrin during the making of the 1962 film Et Satan Conduit Le Bal
How to make the most of your curls 

Seven treatments to create perfect waves, coils and ringlets

new
The best hair salons and barbers in the world

Extraordinary salons, exceptional coiffures. With this expert guide, you’ll never have a bad-hair day again

How to dye your hair at home without messing up

With salons closed, thousands are learning to touch up their hair for the first time

Hair: is it time to shave it all off?

It looks good on film stars and footballers, but a buzz-cut is a risky proposition for the rest of us

Considering a haircut? This is what it’s like now

The easing of lockdown is celebrated with a trip to the stylist, where — amid the Perspex screens — a sense of normality is restored

Lockdown beards: an alternative theory

It’s not about laziness, or trying out a new look. The real reason reveals something important about how societies change

More from this Series

Swish fulfilment: growth supplements, surgery and wonder wigs

The new wave of haircare is longer, more lustrous and thicker than ever

Lucy Kellaway on going grey: ‘The bravest thing I’ve done’

The former FT columnist had hopes of becoming a silver fox. It didn’t go as planned

The online solutions to lockdown grooming problems

Tech-savvy stylists offer virtual consultations and algorithm-matched dyes

Tress tested: the new miracle hair products

The latest crop of haircare at-home treatments tackle multiple needs in just one hit

Nine head-turning hair mists

It’s the chicest way to wear scent this summer

Black women’s hairstyles are misunderstood at work

Those who wear their natural hair can face colleagues’ uninvited curiosity

Is white hair good for business?

After 25 years of being brunette, the FT business editor Sarah Gordon has done a ‘Lagarde’. She explores the new value of silver