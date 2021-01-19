The FT hair clinic From barbers and bald spots to buzz cuts and blow outs – we've got all your hair issues covered © Patrice Picot/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images | Catherine Deneuve and Jacques Perrin during the making of the 1962 film Et Satan Conduit Le Bal How to make the most of your curls Seven treatments to create perfect waves, coils and ringletsnew The best hair salons and barbers in the worldExtraordinary salons, exceptional coiffures. With this expert guide, you’ll never have a bad-hair day again How to dye your hair at home without messing upWith salons closed, thousands are learning to touch up their hair for the first time Hair: is it time to shave it all off?It looks good on film stars and footballers, but a buzz-cut is a risky proposition for the rest of us Considering a haircut? This is what it’s like nowThe easing of lockdown is celebrated with a trip to the stylist, where — amid the Perspex screens — a sense of normality is restored Lockdown beards: an alternative theoryIt’s not about laziness, or trying out a new look. The real reason reveals something important about how societies change More from this Series Swish fulfilment: growth supplements, surgery and wonder wigsThe new wave of haircare is longer, more lustrous and thicker than ever Lucy Kellaway on going grey: ‘The bravest thing I’ve done’The former FT columnist had hopes of becoming a silver fox. It didn’t go as planned The online solutions to lockdown grooming problemsTech-savvy stylists offer virtual consultations and algorithm-matched dyes Tress tested: the new miracle hair productsThe latest crop of haircare at-home treatments tackle multiple needs in just one hit Nine head-turning hair mistsIt’s the chicest way to wear scent this summer Black women’s hairstyles are misunderstood at workThose who wear their natural hair can face colleagues’ uninvited curiosity Is white hair good for business?After 25 years of being brunette, the FT business editor Sarah Gordon has done a ‘Lagarde’. She explores the new value of silver